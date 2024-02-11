GA-English on Sunday: News in Brief for the weekend

Things did not really get much better after the break. On the contrary, Georginho de Paula drained a three to give the visitors their first 20-point lead. However, the Baskets had now found their nerve and also had a bit of luck with their shots. They slowly but steadily closed the gap and Savion Flagg made it 61:75 with a slam-dunk at the quarter buzzer. 14 points were all that remained - and the confidence and belief flowed back into the players in Bonn. At the latest when Kennedy made it 66:78 with two free throws, the arena was also on its feet - and made a hell of a racket. Brian Fobbs drained a three below the ten-point mark (71:80), Kirkwood drained a three to make it four (77:81) and suddenly Kennedy gave Bonn its first lead of the game (82:81). The arena was going crazy, but there were still 4:45 minutes to play.