GA English on Sunday: News in Brief for the Weekend

The full closure of the B 56 in Endenich is scheduled to last until Tuesday, 27 February. In the following days until Friday, 1 March, the B 56 will then only be open to traffic in one lane in both directions. The full closure of the motorway section is initially planned until 5 a.m. on Monday, 4 March. After that, the motorway will have to be closed again from Friday, 8 March, in the evening until Monday morning, 11 March, according to Autobahn GmbH. Long-distance diversions will lead from Meckenheim via the A 61 and the A 553 to the Cologne-Bonn motorway A 555, while inner-city diversions will lead from the Hardtberg junction via the Konrad-Adenauer-Damm to the Bornheim junction (A 555). Godesberg residents travelling to Cologne are advised by the city to take the south bridge (A 562) and the A 59. The closure periods are necessary for the demolition of the southern bridge ramps, which have been closed since the start of the construction work. Supply lines are also being laid on the B 56.