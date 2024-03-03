GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

The demonstrators know they are polarising people. "It is an act of civil disobedience that brings a disruptive factor into everyday life and hopefully makes people think," said engineer Viktor Kemmet. This was not the first time he had taken part in an Extinction Rebellion demonstration. For him, it's about showing how bad the climate situation already is and that there's still time to act. He wants "as many people as possible to just talk about it at home with family and friends." He wants it to become part of everyday consciousness. The temporary traffic jam during the protest is obviously not nice for motorists who are currently suffering from the complete closure of the A565 motorway, "but the climate can't wait either," he said. They received both support and insults and threats of violence from motorists. "That happens, it's not nice," says Kemmet.