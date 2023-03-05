GA-English on Sunday : News in Brief for March 5

Crowded platform in Beuel. Louise Luttikholt, who just caught her train: "It's just a big joke. I take it with humor." Foto: Stefan János Wágner

Bonn/Region Passengers are having to take a detour through Beuel since trains between Koblenz and Cologne are being rerouted. How is it working out? Deutsche Bahn is starting to equip its employees with body cams due to growing violence against them. Police discover a small car full of weapons after giving chase. Our news in brief on Sunday.

How is it working out with the detour via Beuel Train Station?

Deutsche Bahn is continuing its work on the electronic interlocking system (ESTW) on the left side of the Rhine. Twelve signals and cables over a stretch of around 60 kilometers are being renewed. New tracks are being laid in the area of the Brühl Train Station. As a result, from March 3 in the evening until Friday evening, March 31, long-distance trains traveling between Koblenz and Cologne will be rerouted via the right side of the Rhine, increasing travel times and causing frustration among some travelers. Others are taking it in stride and showing understanding. The GA spoke to people on the platforms on Saturday morning.

At Beuel Train Station

For Bonn resident Marlene Wenger, the transfer by tram to Beuel worked out well, she says. Still, "It took us half an hour longer." She has understanding for the construction work: "If the situation is better afterwards, that helps us, after all." Hanna Mannschreck also takes it in stride: "It's not a bother, the tram runs directly here."

Reinhard Hermann is an occasional rider. He's not bothered by the inconvenience, but says, "As a commuter, it would certainly annoy me." University student Sina waits in the cold with a friend, "We don't have to change trains. So it doesn't bother us.”

Louise Luttikholt, who barely caught her train, feels differently: "It's just a big joke. I take it with humor. Otherwise, it's unbearable." She saved herself the trip from Bonn on the 62; she took her bike to the Beuel station to continue from here to Cologne.

A young woman says, “It’s annoying." She's waiting for the 62. "It was like this the other day with the detours." Regarding the railroad's information management, she says, "It's horrible. I don't feel like looking on umpteen websites anymore." With her, A. Brüwer also waits for a tram: "The detour is not marked, I'm from out of town." Unhappy, she adds, "The information is not sufficient, very poor." In Beuel, no service personnel can be spotted far and wide. "I don't even know now: do I have to buy a ticket for the tram now, too?" continues Brüwer. On the one hand, she shows understanding that the railroad is doing construction, but: "This should have happened much earlier, but the railroad wanted to make profits, for the shareholders.”

At Bonn Central Station

At Bonn Central Station, it is empty. Unlike in Beuel, rail customers can approach service staff here. The mood is relaxed. One of the women reports: "I didn't notice anyone grumbling," but also notices: "Some customers seem a bit stressed.”

Luca Wagner, a student from Bonn, was unaware of the track closure. Standing on the platform, he checks his cell phone to see how he can get to Dortmund: "It's very inconvenient." His take on the situation: "I think it's good that the railroad is investing. I have understanding for the closure. For the communication, no.”

A Nigerian who is passing by speaks to the service staff in English. He wants to go to Cologne South. He is told to take tram 16. He looks around: "I got lost!”

(Orig. text: ga)

Deutsche Bahn uses body cameras to deal with violence against employees

Due to more attacks on its employees, Deutsche Bahn (DB) plans to equip customer service staff on trains with body cams. Since February, a test deployment with body cameras has been running on the Black Forest Railway. The company announced that it is to be extended to other regions. Further protective measures are planned as well, including training for rail employees with customer contact.

Video surveillance at train stations is to be expanded. DB currently operates around 9,000 video cameras at stations, and plans to have 11,000 by 2024. Almost 50,000 cameras are already installed in the interiors of almost three-quarters of all local and commuter trains.

Violence against rail employees has increased over the years

In 2022, according to DB data, there were 3,138 cases of violence against staff, about 21 percent more assaults on rail employees than in 2021, when, however, significantly fewer people used trains because of Covid (in 2021: 2,582 cases).

About 30 percent of these, he said, were due to enforcement of the mandatory masking policy. This has now been lifted across Germany in February. A further seven percent or so of the cases in 2022 were related to the 9-euro ticket, which was valid as a monthly ticket for public transport throughout Germany in June, July and August.

(Orig. text: dpa)

Police find weapons in small car after giving chase

After a car chase in Dortmund, police officers with drawn firearms took three men out of a car and seized numerous weapons. In addition to 16 PTB weapons, including air rifles and alarm pistols, ammunition, a knife, a crowbar, irritant gas and a balaclava were also discovered in the small car. The men, aged 18, 19 and 22, were taken into custody.

According to police, the car had attracted attention early Sunday morning because of a defective low beam. When the officers wanted to inspect the car and signaled it to stop, the driver sped away. After a few kilometers, the car stopped briefly, one passenger got out and ran towards the patrol car. According to the police, the unknown man hit a window of the patrol car and ran away.

The fleeing car continued and was finally stopped by several patrol cars. With firearms drawn, the officers ordered the three occupants to get out of the car. They gave up without resistance.

The origin of the weapons was initially unclear. The car had been on the road with stolen license plates, the police said. An investigation is now taking place and authorities are seeking the fourth person who was in the car.