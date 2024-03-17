GA English on Sunday: News in Brief for the Weekend

There are several reasons why there will not be a Welcome Centre as originally planned. The regional government had concerns about the funding through grants under the Old Town Management label. Another problem was that the favoured operator, Wohnungs- und Wirtschaftsförderung GmbH, turned out to be legally unsuitable. The agency Projekt2508 GmbH, managed by Schild and Keinath, was awarded the contract to run the Welcome Centre in a short-notice call for tenders, but according to the GA, it then failed due to lack of funds. "Unfortunately, for economic reasons we had to decline the city's offer to take over the operation of the centre," Ulrich Keinath announced on Thursday. It is regrettable that the Welcome Centre as a "strategic future and reception function at this important location for the development of the old town will not be implemented as planned". In a closed session, Keinath explained the background and calculations to the committee.