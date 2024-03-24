GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
An unknown offender attacked a 15-year-old boy with a knife at Bonn's Hofgarten on Friday, seriously injuring him; 430 people were stranded in the ICE tunnel in Bad Honnef after an emergency braking manoeuvre; at the new hands-on exhibition "Mensch Biene!" at the Haus der Natur, visitors could try out what it's like to collect pollen or crawl into a honeycomb.
15-year-old seriously injured in knife attack
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a knife attack in Bonn's Hofgarten on Friday evening. By midday on Saturday, doctors treating the 15-year-old said his life was no longer in danger.
According to a report from Bonn police on Saturday morning, the teenager was walking with a friend on Regina-Pacis-Weg near the university cafeteria at around 8.39pm when the attack occurred. A stranger allegedly approached the 15-year-old and ripped off his headphones. The 15-year-old then confronted the attacker, who suddenly stabbed him with a knife.
When the 15-year-old's friend rushed to his aid, the unknown perpetrator ran off in the direction of Adenauerallee. Emergency services were alerted and took the injured boy to hospital, where he required intensive care. The police launched a manhunt and secured evidence at the scene. The suspected murder weapon was recovered at the scene.
The suspect is still wanted. He is described as being between 19 and 23 years old, between 1.80 and 1.90 metres tall, with a slim build, a light complexion and dark eyebrows. At the time of the crime, his face was partially covered by a hood and an FFP2 mask. He was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit with red stripes on the sleeves and carrying a dark-coloured shoulder bag.
A homicide squad of the Bonn police has now started an investigation with the agreement of the public prosecutor's office. Anyone with information about the wanted person is asked to call the police on 0228/150.
430 passengers stuck train tunnel for two hours
On Saturday morning there was an accident on the ICE route between Cologne and Frankfurt at Bad Honnef-Aegidienberg. Around 430 people were stranded in the tunnel for two hours.
According to GA information at the scene, the driver of an ICE train coming from Cologne had applied the emergency brake after hearing a bang. The train which was carrying some 430 passengers, came to a halt in the Rottbitz Tunnel. Federal police officers went into the tunnel with an emergency manager from Deutsche Bahn. They found traces of blood.
Lennart Gerlach, spokesman for the volunteer fire brigade in Bad Honnef, said the fire brigade's emergency services were first alerted at around 6.27am. When the emergency services arrived, the ICE train was in the tunnel. In consultation with the Deutsche Bahn (DB) emergency manager, the fire brigade searched the track on foot. The Königswinter fire brigade's drone group was then called in to search the tracks from the air.
At around 8am, the drone team spotted a dead wild animal, believed to be a deer, about a kilometre from the tunnel. The remains of the animal were removed around 8am. A replacement driver was brought to the scene by taxi and took over the ICE to Frankfurt. The fire brigade's work was completed at around 8.45 am. Around 50 firefighters were on the scene. They included the fire brigades from Bad Honnef and Königswinter, the federal police and the ambulance service. The Cologne/Frankfurt ICE line was completely closed for about two hours.
(Original text: ga / Translation: Jean Lennox)
Be a bee for once
If you’ve ever wanted to be a bee, now’s your chance. The exhibition "Mensch Biene!", which opened yesterday at the Haus der Natur, let visitors try out some of the many different things bees do, such as collecting pollen, crawling into a honeycomb and nibbling on honey.
For younger visitors, there was a rally through the stations in the House of Nature. For example, they could crawl into the cell of a honeycomb and see how a larva develops into a bee. Cleaning, babysitting, building - worker bees have a lot to do and they change jobs every few days of their lives. You can find out more about the different tasks in the exhibition. For a short break from the busy life of bees, there is a small reading corner with children's books on the subject.
A stand provided the answers at the opening ceremony on Saturday. Visitors could find out what would happen to our food supplies if there were no bees. Fruit and vegetable shelves, for example, would be pretty empty. In the Chinese province of Sichuan, flowers have to be pollinated by hand, an information box explained. Here, bees still do the job. "But pesticides are causing them problems," explained Heike Hückesfeld, manager of the Haus der Natur. In a game, volunteers could test how quickly they would manage to pollinate a tree. The GA editorial team put them to the test: 46 seconds to beat.
Another highlight of the exhibition was the game "Collect Pollen". Visitors could take on the role of worker bees, sniffing around the flowers and collecting the little balls of pollen. The challenge was to land the pollen in the right honeycomb. Bees are very neat about this, as the small plaque explaining the game made clear. The smell tells you if it is the right comb. The flower and the comb must smell the same.
The main focus of the exhibition is the well-known honeybee. But from the tiny steppe bee to the fat wood bee, there are almost 600 different species in Germany alone, says Hückesfeld. There are many ways to promote the diversity of bees: Having wild plants in the garden, allowing weeds to grow, avoiding pesticides or leaving a strip free when mowing are just some of the ways Hückesfeld mentions. "Native plants in particular promote bee diversity," she says. "As a hobby gardener, you can let go of your perfectionism from time to time, which helps the bees."
If you are interested in getting to know bees better and learning about them in a playful way, or if you want tips on how to make your own garden more bee-friendly, you can visit the exhibition at Haus der Natur, An der Waldau 48. The exhibition is open until September and there are workshops about bees at the weekends.
(Original text: Marie Nadler / Translation: Jean Lennox)