GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
One million visitors are expected to watch the Christopher Street Day parade in Cologne today; Today is also the last day of the Bonn Beer Exchange, where 60 stands offer beer and food from around the world; Police were called to a disturbance of the peace incident in Euskirchen on Saturday and were threatened with a knife. Our news in brief for Sunday.
CSD demonstration marches through Cologne
Over a million people are expected at Christopher Street Day in Cologne on Sunday. There will be 250 groups with around 60,000 participants and 90 floats in the CSD parade (from 11.30 a.m.) through the city centre. The police say they will be deploying several hundred officers to protect the event.
The community not only wants to party, but also draw attention to its concerns. The motto is ‘For human rights. Many. Together. Strong.’ (Für Menschenrechte. Viele. Gemeinsam. Stark).
Before the procession set off from Deutzer Brücke (from 11.00 a.m.), there will be speeches amongst others by Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD), Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth (Greens).
Chistopher Steet Day takes place in many citieis in remembrance of events in New York in 1969, when police officers stormed the Stonewall Inn bar on Christopher Street and broke up an uprising by gays, lesbians and transsexuals that lasted several days. In Cologne, the CSD is one of the most important events of its kind. Cologne CSD is one of Europe's largest events organised by the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) community. In
Hundreds of different beers to choose from at the Bonn Beer Exchange
Off to the Rheinauen for a beer - but which sort should it be? Today is the last day of the 27th Bonn Beer Exchange, and visitors will be spoilt for choice. Sixty beer and food stands provide variety, and the Leverkusen events office Nolden advertises that there are several hundred beers from all over the world.
Once again, classics such as Karlovacko, Guinness, Päffgen Kölsch and the products of the Andechs monastery brewery will be flowing from the taps, as will African and Portuguese beers - it is impossible to list them all. The organisers are delighted that Bavarian Starnberg beer can be sampled for the first time. And from Bonn, the Limes Musikcafé will be celebrating its premiere at the beer exchange with a selection of craft beers from its own range.
Also new is a stand by Hofgut Hemmes from Gau-Algesheim. Rather than beer, Rhine-Hessian wine will be served there. ‘We've always had one or two cocktail stands as an alternative to beer,’ says organiser Werner Nolden. There have also been wines at individual beer stands from time to time. But there has never been a pure wine stand. Alcopops will still not be sold, says Nolden.
Visitors can sit at beer tables on the lawn or enjoy Germany's favourite alcoholic drink at the stands. The organisers are hoping that the weather plays along, which unfortunately cannot be relied upon. ‘So far this year, we haven't managed one event without rain,’ says Nolden.That's always a risk with open-air events, but this year, he says, the cost-benefit ratio is not so favourable.
The beer exchange has become much smaller than in the past. There used to be 90 people taking part, now there are 60, and there hasn't been a stage programme since the coronavirus pandemic. This is not because local residents have complained, but because of the costs. ‘We can't afford it,’ says Nolden.
‘Stage, GEMA, sound equipment - that alone costs 25,000 euros, and that's before there's anyone on stage.’ This leads to fewer visitors. Last year, there were an estimated 15,000 people on Friday and at least twice as many on Saturday.These numbers are expected again if the weather conditions are good, but it's not comparable to previous years. According to Nolden, who blames the pandemic and price increases. ‘People are turning over every euro.’ They are trying to counteract this by not increasing prices for several years. A litre of beer, for example, costs 12 euros, but this year you will have to pay 15 euros for it at the Oktoberfest. ‘The question is how long people will put up with it.’
But on the last weekend in July, he doesn't want to think about these developments, he wants to enjoy beer. There will be a variety of food trucks with different offerings to get a base.The beer exchange is open on Sunday from 1 pm to 8 pm on Sunday. Admission is free.
(Original text: Stefan Knopp)
Disorderly man attacks police officers with a knife
A 21-year-old man has attacked police officers in Euskirchen with a knife. They had initially been called because the man was making a lot of noise in a residential building. When the officers arrived, the 21-year-old threatened that he would commit crimes and was in possession of explosives. He then attacked the officers with a knife, but was not able to injure anyone. After a warning shot from a service weapon, the man gave up and was arrested.The police reportedly did not find any explosives in his flat.
The background to the threat is still being investigated. In order to protect the neighbours, the entire apartment building was evacuated during the operation and the residential street was closed off.