GA English on Sunday: News in Brief for the Weekend

Bonn · You may soon be able to park your car overnight on the parking lots of discounters Aldi and Lidl; registering or deregistering your vehicle and various other services can be done more easily, either in person in Bad Godesberg, or online; and police have released mugshots of two men suspected of brutally attacking a man and his wife at a layby. Here’s our news in brief for Sunday.
Resident parking in discount store parking spaces may also happen in Bonn
A solution to the lack of parking spaces, even if only for the night, is becoming more tangible: A pilot project for “after-work parking” in Lidl and Aldi Süd parking spaces was launched in Düsseldorf a few weeks ago. This is definitely an option for Bonn too, as the discounters and the city council have indicated.
But first, let's take a look at Düsseldorf: how does the concept work? According to the city of Düsseldorf, around 190 parking spaces are available at night at three Aldi Süd and five Lidl locations. Residents can book one of the parking spaces using the app or website of the company Ampido, which also arranges parking spaces in other cities including Cologne. The hours you can park are linked to the supermarket opening hours, so after-work parkers can drive into the parking lot from around 6 p.m. and must leave again between 6 and 8.30 a.m. in the morning. The parking lots are closed overnight. It costs four euros for one night and 30 euros for one month. The city of Düsseldorf has already announced an expansion of the service.
Would this also be an option for Bonn? Aldi Süd's press office says that the company could well imagine “also making parking spaces available at other stores during off-peak times.” Aldi Süd has already “had various promising discussions on this topic with the city of Bonn.” The company is not yet able to provide any further information. Lidl's press office gave a similar answer: “In principle, we are open to considering other locations. We are not currently carrying out any tests in Bonn.“ According to Lidl, after-work parking concepts are currently being tested on the basis of projects such as the one in Düsseldorf, where building law issues also need to be considered. Pilot project being prepared in Bonn And what does the Bonn city council have to say? ‘The city administration is in talks with various retail groups regarding the multiple use of their parking spaces,’ says Isabel Klotz from the press office. ‘We have identified possible locations in areas with high parking and are now looking at them in depth. Concrete locations for pilot projects should only be announced once implementation ’is actually under consideration.” The company is in contact with the city administration in Düsseldorf regarding neighborhood parking. “However, as this is initially a pilot project for which no results are yet available, we ask for your understanding that we are not commenting on possible advantages and disadvantages,” explains Klotz.
According to the press office, the city has initially focused on schools and swimming pools when it comes to municipal properties.
schools and swimming pools. For example, around 70 parking spaces are to be made available in the Rüngsdorf outdoor pool parking lot after the end of the outdoor pool season in 2024. For the use of parking spaces at supermarkets or discount stores, the city administration is aiming to start with two to three parking lots in 2025.
(Original text: Christine Ludewig)
You no longer have to go to the Bonn town hall to register your car
In June 2021, the Bonn city administration extended the range of services offered in the three branch offices of the service center. Since then, a number of additional services can be applied for at the district town halls in Bad Godesberg, Beuel and Hardtberg.
"The range of services has been continuously optimized and thus adapted to the needs of citizens. This has been proven by the evaluation of numerous data”, explains Andrea Schulte from the press office in response to a GA inquiry. In addition to registration and passport matters, issues relating to vehicle registration and driving licenses can now also be dealt with. For vehicles, this includes changes of address when moving house, vehicle deregistration, change of name, transfer of a vehicle previously registered in Germany, transfer including deregistration, allocation of fine dust sticker/new sealing of a newly embossed license plate and replacement license in the event of loss.
Registering vehicles online
Since September last year, it has also been possible to register, re-register or deregister vehicles online. Owners no longer have to come to the registration office in person. Another advantage for them: Digital registration also costs slightly less than on-site registration. This online service applies to vehicles registered after January 1, 2015. The form and information can be found on the municipal service portal service.bonn.de under the heading “Register, re-register, deregister vehicles (i-Kfz)”.
In order to identify themselves for registrations and re-registrations, citizens need a user account with BundID, an ID card or electronic residence permit with activated eID function and six-digit PIN as well as a smartphone with free “AusweisApp2”, or alternatively a card reader. Deregistration is possible without identification.
Following the online procedure, a provisional registration certificate is made available for download. This must be clearly visible in the vehicle until the other documents and stickers are sent by post.
The lower fees for the online procedure are also attractive: at a minimum of 5.32 euros, digital deregistration, for example, is significantly cheaper than on-site deregistration (minimum 16.80 euros). The basic fee for a new digital registration is 19.52 euros (compared to 30 euros on site) and 16.32 euros for a digital re-registration (instead of 30 euros).
(Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel, Translation: Jean Lennox)
Police search for suspects with photos after knife attack on A3
Following the attack on a couple at the Logebachtal rest area on the A3 near Bad Honnef on Wednesday a week ago, the police are now using photos to search for two suspects. As reported, a 51-year-old man and his 50-year-old wife were attacked and seriously injured by several perpetrators at the rest area last week. A Bonn police homicide squad quickly identified four suspects and stated that the perpetrators and victims knew each other and that there was probably a previous history. Arrest warrants were issued for a 21-year-old and a 28-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, among other things, and a nationwide manhunt was launched for the men.
The men, who the police now suspect to be in the Frankfurt am Main area, are still on the run. For this reason, the police are now publishing photos of the two wanted men and are asking for witnesses to come forward. Both are suspected of stabbing the 51-year-old man several times with knives and stealing a large sum of money from his trousers. The two are described as follows:
The first suspect is well-built and between 1.75 and 1.80 meters tall. He has black hair and dark eyes. The second suspect is slim and about 1.90 meters tall. He also has dark hair and dark eyes. Information on the whereabouts of the two suspects can be given to the police on Bonn extension 0228/150 and throughout Germany on the emergency number 110.
A truck driver happened to observe the robbery in the parking lot and recorded parts of the incident with his dashcam . The man, who also administered first aid and alerted the police and emergency services, immediately made the footage available to the police. Up to five people are said to have been involved in the attack. They fled from the rest area across the highway in the direction of Frankfurt.
(Original text: Sebastian Fink)