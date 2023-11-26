GA-English on Sunday: News in brief for the weekend

Passers-by were invited to light candles as a sign of solidarity and to donate to the Bonn Women's Refuge. Already on Saturday morning, bright orange benches in front of the Kreuzkirche church had attracted the attention of passers-by in the city centre. In the nave, spotlights bathed the chancel in orange light. "I go my way", rang out a song by Judy Garland, sung by an actress from the Kleines Theatre, before the benches built in the Rheinbach correctional facility were sent on their way to various locations in the city following a panel discussion. They complement the first series of these benches, which were installed last year at locations such as the police headquarters, the district court and the Haus der Bildung (House of Education) as a place for dialogue, encounters and help. Each of the benches bears a plaque with the telephone numbers of help centres and are aimed at raising public awareness of the issue with their signal colour.