GA-English: News in brief for the weekend

An inmate in the open prison of the Euskirchen correctional centre (JVA) has not returned after having been out on leave over Christmas. This was confirmed by the head of the prison, Jennifer Rybarczyk, in response to a dpa enquiry. The Bild newspaper had previously reported on the case. According to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper, it involved the 31-year-old not returning from a Christmas break, where he was allowed to spend the holidays out of prison. The FDP wants to make the case a topic of discussion in the state parliament's legal committee.