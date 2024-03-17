GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
City defends coypu hunt in Bonn's Rheinaue park
The city of Bonn will no longer hunt coypu in the Rheinaue, at least for the time being. Before discussing further action, the city council wants to monitor the development of the rodent population. The Tierschutzbund (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) is once again calling for other measures to be taken to rid the area of the rodents, but the council is not keen on their suggestion.
In 2022 and 2023, 59 coypu were killed by gamekeepers in the Rheinaue park. The council believes this was most of the animals. Fewer than ten coypu were counted during the last population monitoring in October. However, it is not really possible to estimate how many still live there: "It's likely that not all animals could be recorded during the surveys, as there are always animals in structures or under water". The cull has been suspended since November.
If the Bonn-based Tierschutzbund and the society for animal welfare law (Deutsche Juristische Gesellschaft für Tierschutzrech - DJGT) have their way, it should stay that way. The killings are "incompatible with animal welfare law unless alternatives without causing animal suffering have been tried and tested". In their view, the method of choice is infertilisation, which has already been mentioned several times. This was coupled with the offer that the Society would explore all possibilities for professional, financial and organisational support.
"The city of Bonn was only interested in minimising the coypu population as quickly as possible. Instead of accepting our proposal for a joint scientific pilot project to infertilise the coypu, they decided to shoot them," says James Brückner, Head of the Wildlife Department at the Deutscher Tierschutzbund. He goes on to say that insemination is more animal-friendly and sustainable because the animals that remain in the area would prevent other coypu from coming in through territorial behaviour. Hunting, on the other hand, offers only short-term success.
According to a spokesperson, before deciding on the cull, the council 'thoroughly investigated the alternatives for regulating the coypu population'. Castration or sterilisation were also options. Experts from the North Rhine-Westphalia State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (LANUV) were also consulted, as were experts from other districts and municipalities. "After careful consideration, it became clear that castration or sterilisation of the coypu was neither sensible nor legally permissible. As the legal framework on which this decision was made remains unchanged, the city stands by its expert judgement".
DJGT's lawyers disagree. According to EU law, fertilisation is perfectly legal. "If alternatives that do not involve animal suffering are not considered in Bonn, there is no reasonable justification for killing," says Christina Patt, board member of the DJGT. "Killing can only ever be a last resort.
It is unclear what will happen next. The council wants to continue monitoring the coypu population. "The results will determine if, when and how further action needs to be taken," said a spokesperson. But it is already clear that "without continued management, the coypu population will grow again".
(Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach / Translation: Jean Lennox)
State Security looking into placard at Muffendorf bus stop
A sign at the Goldbergweg bus stop in Muffendorf has caused a stir. It read: „Integrier dich, weiße Frau!“ (Integrate yourself, white woman!) and shows a drawing of a blonde woman standing between a man and woman who appear to be Muslim. The man has a full beard and a cap with a half-moon and a star on it, while the woman is wearing a niqab, with only her eyes exposed. The message (in German) goes on to say that the blonde woman should be "respectful of other cultures" and " respect the religious feelings of discriminated minorities". Because it is "no longer just your country".
According to research by the non-profit journalism watchdog Correctiv, the creator of the poster is a right-wing YouTuber who was in 2020 convicted by the Cologne District Court of several offences, including incitement to hatred and verbal abuse. He designed the poster and had it printed and distributed. It had already appeared in other German cities.
So far this is an isolated case in Bonn. According to police spokesman Simon Rott, no other posters have appeared in the area served by the Bonn police. The Verfassungsschutz (State Office for the Protection of the Constitution) was not aware of the poster and the case has been handed over to the public prosecutor's office for investigation. According to Rott, a police patrol went to the "Goldbergweg" bus stop, but the poster had already disappeared.
(Original text: Ayla Jacob / Translation: Jean Lennox)
Königswinter to speed up plans for former Sea Life premises
The Königswinter town council can go ahead with the interim use of the former Sea Life building on its own initiative. The Committee for Urban Development, Environment and Climate Protection (Asuk) unanimously passed a resolution to this effect on Wednesday.
Things could now move quickly: "As far as the timetable is concerned, this will now be fleshed out. It is expected that the concept and the first offers will be made public within four to six weeks. An exact implementation date has not yet been set," said city spokesman Florian Striewe on Thursday in response to a GA enquiry. There are also plans to do something practical with the areas where the Sea Life Shop was located. Striewe: "Upcoming work includes upgrading the space, such as improving the parquet flooring, as well as purchasing exhibition and event equipment like stage elements, chairs and a gallery system for exhibitions. There may also be a bar area.
In May 2023 the concept "Welcome center" was adopted, and this is to be the inspiration for what happens now, at least as a basic idea. The idea was developed by Ulrich Keinath and Hans-Helmut Schild - the manager of the historic city centre since March 2023. They planned a small tourist information centre, a photo booth with old-time pictures, an exhibition of old slot machines from the Lemmerz slot machine factory and the Kaiserpanorama - a round peep-box that makes pictures appear three-dimensional when you look at them with both eyes.
The city plans to use the space for cultural events, city marketing and exhibitions, and to rent out some of the rooms. "The idea of opening up the space to groups from Königswinter, if this is legally and technically possible, is a very good solution," Gerhard Duda, who sits on Asuk for the SPD, told the GA. Duda has in mind something like a church choir that is currently looking for a place to sing on 1 May.
"We still have to check whether the rooms can be used for events that used to take place in Haus Bachem, for example," said Norbert Mahlberg of the CDU after the committee meeting. "Now we have to look ahead and make sure that this is implemented," Mahlberg said. Duda also believes that "full speed ahead" is the right pace for the city's proposed approach.
There are several reasons why there will not be a Welcome Centre as originally planned. The regional government had concerns about the funding through grants under the Old Town Management label. Another problem was that the favoured operator, Wohnungs- und Wirtschaftsförderung GmbH, turned out to be legally unsuitable. The agency Projekt2508 GmbH, managed by Schild and Keinath, was awarded the contract to run the Welcome Centre in a short-notice call for tenders, but according to the GA, it then failed due to lack of funds. "Unfortunately, for economic reasons we had to decline the city's offer to take over the operation of the centre," Ulrich Keinath announced on Thursday. It is regrettable that the Welcome Centre as a "strategic future and reception function at this important location for the development of the old town will not be implemented as planned". In a closed session, Keinath explained the background and calculations to the committee.
According to the GA, it would have cost at least 100,000 euros instead of the planned 50,000 euros for one year to run the centre with the appropriate staff. According to Striewe, the city will probably rely on a combination of its own staff and private partners for the operation now being considered.
(Original text: Lydia Schauff / Translation: Jean Lennox)