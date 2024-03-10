GA-English on Sunday: News in brief for the weekend

It is already clear that both actions can take place. However, there has been controversy over where the pro-Russian group will meet. According to announcements on social media, the venue was right next to Marienkirche (St Mary's Church). But the parish was not aware of this. When the plan became public, they immediately distanced themselves. Now they vigil will probably be held in the vicinity of Dechant-Heimbach-Straße and Waldstraße – meaning it will be close to the 'Mittags gegen Putin' protest, which is expected to be held in front of the Russian Consulate General in Schweinheim from 12 noon.