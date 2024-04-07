GA-English on Sunday News in brief for the weekend
The house door flea market attracted thousands of visitors to Bonn’s Altstadt in summery weather; an autopsy has brought more clarity into the fatal accident at Phantasialand; and at Cologne Zoo, there are no more cases of bird flu, but there are some new arrivals. Here’s our news in brief for Sunday.
Highlight of the Cherry Blossom Season
A paradise of pink blossoms and a vibrant hustle and bustle: Tens of thousands of visitors strolled through Bonn's historic old town on Saturday in 27-degree temperatures and sunshine to celebrate the crowning finale of the cherry blossom season at the house door flea market.
"The weather gods were on our side and it couldn't have been better," said Silke Matthes, who sells all kinds of cups, key rings and pictures with Bonn motifs in the Platzhirsch souvenir shop on Breite Straße. Looking out at the colourful hustle and bustle in front of her stall at the entrance to the shop, she was all smiles: "Today is the most important day of the year for us".
On doorsteps and in backyards, residents offered visitors a rich variety of treasures: Artfully arranged piles of books, antiques and an abundance of clothes for every occasion. Colourful trinkets sparkled on some tables, while on others traders offered old tools for sale. Enthusiastic exclamations were heard when a young woman spotted a colourful 70s summer dress. At another stall, a man flipped through a dusty box of vinyl records. "Led Zeppelin, original pressing!" he exclaimed happily, proudly holding up his find.
"The atmosphere is simply unique and it's fun to talk to the people," raved Tom Beck, who had travelled from Koblenz for the spectacle. Driving was out of the question for him and his girlfriend. "We would never find a place to park, with the crowds like today," said Beck, clearly happy to have arrived by regional train. Indeed, the crowds did cause some traffic jams in the city centre on Saturday; the Altstadt was closed to cars because of the flea market.
Stefanie Steeger, who used to live in a mother and child house on Breite Strasse, still comes every year. "The flea market is a great opportunity to meet up with old friends and acquaintances," she said. She had lined up baby clothes, toys, household items and books on a blanket while children played between the stalls and little hands examined the colourful toys. The effort has paid off for Steeger: "It's going really well, I've made more than 100 euros so far," she said at lunchtime.
For Alex Plaum and his colleagues, who share a co-working office in the Altstadt, the flea market is a welcome opportunity to strengthen the community. "The weather is great, people are in a good mood and want to buy something," says Plaum.
Several street musicians provided the right background music on Saturday, while the aroma of waffles and fresh coffee hung in the air. "The flea market is simply part of the old town, the atmosphere is unique," said Heike Wendel, who lives on Wolfstraße. "It's my first time here and it's just great to stroll through the streets and discover all the interesting things," enthused Markus Hoss from Bad Godesberg. "And you can get real bargains - I just bought a Polaroid camera for eight euros," said the student.
(Original text: Abir Kassis / Translation: Jean Lennox)
Fatal accident at Phantasialand Brühl: autopsy brings more clarity
An autopsy has been carried out following the fatal accident at the Phantasialand theme park in Brühl last month, in which a 43-year-old employee was killed. This was confirmed by the public prosecutor's office in Cologne at the request of the GA. It is now clear that the man died as a result of the accident," said senior prosecutor Ulrich Bremer.
This does not represent a turning point in the case, but it does rule out the possibility that the employee died before the impact, for example as a result of external causes or a heart attack. As reported, the 43-year-old was hit by one of the rides during maintenance work on the Taron roller coaster at Phantasialand on Monday 25 March and died at the scene of the accident. The Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating the circumstances of the man's death and whether there was any criminal negligence on the part of a third party.
At the same time, the district government of Cologne is investigating whether health and safety at work regulations may have been neglected. The Cologne newspaper "Express" claimed to have evidence that a warning signal designed to prevent such accidents had not worked on the Monday in question. The public prosecutor's office is aware of this, said Bremer, who declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.
The fatal accident overshadowed the start of the season at the theme park, which attracts around two million visitors each year. The park opened as usual, but a minute's silence was observed. Relatives of the deceased have raised around €25,000 for the 43-year-old's family in an online fundraising campaign to help them continue to live in their new home despite the loss of their income. Investigations are ongoing.
(Original text: Alexander C. Barth / Translation: Jean Lennox)
Baby animals at Cologne Zoo
Following a recent outbreak of bird flu, all animals at Cologne Zoo have now tested negative, the zoo announced in a press release. This means that all the zoo's enclosures were able to reopen on the fourth of April. The disease was detected in February and extensive measures were taken to prevent it spreading. A total of 31 birds had tested positive for avian influenza. The tests were carried out under official supervision. The latest sample on Tuesday came back negative. According to zoo director Theo Pagel, only seven of the zoo's 1506 birds died from the disease. "This is a real success," he said.
There was further good news from the zoo: at the beginning of March, the Bactrian camel "Omar" was born. The sloths also have a new arrival. The two-fingered sloth baby is still waiting for a name as its sex is still unknown. But it has already been seen making its first attempts at crawling.
(Original text: Judith Lea Reuber / Translation: Jean Lennox)