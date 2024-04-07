GA-English on Sunday: News in brief for the weekend

This does not represent a turning point in the case, but it does rule out the possibility that the employee died before the impact, for example as a result of external causes or a heart attack. As reported, the 43-year-old was hit by one of the rides during maintenance work on the Taron roller coaster at Phantasialand on Monday 25 March and died at the scene of the accident. The Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating the circumstances of the man's death and whether there was any criminal negligence on the part of a third party.