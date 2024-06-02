GA-English on Sunday News in brief for Bonn and the region

Migration researcher Herbert Brücker from the Institute for Employment Research says, “Unlike the points system in Canada, which paves the way to permanent residency, the German “Chancenkarte” is only about the possibility of finding a job.” There is a relatively complicated procedure with many requirements in order to even get the chance to look for a job. Migration researcher Hans Vorländer from TU Dresden, believes the changes are useful in creating more incentives for gainful migration. “They make access to the German labor market easier and also open it up to new target groups,” said the Chairman of the Expert Council on Migration and Integration (SVR). The SVR would have liked to see “more courage to simplify” the points system. “German migration law is now so complicated that only a few people understand it,” said Vorländer.