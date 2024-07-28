GA English on Sunday: News in Brief for the Weekend

Would this also be an option for Bonn? Aldi Süd's press office says that the company could well imagine “also making parking spaces available at other stores during off-peak times.” Aldi Süd has already “had various promising discussions on this topic with the city of Bonn.” The company is not yet able to provide any further information. Lidl's press office gave a similar answer: “In principle, we are open to considering other locations. We are not currently carrying out any tests in Bonn.“ According to Lidl, after-work parking concepts are currently being tested on the basis of projects such as the one in Düsseldorf, where building law issues also need to be considered. Pilot project being prepared in Bonn And what does the Bonn city council have to say? ‘The city administration is in talks with various retail groups regarding the multiple use of their parking spaces,’ says Isabel Klotz from the press office. ‘We have identified possible locations in areas with high parking and are now looking at them in depth. Concrete locations for pilot projects should only be announced once implementation ’is actually under consideration.” The company is in contact with the city administration in Düsseldorf regarding neighborhood parking. “However, as this is initially a pilot project for which no results are yet available, we ask for your understanding that we are not commenting on possible advantages and disadvantages,” explains Klotz.