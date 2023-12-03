GA-English on Sunday News in brief for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Trains will not be stopping at Bonn’s main station for five days in December; an accident in which two people burned to death could have been the result of two cars racing each other on the autobahn; police are searching the Kottenforst for a woman who disappeared from Bonn’s university hospital on Saturday morning. Our news in brief for the weekend.
Trains not stopping at Bonn’s central station
Rail commuters must be prepared for disruption in December. This is because trains will not stop at Bonn’s central station from 10 to 15 December. There may already be partial cancellations from 1 December. Commuters can also expect partial cancellations at Siegburg/Bonn station.
According to Deutsche Bahn (DB), this is once again due to construction work on the "Linker Rhein" electronic signal box. As with the previous work, this will again have an impact on local and long-distance transport to and from Bonn.
DB's work on the "Linker Rhein" electronic signal box last led to diversions in November. DB also closed the ICE high-speed line between Cologne and Frankfurt for work on tracks and points at the end of November. This had an impact on Siegburg/Bonn station. Here are the details:
Long-distance traffic
1 December to 22 December between 9 pm and 5 am
Due to the work around the Cologne junction, there will be several partial cancellations from 1 December. Siegburg/Bonn station will also be affected. Trains starting/ending in Cologne will be cancelled on the sections between Cologne and Düsseldorf, Wuppertal and Siegburg/Bonn.
10 December (5 a.m.) to 15 December (9 p.m.)
The ICE Sprinter service Bonn-Cologne-Berlin and the ICE service Koblenz/Bonn-Cologne-Berlin will start and end in Cologne. The train will not stop at Bonn Central Station. Trains scheduled to start and end in Koblenz will be diverted via the right bank of the Rhine. The stops in Andernach, Remagen, Bonn Central Station and Cologne Central Station will be cancelled. Alternatively, these trains will stop at Köln Messe/Deutz.
Long-distance trains between Cologne and Koblenz will be diverted via the right bank of the Rhine, with no stops at Cologne Central Station, Bonn Central Station, Remagen and Andernach. Alternatively, the trains will stop in Cologne Messe/Deutz and IC trains in Bonn-Beuel. The journey time will be extended by around 10 minutes.
15 December (5 a.m.) to 29 December (9 p.m.)
Trains travelling from Bonn will also be diverted within Cologne. The journey time will be extended by around 10 minutes.
Local transport
1 December (9 p.m.) to 9 December (5 a.m.)
On the RE 6 (RRX), RE 8, RE 9 and RB 27 services, there will be diversions with cancelled stops around the Cologne junction. In addition, there will be cancellations on individual sections of the RE 1 (RRX), RE 6 (RRX), RB 26, RB 38 and RB 48 services.
10 December (5 a.m.) to 15 December (9 p.m.)
Partial cancellations on the sections between Cologne Central Station and Hürth-Kalscheuren/Sechtem. The RE 5 (RRX) service will be cancelled between Cologne Central Station and Remagen. The RB 26 service will be cancelled between Köln Messe/Deutz and Sechtem, and all trains on the RB 48 service between Cologne Central Station and Bonn-Mehlem will be cancelled. The RB 30, which normally terminates at Bonn Central Station, will be extended to Sechtem during this period. A rail replacement service without intermediate stops will be set up between Cologne Central Station and Sechtem.
Fatal accident on autobahn could have been caused by drivers racing against each other
The details of a serious accident on Friday evening are still not clear. At around 11.30 pm, several vehicles were involved in a collision. One of the cars, a VW Polo, caught fire and the two occupants burned to death in the vehicle. The occupants - a man and a woman - had not been identified by Saturday afternoon, the police said.
Did a race between two vehicles on the A555 possibly lead to the tragic accident? According to the police on Saturday afternoon, the two other cars believed to have been involved in the accident - a Mercedes and an Audi - had damage to their sides, indicating that they had been involved in a race while travelling toward Bonn and touched each other. According to the police, an initial assessment of the front damage to the Audi also suggests that it drove into the rear of the Polo, which, judging by the tracks on the carriageway, spun and caught fire.
Mercedes driver initially flees the scene of the accident
As the police reported, the 20-year-old Mercedes driver initially fled the scene of the accident, but reported to the police a short time later. He was travelling in the car with a 21-year-old passenger. There were two 20-year-olds in the Audi. All four sustained minor injuries.
The police have seized the mobile phones of the four young men as well as the three cars and commissioned an expert to draw up a report on the circumstances of the accident. A forensic medical team is also involved in the investigation.
The traffic commissioner's office has taken up the investigation and is urgently seeking witnesses who can provide information about the accident. In particular, they are looking for witnesses who can provide information about the driving behaviour of a silver Audi and a silver Mercedes, which may have been travelling behind or next to each other, on the A555 between Cologne and Wesseling. A time window between around 11.20 pm and 11.30 pm is relevant.
The police will accept information from witnesses by calling the investigators on 0221 229-0 or sending an e-mail to poststelle.koeln@polizei.nrw.de.
Police deploy helicopter in search for missing woman
On Saturday morning, a woman disappeared from Bonn University Hospital. The police launched an intensive search operation throughout the city. In response to a GA enquiry at around 9.30 p.m., a police spokesperson said that "based on the patient's previous history, there are many indications that she left the hospital with suicidal intent". Throughout the day, the police searched public places, questioned taxi drivers, and searched for the woman with the help of mantrailer and area search dogs.
As all efforts to date have been unsuccessful, the police now intend to intensify the search using a helicopter with a thermal imaging camera. According to the police, it is likely that the woman could be in the Kottenforst. The helicopter was therefore to search the area around the Annaberger Hof, south of the Venusberg as far as Pech and Röttgen. However, it has not yet been fully clarified whether and when the helicopter will be able to take off due to the weather. The police would therefore drew attention to the fact that residents in the area could be affected by aircraft noise late in the evening or at night.