GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

The evacuation, which was carried out with the help of the campsite staff and friends of the family who run it, has been a significant challenge. This year, all facilities, including the kitchen, bar, and storage are housed in five mobile containers, as the old building had to be demolished over the winter. However, these containers must be removed again on Sunday due to the flooding. A specialist company from Bonn has agreed to handle the removal, but they require a special permit to operate on Whit Sunday. "If we don't get this permit from the public order office, the containers could get flooded and damaged by floating debris, which would mean a loss of around 70,000 euros for us," Klein explained.