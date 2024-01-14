GA-English News in brief for the weekend
Bonn · Take care if you're out and about on Sunday - there's going to be frost and ice; Bonn's Hofgarten and Tannenbusch were the focus of police stop and search activities last week; and a prisoner has gone missing from an open prison in Euskirchen. This is not the first time it has happened. Our news in brief for the weekend.
The weather in and around Bonn will be icy until Sunday evening, weather service warns
On Sunday morning, the German Weather Service extended its warning of icy and slippery conditions until the evening. Pedestrians and drivers should take appropriate care when out and about.
The German Weather Service (DWD) had already warned of icy roads in Bonn, the Rhein-Sieg district, the Ahrweiler district, the Neuwied district and Cologne on Friday and Saturday. The meteorologists are also currently warning of frost in the region. The current weather warnings are valid until 6 pm on Sunday.
After a mainly cloudy Saturday with maximum temperatures of around three degrees, precipitation was forecast from Saturday evening and throughout Sunday. Temperatures will rise only slightly on Sunday to a maximum of four degrees.
According to the weather service wetteronline, there may be light snowfall at high altitudes such as in the Eifel or Siebengebirge on Monday, which is expected to intensify on Tuesday. Bonn and the surrounding region may also see some snow. Temperatures will fluctuate between two and minus four degrees at the start of the week. Snow or sleet may occur again and again in isolated areas.
(Original text: ga/dpa, Translation: Jean Lennox)
Police serve several outstanding arrest warrants during stop-and-search checks in Bonn
The Bonn police have continued their strategy of stop-and-search. On Thursday, they once again carried out large-scale vehicle and personal checks together with the federal police. The aim of the operation was to tackle property offences and gang crime with a focus on burglary. In addition, there were also "integrative traffic controls" on the entry and exit roads, as a police spokesperson explained. Among other things, police were checking if people were sticking to speed limits and they were on the lookout for people using their mobile phone whilst driving.
In total, around 700 people and vehicles were checked during the operation, which lasted several hours and covered many locations. A total of 22 criminal charges were filed, 16 of them were for offences against the Narcotics Act. Among other places, the focus was on Bonn's Hofgarten, as well as the Tannenbusch district. "Small quantities of narcotics were found and seized." During the operation, several outstanding arrest warrants were also executed. "The suspects were able to avoid custodial sentences by paying the outstanding amounts," said a police spokesperson.
During the traffic checks, the police pulled over three drivers who were travelling without valid driving licences. In addition, two vehicle owners were investigated because their cars were not registered. Misdemeanour proceedings were initiated in 18 cases for other traffic offences and 26 warnings were issued.
"Such checks are a strategic focus of our organisation. They allow us to increase the pressure on troublemakers and offenders. It is also important to me that we occasionally send out a signal that goes beyond our normal presence," said Police Commissioner Frank Hoever about the stop-and-search day.
The Green parliamentary group in the NRW state parliament had recently criticised this approach, arguing that such measures do not achieve anything apart from encroaching on the basic rights of many uninvolved people. The fact that it is now darker in winter can hardly be a justification for the strategic search. But this is precisely part of the reasoning of the Bonn police, as they explained last year: the dark season is the time of year for break-ins and pickpocketing.
(Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach, Translation: Jean Lennox)
Prisoner disappears from open prison in Euskirchen
An inmate in the open prison of the Euskirchen correctional centre (JVA) has not returned after having been out on leave over Christmas. This was confirmed by the head of the prison, Jennifer Rybarczyk, in response to a dpa enquiry. The Bild newspaper had previously reported on the case. According to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper, it involved the 31-year-old not returning from a Christmas break, where he was allowed to spend the holidays out of prison. The FDP wants to make the case a topic of discussion in the state parliament's legal committee.
According to the prison warden, on 26 December the prisoner "did not return here from an approved long-term leave over the Christmas holidays." According to the prison governor, the man would have been eligible for release in around a year if his social outlook had been favourable.
The man had been in open detention in Euskirchen for about a year and had "been on long-term release for the purpose of reintegration, among other things." A manhunt was "immediately initiated", according to the prison warden.
The Ministry of Justice was initially unaware of the escape. A spokesperson emphasised that such a case is dealt with at prison level in the open prison system - the ministry therefore did not need to be informed. According to press reports, however, the Ministry of Justice had requested an official report from the prison.
The opposition in the Düsseldorf state parliament wants clarification. According to a spokesperson, the FDP parliamentary group has requested a debate in the Legal Affairs Committee next week. "It is outrageous that the Legal Affairs Committee is once again only finding out about important incidents in the prison system from the press," said Werner Pfeil, legal policy spokesperson for the FDP parliamentary group in North Rhine-Westphalia.
In fact, there was a similar case almost exactly one year ago: The former head of the Cologne "Bandidos" had disappeared through the window of his cell in the open prison in Euskirchen after a positive drug test. At that time too, the legal policymakers in the state parliament were only informed after press enquiries had been made.
According to Bild, the inmate who is currently on the run and the "Bandidos" rocker who escaped at the time are friends. The rocker was arrested in Malaga in November and is in extradition custody in Spain, the Cologne public prosecutor's office reports.
(Original text: dpa, Translation: Jean Lennox)