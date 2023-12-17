GA-English: News in brief for the weekend

According to a survey conducted by the city of Bonn, no other place comes into as much criticism in terms of safety and cleanliness as the area around the subway between Kaiserplatz and Poppelsdorfer Allee, which is actually one of Bonn's flagship areas. Residents’ voices are getting louder and louder, especially when it comes to the cleanliness and maintenance of the area. "We have to pass through there every day, pay the commercial tax for cleaning, but there is rubbish everywhere, sometimes for more than two days, and nothing happens," reports the 75-year-old business owner, who has run a shop for art supplies in Kaiserstrasse with her husband for more than 40 years. "The situation is now so dire that we have to go out of our way to avoid it." If she didn't have her shop there, she would have moved away long ago.