GA-English on Sunday News in brief for Bonn and the region
Bonn · Filthy restrooms at Bonn Central Station scare people away
Bonn. According to a Deutsche Bahn employee, the restrooms at Bonn Central Station are not cleaned often enough. They are very dirty and drug addicts leave their syringes lying around. What does Deutsche Bahn, the service provider responsible have to say about it?
When it comes to reviews of train stations online, Bonn Central Station often doesn't do well. Criticism ranges from a lack of cleanliness and the smell of urine to pigeon droppings and neglected corners. But the train station report for the past year presented in March by Go.Rheinland told a different story: it examined 189 train stations in terms of cleanliness, weather protection and the condition of seating, garbage cans and display cabinets, among other things. Bonn Central Station scored well in the report, achieving the best category of “acceptable”. But the condition of the restrooms at the train station was obviously not taken into account in the assessment, says a train station employee. It normally looks dirty and disgusting in there, he told the GA.
The employee says that travelers often complain to him or his co-workers about the state of the restrooms. “We find syringes almost every day and have also seen junkies dealing drugs in the WCs.” Unlike in the past, there is no longer the permanent presence of a cleaner where the restrooms are in the underground level of the train station.
DB subsidiary Station&Service has outsourced the upkeep of the restroom facilities to a company called Hering Sanikonzept GmbH. DB Station&Service AG is part of a joint infrastructure company - DB Infrago AG. But the DB employee says that when they call the Hering company and complain, “the staff on the phone are often annoyed.” A cleaner may come and clean up, but it very quickly looks bad again.
What does Hering say about it? “We are aware of the condition of the WC facilities at Bonn Central Station and would like to explain our efforts to maintain and clean them. Our cleaning cycle is adapted to the frequency of use and takes place several times a day. Depending on the situation, we also carry out special cleaning to remove any soiling and damage caused during the absence of our cleaning staff.” The company added: “Together with the Federal Police and DB Security, we are constantly working to ensure that the toilet facilities are not misused as a place to sleep or for drug use.”
One day after the inquiry to Hering, the GA paid a visit to the restrooms at Bonn Central Station. And met a cleaner there who was cleaning the visibly filthy restrooms. She refused to answer the GA's question as to how often she comes by each day. A DB spokesperson said that the facilities are monitored regularly and it has taken the complaints as an opportunity to seek talks with the service provider. Passengers are invited to contact DB with their feedback per email at: feedback@bahnhof.de.
(Orig. text: Lisa Inhoffen)
Fridays for Future demonstrate in Bonn for more climate protection
Bonn. Fridays for Future organized a demonstration in Bonn to advocate for more climate protection and to send out a signal against right wing extremism. 1,000 people responded to the call and marched through the city on Friday.
“We are the generation that will pay the price for the inaction of the past,” said the speaker on stage on Friday afternoon at Münsterplatz. Posters read: “There is no Planet B”, “Climate protection now” and “Human rights instead of right-wing people”.
The demonstration was part of a nationwide campaign by the climate protection movement demanding a more ambitious climate policy from the European Union. Specifically: a binding phase-out of all fossil fuels by 2035 and at least a doubling of climate investments by 2030. At the same time, the organizers of the protest wanted to send out a message against right wing extremism.
“The EU's climate policy is inadequate,” said Fridays spokesperson Frederik Beyer before the event. Referring to the next political term, he added: “The next five years will be decisive.” The Fridays for Future supporters also see a danger for the climate in the strong performance of right-wing parties. “We must not leave climate policy to climate deniers and anti-democracy activists,” says Beyer.
Alternative for Germany (AfD) politicians have repeatedly denied the existence of man-made climate change. An AfD party motion for the Bundestag states: “Climate protection is a political battle cry, the climate cannot be ‘protected’, the human influence on the climate is disputed.” AfD politician Karsten Hilse had said in the Bundestag: “Climate change is a natural phenomenon. Humans with their CO2 emissions do not contribute significantly to this climate change.”
(Orig. text: Dennis Scherer)
New opportunity for people from non-EU countries to enter German workforce
Berlin. A points system is to make it easier for people from non-EU countries to enter the German labor market. The reform came into force on June 1.
There is a shortage of workers and skilled workers across the board - whether in the restaurant, health care or IT sector. Recognizing the problem, the German government has introduced measures to attract more workers to Germany with the new Skilled Immigration Act.
What changed on June 1?
The new “Chancenkarte” (“Opportunity Card”) came into force. It is aimed at facilitating access to the German labor market for citizens from non-EU countries. The card will be issued to anyone who can prove that they have a foreign qualification that is equivalent to a German qualification. Or the person can provide proof of a foreign university degree or professional qualification that is recognized in the country of employment. The card is based on a points system.
How does the points system work?
Points are awarded for qualifications - for example in professions that have shortages, for acquired professional experience, language skills, connection to Germany or age. The potential of a spouse or partner is also taken into account. At least six points must be achieved in order to receive the “Chancenkarte”. Eligible persons then have one year to look for a job in Germany. The card can be extended for a further two years if the person has no other gainful employment after that, but has an offer of skilled employment.
What is the Western Balkans regulation?
This regulation offers citizens of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia easier access to the labor market. It was originally limited until the end of 2023, but has now been extended. To date, 25,000 permits have been issued annually by the Federal Employment Agency for these workers with a job commitment. As of June 1, the number of permits is to be doubled to 50,000 per year.
What does the German government hope to achieve with the new system?
A contribution to economic stability and prosperity in Germany. “We are ensuring that the workers and skilled workers that our economy has urgently needed for years can come to our country. This is crucial for the future viability of our country,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Friday. Employment Minister Hubertus Heil (both SPD) described securing skilled workers as “securing prosperity”.
What do the experts say?
Migration researcher Herbert Brücker from the Institute for Employment Research says, “Unlike the points system in Canada, which paves the way to permanent residency, the German “Chancenkarte” is only about the possibility of finding a job.” There is a relatively complicated procedure with many requirements in order to even get the chance to look for a job. Migration researcher Hans Vorländer from TU Dresden, believes the changes are useful in creating more incentives for gainful migration. “They make access to the German labor market easier and also open it up to new target groups,” said the Chairman of the Expert Council on Migration and Integration (SVR). The SVR would have liked to see “more courage to simplify” the points system. “German migration law is now so complicated that only a few people understand it,” said Vorländer.
(Orig. text: Jana Wolf)
(Translations: ck)