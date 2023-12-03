GA-English on Sunday: News in brief for the weekend

As all efforts to date have been unsuccessful, the police now intend to intensify the search using a helicopter with a thermal imaging camera. According to the police, it is likely that the woman could be in the Kottenforst. The helicopter was therefore to search the area around the Annaberger Hof, south of the Venusberg as far as Pech and Röttgen. However, it has not yet been fully clarified whether and when the helicopter will be able to take off due to the weather. The police would therefore drew attention to the fact that residents in the area could be affected by aircraft noise late in the evening or at night.