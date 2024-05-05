GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

The long-term future of the building complex is still unclear. A call for tenders should allow further concepts to be submitted. In addition to the question of what will be there in future, according to Mayor Wagner, an essential question is who will run it. "It is unlikely that it will be the city itself," says Pinto. Whether this will also mean that the city will sell the building is still just as open as the question of whether the building will remain standing. Still on the table are the already formulated ideas of a climate centre, which would also include the Siebengebirge region, nature conservation and the environment, and a wine experience world that would make the history of wine growing tangible through the use of vending machines.