GA-English on Sunday News in Brief for the weekend
Bonn and the Region · As already reported, there will be more disruption for train travellers who use Bonn’s Main station starting today; police have identified the two people who burned to death in their car last week because of what may have been an illegal car race; and two neighbours are not happy about having a Christmas tree put up in their street. Here’s our news overview for the second Sunday in advent.
Starting Sunday, Bonn’s Main Station will not be served for several days
As already reported, rail commuters from Bonn will have to brace themselves for longer journey times in December, with serious interruptions starting on Sunday 10 December. There will be no service to the main station from 10 to 15 December.
According to Deutsche Bahn (DB), this is again due to construction work on the "Linker Rhein" electronic signal box. As with the previous work, this will have an impact on local and long-distance transport in Bonn.
DB's work on the "Linker Rhein" electronic signal box last led to diversions in November. DB also closed the ICE high-speed line between Cologne and Frankfurt for work on tracks and points at the end of November. This had an impact on Siegburg/Bonn station.
Long-distance services
1 December to 22 December between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Due to the work around the Cologne junction, there have been several partial cancellations from 1 December. Siegburg/Bonn station is also affected. Trains starting/ending in Cologne have been cancelled on the sections between Cologne and Düsseldorf, Wuppertal and Siegburg/Bonn.
10 December (5 a.m.) to 15 December (9 p.m.)
The ICE Sprinter service Bonn-Cologne-Berlin and the ICE service Koblenz/Bonn-Cologne-Berlin will start and end in Cologne. The stop at Bonn Main Station will be cancelled. Trains scheduled to start and end in Koblenz will be diverted via the right bank of the Rhine. The stops in Andernach, Remagen, Bonn Main Station and Cologne Main Station will be cancelled. Alternatively, these trains will stop at Köln Messe/Deutz.
Long-distance trains between Cologne and Koblenz will be diverted via the right bank of the Rhine, with no stops at Cologne Central Station, Bonn Main Station, Remagen and Andernach. Alternatively, the trains will stop in Cologne Messe/Deutz and IC trains in Bonn-Beuel. The journey time will be extended by around 10 minutes.
15 December (5 a.m.) to 29 December (9 p.m.)
Trains travelling from Bonn will also be diverted within Cologne. The journey time will be extended by around 10 minutes.
Local transport
10 December (5 a.m.) to 15 December (9 p.m.)
Some cancellations on the sections between Cologne Central Station and Hürth-Kalscheuren/Sechtem. The RE 5 (RRX) service will be cancelled between Cologne Central Station and Remagen. The RB 26 service will be cancelled between Cologne Messe/Deutz and Sechtem, and all journeys on the RB 48 service between Cologne Main Station and Bonn-Mehlem will be cancelled. The RB 30, which normally terminates at Bonn Main Station, will be extended to Sechtem during this period. A rail replacement service without intermediate stops will be set up between Cologne Central Station and Sechtem.
Victims who died in accident on A555 have been identified
For a long time, the identity of the two people who died in a major accident on the A 555 autobahn near Wesseling a week ago was unclear. The two accident victims had burnt to death in their car, a VW Polo. Their identities have now been established.
Cologne senior public prosecutor Ulrich Bremer explained on Friday afternoon: "The forensic examinations have revealed that the deceased are a mother (aged 49) and daughter (aged 23). The mother lived in Lüdenscheid, the daughter - as a student - in Bonn."
Bremer said that he could not provide any further information "to protect people's post-mortem personal rights". In addition, the extensive investigations to clarify the circumstances of the accident are still ongoing. It is unlikely that there will be any results in the near future. The senior public prosecutor was referring to the accident reconstruction report commissioned from an external office, which could take weeks or even months.
Suspicion of illegal car racing
Investigators are currently working on the assumption that the drivers of two cars may have been engaged in an illegal race on the A 555 motorway from Cologne to Bonn late on Friday, 1 December. They suspect this because both cars have damage to their sides.
The cars in question are an Audi and a Mercedes. The public prosecutor's office did not say which models were involved. The collision with the VW Polo occurred at around 11.30 pm near the Wesseling exit. The Polo caught fire and the occupants could not be rescued.
There were two young men in the Audi and two young men in the Mercedes. Three of them are 20 years old, one is 21. Two of them are players in the U21 youth team of 1. FC Köln. The club has confirmed this and suspended the footballers from training and matches until further notice. The public prosecutor's office in Cologne has not yet confirmed this.
It is investigating the "initial suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and involvement in an illegal car race", as it says. Since 2017, the legislator no longer considers the latter to be merely an administrative offence punishable by a fine. Since then, illegal car racing has been considered a criminal offence and can be punished with a prison sentence.
Investigators obtained initial clues to the identity of the accident victims from the licence plate number of the burnt-out car. This enabled the owner to be identified. According to a report in the Sauerlandkurier newspaper, the police collected DNA samples for comparison at the home address in Lüdenscheid at the beginning of the week.
Residents object to Christmas tree in their neighbourhood
When it comes to Christmas trees, Christoph Schada has been through a lot. The chairman of the local festival committee has been working with the local Heimatverein (heritage association) for 16 years to make sure that there are trees along Lengsdorf's main street during the Christmas season. These are decorated by residents and business owners. Sometimes there are unpleasant surprises: for example, fairy lights being cut, or trees being stolen.
However, Schada has never experienced anything like this: Resistance from the neighbourhood, which is happening this year. Two residents have put up posters saying: "Dear local heritage association, thank you for not putting up a Christmas tree outside our door this year, we don't want one!" It goes on to say that there are numerous reasons against the cultivation of Christmas trees.
The people who wrote the message are also annoyed that there is broken glass and plastic waste in their driveway during the festive season. "There really are decorations that break and are not removed," says Michaela Manns, who runs an electrical store with her husband on Lengsdorfer Hauptstraße. Despite this, she is absolutely in favour of this beautiful tradition, but says: "We need to think about alternatives when it comes to decorations."
"(...) Do we really need a Christmas atmosphere at the expense of people and the environment?" the two residents ask the local heritage association. To underline their argument, the poster contains QR codes leading to the websites of the environmental organization BUND and the Süddeutsche Zeitung. BUND has an article that deals with pesticide residues in Christmas trees. An investigation found that 14 out of a total of 23 trees tested were contaminated. According to BUND, the use of pesticides on plantations is primarily a problem for biodiversity, as they harm bees and other insects and destroy the habitats of beneficial insects.
The Süddeutsche article is about cone pickers from Georgia. They often climb unsecured into the trees to collect pinecones. The seeds they contain are used by German tree nurseries to plant Nordmann fir trees, which they sell as Christmas trees. The wages for the workers are low, the danger high. The article reports on one injured worker and one death.
"We take the criticism and suggestions from the women very seriously," says Schada. "However, we can prove that the trees come from the Eifel region, are not treated with pesticides and are grown in small nurseries." As for the broken pieces from falling decorations, he says: "That can happen." However, according to Schada, the associations encourage residents to hang up straw stars or use plastic decorations to prevent this from occurring.
As to why he has approached the GA with the matter, Schada says: "We want to face up to the criticism." The two residents, whom the GA was unable to reach for comment, had already approached him personally in the summer. He is now somewhat confused about the posters. "I understand their position," says Schada. "But you shouldn't question everything that volunteers do." For him, the fact that the campaign is well received shows that many local residents and business people support it with donations. And he won't let the whole thing spoil the Christmas spirit either, says Schada.