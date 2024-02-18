GA-English: News in brief for the weekend

From the point of view of hunters Oebel and Müller, however, dogs killing wild animals remain the most annoying problem in Heiderhof Forest, especially now that the breeding season is upon us. Both emphasise the legal situation, which in some cases provides for drastic penalties for dog owners who do not comply. According to the NRW Hunting Act, letting dogs run loose in a hunting district is considered to be poaching, an administrative offence punishable by a fine of up to 5,000 euros. According to the NRW State Dogs Act, dogs must be kept, managed and supervised in such a way that they do not pose a risk to the life or health of people or animals. The violation constitutes an administrative offence and is punishable by a fine of up to 100,000 euros. Under criminal law, even the pursuit of game by a dog is considered to be poaching, whereby the offender is the dog owner. In principle, a hunter is even authorised to kill poaching dogs. In the case of the deer killed in the middle of last week, Müller has now filed a complaint for poaching with the Bonn police.