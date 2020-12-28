28. Dezember 2020 um 11:44 Uhr
Trading times
:
New Year’s Eve opening hours in Bonn supermarkets
New Year’s Eve opening hours in Bonn supermarkets.
Foto: DPA
Bonn Many supermarkets in Bonn have different opening times on New Year’s Eve. Here is a summary.
If you need to quickly grab the last ingredients for your raclette or fondue, you are in luck this year because New Year's Eve falls on a Thursday. This means that there are no restrictions on supermarket opening times. However, customers must expect that the supermarkets will be crowded, as many people will have their last grocery shopping to do before the public holiday.
Lidl: According to press spokesperson Isabel Lehmann, almost all branches in Bonn will open at 7am. How long they are open for depends on the closing times of the respective federal state. Notices at the individual branches inform customers about the respective opening hours. In addition, the opening hours of all branches over Christmas and on New Year's Eve will soon be available on the Lidl website.
Kaufland: The store in Bonn-Tannenbusch, Oppelner Straße, will be open on New Year’s Eve from 7am until 6pm, according to the spokesperson from the branch.
Edeka: Things are a little more complicated at the Edeka supermarkets, as each store is run independently. Edeka Vogl in Endenich and Hardtberg will be open on New Year's Eve from 7am to 6pm. On Lievelingsweg and Bornheimer Straße, the Edeka Mohr stores will be open from 8am to 4pm on New Year's Eve. Edeka Kipping on Römerstraße will also be open from 8am to 4pm. Customers can shop at Edeka Lange on Mirecourtstraße in Beuel from 7.30am to 1pm. Edeka Bachem on Sternenburgstraße in Poppelsdorf will be open to shoppers from 8am to 4pm on New Year's Eve, a spokeswoman for the store told the GA.
Rewe: On New Year’s Eve the Rewe supermarkets will close at 6pm at the latest, said Rewe-spokesman Thomas Bonrath. Opening times can vary.
Penny: The Penny supermarkets, which are also part of the Rewe Group, are open from 7am to 6pm on New Year's Eve. The only exceptions are the stores at Espeler Wiese which closes at 5pm, and at Frankenbad which is open from 8am to 6pm. Aldi-Süd: "We are monitoring the current developments very closely and continue to support the prescribed hygiene measures. As far as local circumstances and municipal or national regulations allow, the usual opening hours apply in our stores," said Annika Büschken, press officer at Aldi-Süd. Customers can also find out about the opening hours using the online store finder. Netto: The New Year’s Eve opening hours for Netto stores in Bonn have not yet been decided, the company said upon request.
(Original text: ga, Translation: Caroline Kusch)