GA English on Sunday: News in Brief for the Weekend

Off to the Rheinauen for a beer - but which sort should it be? Today is the last day of the 27th Bonn Beer Exchange, and visitors will be spoilt for choice. Sixty beer and food stands provide variety, and the Leverkusen events office Nolden advertises that there are several hundred beers from all over the world.

Once again, classics such as Karlovacko, Guinness, Päffgen Kölsch and the products of the Andechs monastery brewery will be flowing from the taps, as will African and Portuguese beers - it is impossible to list them all. The organisers are delighted that Bavarian Starnberg beer can be sampled for the first time. And from Bonn, the Limes Musikcafé will be celebrating its premiere at the beer exchange with a selection of craft beers from its own range.