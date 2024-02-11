GA-English on Sunday News in Brief for the weekend
Bonn · What to expect tomorrow in Bonn's Rosenmontag Carnival Parade; Telekom Baskets have performed a miracle; City launches online survey for Bad Godesberg. Here’s our news in brief for the weekend.
A colourful parade full of clowns and dragons
In the legend of the Nibelungs, Siegfried bathed in the blood of a dragon and became invulnerable. The staff of the blood donor centre at Bonn’s university hospital thought this would be a good idea for carnival costumes, and that is how they will be dressing in Bonn's Rosenmontag parade.
The knights and dragons are just one of many groups in the colourful parade that thrills hundreds of thousands of people on the streets of Bonn every year and provides them with hours of entertainment: with fantastic and witty costumes, dances, floats, carnival groups and, of course, lots of carnival music. The stars are of course Prince Cornelius I and Bonna Carina I, who come in at the end of the parade with their float loaded to the top with Kamelle, or Carnival candy.
The General-Anzeiger and Radio Bonn/Rhein-Sieg will broadcast the spectacle live on the Internet at kamelle.de from 12.15 pm. On the market square, Jasmin Lenz and Holger Willcke will host the event, alternating with Richard Recker and Lord Mayor Katrin Dörner on the town hall steps. Blind and visually impaired people can also follow the procession via audio description on the square.
The whole thing starts at 12 noon on Thomas-Mann-Straße. It ends - as always - in Dorotheenstraße. 136 floats and vehicles and 4300 people in costume will take part in the parade. The route is 3.8 kilometres long, and 18 commentary points are scattered along the route. Folklore dancers from Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador will once again make their way through the town, followed by dazzling sea creatures from the DLRG youth organisation. Circus Comicus and its clowns will add to the sea of colour again this year. There's a historic fire engine from 1938 - a Delahaye from Paris, of which there were only twelve. Will the flying clown swing over the crowd again?
Only the carnival group Bönnische Chinesesn only will probably know how pandas, Huns and the Great Wall of China fit together. For many years, they have been an integral part of the parade and nobody wants to miss them. Their large, fearsome dragon is said to have been spotted in the Siebengebirge.
As parade organiser Björn Bachmann points out: When the parade is stationary, there will be no sweets thrown for safety reasons. "Adults should pay particular attention to their children," he says. The set-up area around Thomastrasse will be closed from 9 a.m. and the parade route from 11 a.m. The festival committee asks all residents to move their vehicles early. On Rosenmontag, there is an absolute ban on parking or stopping along the route all day.
(Original text: Richard Bongartz / Translation: Jean Lennox)
Telekom Baskets pull off a miracle and win against Ulm
Miracles do happen. On Saturday night there was a very big one. Telekom Baskets Bonn turned around a game they thought they had lost after trailing by more than 20 points - and won the against Ratiopharm Ulm by 98:97 (11:27, 26:27, 24:21, 30:16, 7:6) after extra time.
This was a game that the fans in the arena and the players will not forget in a hurry. With all the ingredients that a good Hollywood film must have. Tension, drama, sadness, frustration and, in the end, an incredible winner and endless happiness.
The opening ceremony naturally belonged to the city's most important carnivalists - Prince Cornelius I and Bonna Carina I did the honours and greeted the crowd in the sold-out Telekom Dome. 6,000 fans, most of them dressed in costume, cheered on the two carnival stars. Word had even travelled as far as Norway that this match was something very special. Two journalists had come to Bonn to film a report about their compatriot Harald Frey - and to experience the party atmosphere.
The atmosphere was outstanding right from the start. For example, when the Duisdorf music club and the prince and princess arrived on the scene, the southern block resounded loudly with "Kölle Alaaf". It was to be the start of a carnival party storm.
As in previous weeks, Glynn Watson, Noah Kirkwood, Sam Griesel, Chris Sengfelder and Thomas Kennedy were there from the start. But Ulm got off to the better start and quickly took a 5:0 lead, before Griesel reduced the deficit with two lay-ups, Ulm immediately followed suit. L.J. Figueroa increased the lead to 12:6 with his second three.
