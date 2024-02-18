GA-English News in brief for the weekend
There was a large-scale operation at the Brückenforum in Beuel on Saturday afternoon after unknown persons opened containers of butyric acid; another petrol station has been robbed, possibly by the same perpetrator who robbed one recently in Rüngsdorf; and deer in Heiderhof have again been attacked by what was probably a dog, but could actually have been a wolf. An overview of the news in Bonn this weekend.
NBC alarm in the Brückenforum: Unknown persons release butyric acid
A leak of hazardous substances triggered a large-scale operation by the fire and rescue services on Saturday afternoon. Butyric acid had leaked from several containers at the Brückenforum in Beuel. Firefighters secured the containers, identified and neutralised the substance and ventilated the building. Fortunately, nobody was harmed in the incident.
At around 12.30 p.m., after an initial investigation by the fire brigade, the control centre ordered a large number of further emergency services to the Brückenforum. On arrival, they could smell the odour of vomit everywhere. This was caused by unknown persons depositing and opening several bottles of butyric acid in the building.
Emergency services attended to three people who complained of slight nausea and respiratory problems. However, they did not need to be hospitalised. Two female police officers and one male police officer also complained of similar symptoms. They were treated by paramedics and subsequently continued their duties. The area around the scene was cordoned off over a wide area, including one lane of the Kennedy Bridge.
The building was evacuated as a precautionary measure. Two decontamination teams from the fire brigade, equipped with the appropriate protective suits, then searched the building. They secured several containers and absorbed the leaked liquid with special binding agents. The affected parts of the Brückenforum were ventilated during the entire course of the incident, amongst others using a fan belonging to the fire brigade.
A martial arts event had been scheduled to take place in the Brückenforum in the evening. In an Instagram post on Saturday afternoon, the organiser "Prize-Fighting-Events" reported that the event had been moved to an alternative venue in Gelsenkirchen following the butyric acid attack.
The Bonn police say they do not yet know who is behind the incident. The criminal investigation department is involved and is asking for information on possible suspects. They can be given by telephone on 0228 15-0.
At about 4.30 p.m., once the clean-up work had been completed, the emergency measures and closures were concluded. 65 firefighters from the Beuel, Bad Godesberg and city centre fire and rescue stations of the municipal fire brigade as well as the Bad Godesberg, Beuel, Dottendorf, Lannesdorf and Kessenich units of the volunteer fire brigades had been deployed. In addition, the rescue service, the command services and a specialist advisor for operations involving hazardous substances had been on the scene. During the operation, the fire stations of the municipal fire brigade in Beuel and Bad Godesberg were manned by units of the volunteer fire brigade. The command unit was also re-staffed.
(Original text: Michael Wrobel, Simeon Gerlinger and Petra Reuter / Translation: Jean Lennox)
Unknown person robs petrol station in Kessenich
On Friday evening, there was a robbery at a petrol station in Hausdorffstraße in Kessenich. This was reported by Bonn police on Saturday. An unknown man entered the area behind the counter at around 9.45 pm and forced the cashier at knifepoint to hand over cash and cigarettes. He then made off in the direction of Urstadtstraße.
As the suspect was able to flee undetected, the Bonn police are now looking for witnesses. The man was described as between 1.85 and 1.90 metres tall. He was wearing a grey hooded jumper, a dark cap, a blue face mask, a black down jacket and black shoes.
Investigators are looking into a connection to a similar robbery that took place recently at a petrol station in Bonn-Rüngsdorf. The suspect there was similarly described. Information about the suspect or any observations around the time of the offence can be given by telephone on 0228 15-0 or by email to kk13.bonn@polizei.nrw.
(ga)
Another deer mauled to death on the Heiderhof
Yet another deer has been killed in a wooded area at Heiderhof. The hunter responsible for the area, Frank Oebel, suspects that it was attacked by a dog that was not kept on a leash. He found the approximately two-year-old animal, which had died after being bitten in the throat, on Wednesday morning next to a forest path below the tennis centre on Sommerbergsweg. Together with his hunting colleague Hans Müller, Oebel is the leaseholder of the Godesberg 2 hunting ground, which covers roughly 1000 hectares between the Godesberg and Lannesdorf streams. He believes that the latest kill is one of a series of similar incidents in recent months.
Müller sums it up as follows: "Two thirds of our set shooting quota of ten roe deer per year is now accounted for by so-called ‘fallen game’, i.e. deer that have died in road accidents, but also in particular as a result of being killed by other animals." Both hunters have to deal with free-roaming dogs almost every day in the middle of their forest hunting grounds, where by law the four-legged friends must always be kept on a leash. Oebel and Müller believe that more and more two-legged visitors to the forest are behaving in a completely inconsiderate manner towards other forest visitors, flora and fauna - from naked riders and mountain bikers to people who illegally dispose of organic waste in the forest.
The last kill before this one was only a short time ago: on 9 February, a fawn was killed on the Kirchberg in Lannesdorf, Oebel reports. "The home boundary was only around ten metres away," says the hunter. At the end of November 2023, a very bloody incident occurred in Müller's neighbouring leasehold area on the way to Philosophenring/Hegelstraße: On the Am Kirchberg path, a pedestrian had found two roe deer, a doe with her neck bitten through and her buck fawn with its spine bitten through (GA reported). "It was definitely recognisable from the bite marks that it was a dog running loose." A similar incident occurred during this period: At the main entrance to the cemetery on Breiten Weg, Oebel found a heavily pregnant doe that had obviously been chased and run into the heavy iron door of the cemetery in panic. "There, the doe, which also had lacerations, died of a broken neck."
Even though Oebel and Müller believe there are many indications that the most recent kills were caused by feral dogs, they do not want to completely rule out another possible culprit: a wolf. "There are already several confirmed wolf packs in the Rhein-Sieg and Ahrweiler districts," says Oebel: "We must assume in spring that the males that were whelped last year are now sexually mature and have therefore been expelled from the pack." There is still no confirmation that a wolf has killed anything in our area, adds Müller: "But we have to expect that something like this will happen."
From the point of view of hunters Oebel and Müller, however, dogs killing wild animals remain the most annoying problem in Heiderhof Forest, especially now that the breeding season is upon us. Both emphasise the legal situation, which in some cases provides for drastic penalties for dog owners who do not comply. According to the NRW Hunting Act, letting dogs run loose in a hunting district is considered to be poaching, an administrative offence punishable by a fine of up to 5,000 euros. According to the NRW State Dogs Act, dogs must be kept, managed and supervised in such a way that they do not pose a risk to the life or health of people or animals. The violation constitutes an administrative offence and is punishable by a fine of up to 100,000 euros. Under criminal law, even the pursuit of game by a dog is considered to be poaching, whereby the offender is the dog owner. In principle, a hunter is even authorised to kill poaching dogs. In the case of the deer killed in the middle of last week, Müller has now filed a complaint for poaching with the Bonn police.
(Original text: Axel Vogel / Translation: Jean Lennox)