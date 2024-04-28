GA English on sunday News in brief for Bonn and the Region
Bonn · Department store group Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof plans to close stores in Germany at the end of August. Many people chose to use the Bad Godesberg ferry this weekend because the South Bridge was closed. A motorist was killed in a car crash on the A 555 after another vehicle rammed into him at high speed. Our news in brief on Sunday.
Stores in Bonn and Euskirchen remain open - department store in Cologne to close
Bonn/Cologne. The now insolvent department store group Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof plans to close 16 of its 92 stores in Germany at the end of August. This was announced by the bankruptcy administrator Stefan Denkhaus on Saturday.
A total of 76 stores will remain open - including the Bonn store on Remigiusstrasse and the one in Euskirchen. The Cologne stores on Hohe Strasse and in Nippes will also remain open - the store on Breite Strasse, however, will close.
Cologne's mayor expressed her disappointment on Saturday at the closure of the store on Breite Strasse in Cologne's city center. “This decision hurts a lot,” said Cologne Mayor Henriette Reker. She criticized the business model of Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof under owner René Benko: “The concept of acquiring prime real estate through a company purchase and then renting it out at inflated prices has now cost many employees their jobs. This pains me greatly and I fully sympathize with the affected employees and their families,” said the mayor.
At the beginning of April, it became clear that Galeria was to be taken over by a consortium of investors: the US investment company NRDC and the German entrepreneur Bernd Beetz. At that time, insolvency administrator Denkhaus announced that the new owners would probably want to continue operating more than 70 of the 92 stores. Beetz's investment company BB Kapital SA did not wish to comment on the latest developments on Friday.
(Orig. text: Nina Bärschneider, Michael Wrobel)
South bridge closed: Drivers take the ferry
Bad Godesberg/Königswinter. Many motorists chose to use the Bad Godesberg ferry this weekend because the South Bridge was closed. Staff had been increased at the ferry service to cope with the large number of motorists.
Franz Josef Bäumer and Ursula Töpler were actually on their way to the Harz Mountains on Saturday when they got stranded at the South Bridge due to the closure. “Then we turned around and drove to the ferry,” reported the man from Bonn. He was so distracted by the search for the right route that he was zapped by a speed camera, he said with annoyance.
On the other hand, he was happy about the ferry connection. It meant he didn't have to take the long route via Poppelsdorf and the North Bridge to cross the Rhine or even drive as far as Linz. Töpler took the impending speeding ticket with humor and looked on the bright side: “It's a nice trip across the Rhine.”
Some who were aware of the bridge closure decided to take their bicycles on the ferry to cross the Rhine. While it was fun for the kids, it didn’t really save them any time. One person waiting for the ferry said, “It took us just under half an hour to get on the ferry.”
Ferry operator Lotfi Sattay estimated that more than four times as many customers as usual were waiting at the jetties on Saturday morning at around 10 am. Most of them were in cars.
(Orig. text: Petra Reuter)
65-year-old killed in serious accident on the A555
Bornheim. A 65-year-old motorist was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning on the A 555 after another vehicle rammed into him.
According to initial reports, a 33-year-old motorist, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, hit the 65-year-old's off-road vehicle at high speed at around midnight. There is no speed limit on the stretch of the autobahn where the accident occurred. The 33-year-old, driving a BMW, then skidded across the road and came to a halt on the right-hand side at the crash barrier, his car heavily damaged. The 65-year-old's car was also heavily damaged and came to a halt in the first overtaking lane.
First responders from the Wesseling fire department were able to free the critically injured 65-year-old from his vehicle. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards. The 33-year-old suffered serious injuries. Police officers had a blood sample taken and confiscated his driver's license.
The A 555 was fully closed between the Wesseling and Bornheim junctions in the direction of Bonn until the early hours of the morning. Traffic was diverted at the Wesseling junction.
(Orig. text: Michael Wrobel)