Bonn managed just four rebounds in the first quarter, while Ulm grabbed 15. And Ulm also scored more accurately. Bonn, on the other hand, did not score at all in the second half of the first period. The Baskets did not score a point for 4:50 minutes, Ulm shot away from 15:10 to 27:10, only then did Frey end Bonn's slump with a free throw.
It went quiet in the arena, but a short time later, the fans were finally able to cheer a three-pointer by their team, as Brian Fobbs opened the second quarter with a long-range shot to make it 14:27.
The Baskets were now more in the game and were able to hold their own against the visitors, closing the gap to ten points on several occasions. However, Ulm repeatedly found ways to outplay Bonn's defence. Whether it was Juan Nunez with his drive to the basket, Trevion Williams with incredible passes for a centre or Figueroa with his threes - Ulm always kept Bonn at bay. The Baskets had to work hard for their points at the free throw line. They converted ten free throws, six of them by Fobbs. As a result, Ulm won the second quarter by just one point (26:27) and the game went into the break 37:54 ahead.
Things did not really get much better after the break. On the contrary, Georginho de Paula drained a three to give the visitors their first 20-point lead. However, the Baskets had now found their nerve and also had a bit of luck with their shots. They slowly but steadily closed the gap and Savion Flagg made it 61:75 with a slam-dunk at the quarter buzzer. 14 points were all that remained - and the confidence and belief flowed back into the players in Bonn. At the latest when Kennedy made it 66:78 with two free throws, the arena was also on its feet - and made a hell of a racket. Brian Fobbs drained a three below the ten-point mark (71:80), Kirkwood drained a three to make it four (77:81) and suddenly Kennedy gave Bonn its first lead of the game (82:81). The arena was going crazy, but there were still 4:45 minutes to play.
It went back and forth. Until Thomas Klepeisz scored a three to make it 88:91. Eight seconds left - and Kirkwood equalised with a three. It went to extra time and it was nerve-wracking. But Bonn had Kennedy. The centre scored six points. The game was tied again when Frey was sent to the free throw line. The Norwegian makes one to make it 98:97 - and Ulm missed in return. And "Sweet Caroline" blared from the loudspeakers.
City launches online survey on Bad Godesberg
It's not the first time that the residents of Bad Godesberg have been asked to have their say when it comes to the future of their neighbourhood. Now the city wants to launch a new concept for tourism, culture, leisure and sport, and wants to get citizens on board. The administration is thus launching an online survey to "inform people about the next steps in the concept development process and continue the dialogue".
You can get involved at www.bonn-macht-mit.de/tourismuskonzept-bago, rate previous ideas and make your own suggestions. As the people in the district often know best what is lacking or where there is still room for improvement, the city, together with the agency dwif-Consulting, is inviting people to take part, says Isabel Klotz from the city's press office. "The dwif is developing the concept for tourism, culture, leisure and sport under the leadership of the Bonn Economic Development Agency."
Following the extensive mission statement process in 2018 and the integrated development concept for Bad Godesberg's city centre (ISEK), the next building block is the draft, which, according to the press office, should highlight Bad Godesberg's importance as a tourism, culture, leisure and sports location and strengthen the quality of life in the area. "The city administration has repeatedly involved citizens and encouraged them to contribute their ideas and visions," says Klotz.
For example, at a public event in January at which Bad Godesberg residents were briefed on the new concept. However, the procedure was criticised. It was feared that - as in previous years - proposals would again be listened to but then forgotten.
The Bonn City Council adopted the new mission statement for the Bad Godesberg district on 6 February 2020. The council also adopted the integrated district development concept (ISEK) for the city centre, according to the administration. According to the city, progress is being made. At the end of 2022, for example, a notice of approval for 940,000 euros from the federal funding programme "Sustainable inner cities and centres" was issued - earmarked for the ISEK. Centre management has already been set up. Work is currently underway to create a sustainable tourism, culture, leisure and sports concept as well as an image and marketing concept.