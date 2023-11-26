GA-English on Sunday News in brief for the weekend
Bonn · Candles were lit and orange benches distributed around the city to raise awareness of violence against women; work on the drains is behind the mounds of earth piled on Poppelsdorfer Allee; and a head-up to an interesting astronomy event in an Irish pub. Our look at Bonn this weekend.
Orange Day brings awareness of violence against women to Bonn
On Saturday evening, the Soroptimist International Club Bonn lit a sea of red grave candles on the market square in front of the Old Town Hall. Each candle represented a woman who had beenlfact that in Germany, this happens every third day. The occasion was Orange Day, the start of 14 days (25 November to 10 December) to raise awareness about violence against women.
Passers-by were invited to light candles as a sign of solidarity and to donate to the Bonn Women's Refuge. Already on Saturday morning, bright orange benches in front of the Kreuzkirche church had attracted the attention of passers-by in the city centre. In the nave, spotlights bathed the chancel in orange light. "I go my way", rang out a song by Judy Garland, sung by an actress from the Kleines Theatre, before the benches built in the Rheinbach correctional facility were sent on their way to various locations in the city following a panel discussion. They complement the first series of these benches, which were installed last year at locations such as the police headquarters, the district court and the Haus der Bildung (House of Education) as a place for dialogue, encounters and help. Each of the benches bears a plaque with the telephone numbers of help centres and are aimed at raising public awareness of the issue with their signal colour.
"My ultimate dream spot for one of the benches is in front of the town hall," said Bonn's Lord Mayor Katja Dörner, patron of the Orange Day events. She agreed with the initiators from Bonn's Zonta Clubs and the UN as well as the Protestant Superintendent Dietmar Pistorius that not only the production sites of the benches, but also the places where they are installed should be linked to the topic. The aim was to bring the subject to the city. "It's an issue that affects us all because it's prevalent in all walks of life," said Dörner. "And it also happens here in Bonn."
The Lord Mayor made no secret of the fact that she has been dealing with the issue for a long time, for which Orange Day is an important occasion. "But we have to act 365 days a year." Especially as acts of violence have a long-lasting effect on victims: "Experiencing violence limits the opportunities you have in life."
Ursula Sautter, representative of UN Women, emphasised that this applies to women in Bonn, but also all over the world: "Especially in war zones, violence against women plays a systemic role." Other acts of violence such as genital mutilation may happen elsewhere, but they migrate into our society with the victims. And percentage improvements do not always lead to fewer cases if, at the same time, birth rates cause the population to grow.
As far as the number of cases in Germany is concerned, there was a significant increase in violent offences against women and girls in 2022, said Sautter. She could not say whether a growing willingness to report such offences had played a role in this. The Bonn police, to whom Mayor Dörner attested a "high level of sensitivity" with regard to violence against women, assume that prevention measures and greater visibility will lead to more offences coming out of the dark field into the public eye. For Ulrike Seeler from the Zonta Club Rheinaue, the focus of prevention measures should not be exclusively on women and girls: "We need to sensitise men to this issue."
(Original text: Sylvia Binner, Translation: Jean Lennox)
What's with all the construction work on Poppelsdorfer Allee?
On the green area of Poppelsdorfer Allee, where people in Bonn like to kick a football or have a picnic in summer, large mounds of excavated earth are currently attracting attention. Excavators have dug a deep hole in the grass. The reason is the second phase of the sewer renovation, which the city began in August.
The section of Poppelsdorfer Allee between Bonner Talweg and Prinz-Albert-Straße is being renovated in three construction phases. In August, the first step was to lay four drainage pipes. According to the municipality, the Office for the Environment and Urban Greenery is also renewing the pavement and cycle path surface in the park area. Large puddles recently formed on the gravel paths when it rained.
Currently, in the second construction phase, three new manholes are being placed over existing drainage channels on the lawn. Most of the work will take place in the lawn area of the boulevard. The construction site will be accessed from Bonner Talweg and Prinz-Albert-Straße. When asked how long this section will take and how much the entire project will cost, the administration was unable to provide an answer by Friday's editorial deadline.
The third construction phase is also expected to begin on the lawn in January 2024. After that, the original condition should be restored in time for the grass to be sown in the spring.
The sewer renovation is not the only construction site on Poppelsdorfer Allee: Swiss Life has been building around 300 new flats in the immediate neighbourhood since 2020. Half of these are already under construction. The former Hotel Bristol on Prinz-Albert-Straße is also being demolished for the "Constance" construction project.
(Original text: Christine Ludewig / Translation: Jean Lennox)
Astronomy on Tap Bonn is back in the pub for live talks about the sky above us
The popular live event Astronomy on Tap is back in the Fiddlers Pub (Frongasse 9, Bonn Endenich) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday 28 November. Guests this week are Ancla Müller "Quallen im Weltall" (in German) and Shilpa Ranchod: "Unveiling the mysteries of radio galaxies with MeerKat" (in English). There will also be an "awesome live quiz and super cool astro prizes!". For more information, go to facebook (Astronomy on Tap Bonn) and Instagram & Twitter (@aotbonn), or email the organisers at AoTBonn@gmail.com.