GA-English News in brief for the weekend
After reaching a high of 6.95 metres on Saturday morning, the Rhine is now receding again; what should be one of Bonn’s flagship areas is regularly full of litter, including discarded syringes; following lengthy discussions, a large sculpture is to go up outside the Bad Godesberg station. Our news in brief for the third Sunday in Advent.
Water level in Bonn falls again
There is a cautious sigh of relief in Bonn: after the level of the Rhine had recently been continually rising; since Saturday morning the water has been slowly receding again. At 6.15 a.m. it had risen to its highest level of 6.97 metres. From 9 a.m. it then slowly receded again. At 4 p.m. it was at 6.95 metres, two hours later it was another two centimetres lower. At 11 p.m. in the evening, the Bonn water level was reported at 6.90 metres. And according to the latest forecast, the water level will continue to fall.
(Original text: Anja Wollschlaeger and Michael Wrobel, Translation: Jean Lennox)
Syringes and rubbish are causing problems on Poppelsdorfer Allee
The avenue is lined with magnificent chestnut trees, Poppelsdorf Castle looms in the distance - and the grass and pavements are littered with the detritus of the previous night, sometimes for days on end, as a local Bonn businesswoman has observed. Syringes, broken glass, leftover food and a handbag filled with paper towels are not a pretty sight. According to the woman, who does not want to be named, it shows a lack of respect for residents to let this area around Poppelsdorfer Alle and the subway to Kaiserplatz fall into such disrepair.
According to a survey conducted by the city of Bonn, no other place comes into as much criticism in terms of safety and cleanliness as the area around the subway between Kaiserplatz and Poppelsdorfer Allee, which is actually one of Bonn's flagship areas. Residents’ voices are getting louder and louder, especially when it comes to the cleanliness and maintenance of the area. "We have to pass through there every day, pay the commercial tax for cleaning, but there is rubbish everywhere, sometimes for more than two days, and nothing happens," reports the 75-year-old business owner, who has run a shop for art supplies in Kaiserstrasse with her husband for more than 40 years. "The situation is now so dire that we have to go out of our way to avoid it." If she didn't have her shop there, she would have moved away long ago.
There are only a few rubbish bins in the area, and in some places they are completely missing. Jérôme Lefèvre, press spokesperson for Bonnorange, is aware of the problem on Poppelsdorfer Allee: "We can't cope. This is no doubt because it's a popular meeting point for certain groups; we are aware of the rubbish problem on Poppelsdorfer Allee. Every day there could be a person there just cleaning all day long," says Lefèvre. The subway is cleaned daily on behalf of the civil works department. The green areas of Poppelsdorfer Allee adjacent to the subway are cleaned three times a week. According to Lefèvre, Bonnorange is also in constant dialogue with the city of Bonn in order to adjust the frequency of cleaning in line with demand. However, according to the press spokesperson, in order to increase the cleaning intervals of the subway in line with demand, a higher budget from the city would be necessary.
Lefèvre explains why litter remains on the ground for several days, as was the case last weekend: "If there are syringes on the grass, this makes them part of the green spaces and these are not cleaned daily but three times a week. This doesn't mean that things have to stay as they are, but it would explain why they weren't cleaned at the weekend. Then you have to think about upping the cleaning in that area," says Levrère.
According to the administration, the city is increasingly receiving complaints about the area in question. For this reason, further measures to improve the situation on site are currently being developed as part of the concept for safety, order and cleanliness, and these are expected to be presented to the policy committees for a decision in the first quarter of 2024.
For Bonnorange, the waste problem can only be solved if it is tackled at the root and action is taken against the scene: "The littering that occurs is a side effect of a problem that we need to solve socio-politically. To be successful in the long term, we need to focus on the people affected and not devote more and more resources to eliminating the side effects," says Lefèvre. Homeless people must be offered a space where they can hang out.
One such space should be the newly refurbished roundabout at the main railway station, which reopened in February and which the city hoped would help defuse the situation at Kaiserplatz. According to Sebastian Jendrek from Gefährdetenhilfe Bonn (VfG), this has been successful. He has observed a downward trend at Kaiserplatz.
"It's very quiet at the moment, I would say that it's become less busy there. This is due to the weather and the time of year, but also because the roundabout is open," says Jendrek. He is therefore unable to understand the constant complaints about the situation at the subway. But public drug use remains a problem. In order to fundamentally reduce this, the VfG "fixing room" must be opened to everyone, says Jendrek. Currently, only citizens of Bonn are allowed to use this supervised injection site.
Plensa sculpture to be installed in Bad Godesberg soon
A large Jaime Plensa is to go up outside the Bad Godesberg station. The district council had already passed the necessary resolution in August of this year. Minor skirmishes over the exact positioning have now been resolved.
In response to an enquiry from Bürger Bund Bonn (BBB), Birgit Schneider-Bönninger, head of the cultural department, gave March as the expected month in which the installation can be expected. Walter Smerling from the "Stiftung Kunst und Kultur" association, which will finance the artwork, confirmed this timeframe. The city will not incur any costs, as the work is on loan. All the details have been discussed with Bonn's top monument conservationist Katrin Bisping. She has approved the plans, said Smerling. During a site visit, the finer details were discussed, which the city administration describes as follows: "In a constructive meeting on site, an off-centre location was defined on the basis of a true-to-scale sample structure, which takes into account both the request of the artist present at the site visit and the monument protection requirements."
As reported, conservationists had feared that sculpture would disturb the visual axis between the railway station and the pavilion opposite, while the art commission was concerned about the material, fearing that the cast-iron sculpture "Laurelle" would radiate too much heat in the hot weather.. The artist then suggested a compromise. With "Hortensie", a smaller bronze sculpture could come to Bad Godesberg.
But it has now been decided that "Laurelle" will be erected on the square in front of Bad Godesberg railway station, as originally planned. The sculpture is around seven metres high and depicts a woman with her eyes closed.
In the past, Smerling had welcomed the discussions surrounding the artwork. The aim was to promote dialogue about artistic issues in public, he said. This goal had been achieved. Because: "There were many contributions, the dialogue we wanted and the examination of the topic are taking place, even though the sculpture is not yet in place." There is currently a debate about extending the loan contracts for the sculptures "Homage to Beethoven" and "Mean Average" in Bonn city centre after the art commission had spoken out against it. The artworks are also on loan from the Smerling Foundation.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen and Philipp Königs, Translation: Jean Lennox)