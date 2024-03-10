GA-English on Sunday News in brief for the weekend
Parishioners at Bad Godesberg’s Marienkirche were up in arms after hearing about a pro-Russian vigil supposedly planned outside their church; police are looking for a truck driver who fled the scene after colliding with a motorcycle last week; and there are to be more Lufthansa strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Our news in brief for Sunday.
No pro-Russian vigil at Bad Godesberg's Marienkirche
The election of the president of the Russian Federation is scheduled for mid-March. It’s a long way away, but it also affects Bad Godesberg. Russian citizens will be able to cast their vote at the Consulate General in Schweinheim, and two events have been registered with the Bonn police for Sunday 17 March, the last day of the election. One is a pro-Russian 'truth vigil' and the other a protest organised by Free Russia NRW entitled 'Mittags gegen Putin' (Against Putin at Midday).
It is already clear that both actions can take place. However, there has been controversy over where the pro-Russian group will meet. According to announcements on social media, the venue was right next to Marienkirche (St Mary's Church). But the parish was not aware of this. When the plan became public, they immediately distanced themselves. Now they vigil will probably be held in the vicinity of Dechant-Heimbach-Straße and Waldstraße – meaning it will be close to the 'Mittags gegen Putin' protest, which is expected to be held in front of the Russian Consulate General in Schweinheim from 12 noon.
"Our church must remain a place of peace and prayer, and in our rooms we offer a shelter to those fleeing the war," says Father Gianluca Carlin, parish priest of Bad Godesberg. He sees such a 'truth vigil' as "open political provocation against the Ukrainian Christians who worship in the Marienkirche and meet in the parish centre". The same applies to the Church community in general, "as many of our refugee aid programmes are held here".
Messages are still circulating on social networks that cleverly give the impression that the parish is the organiser, or at least the host, of the pro-Russian action. Carlin has received many outraged messages. "People were stunned," he says. He can well understand the anger. "It is a particularly perfidious form of propaganda that we as a church, with all our commitment to helping refugees, are being portrayed as supporters of a warring party."
Following talks between the organisers and the police it is now clear that the pro-Russian 'truth vigil' will not be held in the church. Police spokesperson Frank Piontek explained that, as a general rule, gatherings near churches should be avoided on days or at times when services are being held. A new venue was agreed on in Schweinheim, not far from Dechant-Heimbach-Straße and Waldstraße. The exact location will be announced next week once all discussions have been completed. The same applies to 'Mittags gegen Putin'.
"We are assuming at this point that everything will be peaceful," Piontek said. Access to the hospital and its car park should be unproblematic: "The rallies are on the pavement." Police will be on hand.
The Catholic Church in Bad Godesberg has welcomed the decision. Such an action would have severely hindered and deliberately disrupted the services of the parish and the Greek Catholic community of Ukrainian speakers.
Truck driver flees after crash in Sankt Augustin
A motorcyclist was injured in an accident in Sankt Augustin-Niederpleis on Thursday 29 February. According to the police, at around 6.10 am, a 64-year-old motorcyclist and the driver of a lorry collided at the junction of Hauptstraße/Auf dem Sand, near the entrance to the RSAG landfill. The lorry driver allegedly turned left from the main road onto Auf dem Sand and failed to see the oncoming motorcyclist.
The 64-year-old had been travelling on the main road towards Buisdorf and had to brake hard to avoid a collision. He fell off his bike, suffering minor injuries. His motorcycle slid under the truck and was dragged for more than 300 metres. It caught fire as the truck driver proceeded towards the roundabout without stopping. Witnesses said the lorry driver turned at the roundabout and drove into the landfill.
It is believed that the truck driver drove past the scene again a short time later and then fled in an unknown direction. The police have described the vehicle as a white Volvo articulated lorry with a Schwarzmüller semi-trailer. The tarpaulin is said to have been blue and did not appear to have any company lettering or logo.
Police are searching for the driver of the truck who fled the scene and are appealing for anyone with information about the accident or the truck to call 02241 541 3321.
Lufthansa: Ufo calls on flight attendants to strike
There is no rest for Lufthansa and its passengers. The cabin crew union Ufo has called on around 19,000 Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cityline flight attendants to go on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday (12 and 13 March). According to Ufo, all departures from Frankfurt on Tuesday and all departures from Munich on Wednesday will be affected by strike action from 4 am to 11 pm. Flight attendants at the parent company and regional subsidiary Lufthansa Cityline had previously voted in favour of the strike in separate ballots, each by more than 96 per cent.
Ufo pointed out that only on Thursday last week the company had announced a record net profit of almost 1.7 billion euros - the third best in the company's history. "Cabin crew must now share in this success and be adequately compensated for the concessions made during the Coronavirus crisis," said Joachim Vázquez Bürger, UFO chairman.
For Lufthansa's 18,000 cabin crew and Cityline's nearly 1,000 employees, UFO is essentially demanding 15 per cent more money with an 18-month contract. The union also wants an inflation premium of 3,000 euros and higher bonuses. In separate wage negotiations, the union had rejected the respective offers as insufficient.
The Independent Flight Attendants' Organisation (Ufo), founded in 1992, is a sectoral union that exclusively represents flight attendants, mainly at Condor and within the Lufthansa Group. It competes fiercely with the DGB trade union Verdi, which also wants to organise flight attendants. Coordinated cooperation between the two rival unions is unlikely.
In 2022, the year following the Coronavirus crisis, Ufo was the only union in the Lufthansa Group to refrain from industrial action. In the collective agreement, the lower wage groups in particular received an increase, while the inflation compensation bonus was postponed to the current round of negotiations.
Last week, ground staff organised by Verdi brought large parts of Lufthansa's passenger traffic to a standstill with a fifth wave of warning strikes. The effects of the strike, which lasted more than two days, were still being felt on Saturday morning with some flight cancellations and delays.
In addition to an inflation bonus of 3,000 euros, Verdi is demanding a 12.5 per cent pay rise for ground staff over a 12-month period. The next round of negotiations is due to start next Wednesday.
(Translations: Jean Lennox)