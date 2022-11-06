GA English on Sunday : News in Brief for the Weekend

Sparkling walking acts were seen in Bonn during „Bonn leuchtet“. Event drew a lot of interest from onlookers. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn/Region “Bonn leuchtet” is less spectacular this year, but it’s still beautiful; an underfloor central heating system is part of a Roman settlement discovered during construction work in Friesdorf; there’s a Tattoo Convention at Bonn’s Base Camp today; and, finally, a man found a snake in his car at the Siegburg service area.

"Bonn leuchtet" lights up the city centre

Bonn "Bonn leuchtet" is a bit slimmed down this year, but still drew crowds on Saturday. "It was nicer three years ago when the town hall was illuminated," said Stephanie Büsgen from Beuel. But the city’s politicians didn’t want that this year, reported Maike Reinhardt from city-marketing: "Illuminating buildings is no longer in keeping with the times, they say. When we’re all trying to save energy, that may be true. But technically it can also be done cheaply,” she believes. According to Reinhardt, the ten Flammersfeld illuminated hands consume just 120 watts of electricity.

But people are managing in other ways: stilt-walkers with LED-lit costumes moved through the streets; in front of the Old Town Hall Thomas Zimmermann and his staff danced to groovy music with glowing chains, and an incredible number of people danced along. Several times during the evening there was a fire-eater, musicians and acrobats. You can see all this again today, Sunday, from 5.30 pm.

On Münsterplatz, there is a Ferris wheel, a children's carousel and a children's bungee, all surrounded by a wide variety of food trucks. There was a big crowd there on Saturday, although not all the trucks were well frequented, and one had already dismantled at 7 pm. At Veggiewerk, where you can get very tasty vegan dishes from curry sausage and burgers to kebabs with chips, it was "rather slow, but not bad", said vendor Sabrina Krauß. "We did think it would be a bit better." The cart was already there at the Bonn Festival, where vegan food went down well. But maybe there is too much choice around: after all, there are 40 trucks in the streets with food from all over the world. "But as long as people are interested in vegan food, we are quite satisfied"

For the "Gerüche" from Lohmar, coming to the shopping zone for Bonn leuchtet is apparently worth it. "We are here for the sixth time in a row," said Andrian Moser. He was also at the Bonn-Fest with his spices, delicacies and soaps. "It pays to be here." He said that was certainly also due to the atmosphere in the city. "This year it's a little less." But it has been nicely done, he says. Original text: Stefan Knopp

Chance find during construction work:Roman underfloor heating discovered in Friesdorf

A find in Friesdorf has become the latest addition to the remarkable list of chance discoveries of traces of Roman settlements on Bonn territory. In the north of Bad Godesberg, the remains of a building were discovered during construction work by the Bonn public utility company.

The Landschaftsverband Rheinland (LVR), whose archaeological experts investigated the discovery, reports a spectacular find: a well-preserved Roman underfloor heating system is said to belong to the complex discovered on Pfarrer-Merck-Straße.

It has been known for some time that Roman walls are hidden in the ground in Friesdorf. Nevertheless, the discovery of an almost completely preserved Roman heating system, the so-called hypocaustum, is a bit of a surprise, the LVR said. Although such Roman heating systems are not rare in the Rhineland, the state of preservation at the Friesdorf site, which lies not far from the Klufterbach valley, is exceptional, experts say.

On Thursday, the LVR turned down a request by the GA for further details on the find with a view to a presentation date next week. It will then possibly also become clear whether the remains of the building with the hypocaust will be visible in the future or whether the discovery will again disappear into the ground.

There is currently not much evidence of a spectacular find. There’s an open excavation pit where sewer work was being carried out, and lay persons can at best make out remnants of old masonry, which could or could not be part of the historically significant find.

Earliest form of central heating

The hypocaust system is thoufhr to be the earliest form of central heating. The architecture magazine Baunetz describes its function briefly as follows: In a central boiler room underneath a house, a wood or charcoal fire in the furnace heated the air to about 250 degrees. From there, the rising hot air was distributed via clay pipes into the hollow space under the floor, or alternatively into hollow bricks in the walls of the building.

In the past, construction crews have repeatedly come across historical artefacts from the Roman period while working in Bonn. This was also the case in Friesdorf, where the remains of a Roman villa were discovered in 1954 - also near the Klufterbach valley. During the work for the WCCB in the government quarter, an almost completely preserved Roman thermal bath was discovered, which is considered to be part of a settlement that is around 2000 years old. The remains can now be seen under a 35-square-metre glass panel in what is now the spa area of a hotel.

Roman remains also came to light during the large excavations for the Haus der Geschichte in 1989. Archaeologists mapped a well-preserved cellar vault from the second century AD as well as several hundred finds that presumably belonged to an inn. These discoveries are now on display in a small exhibition in the basement of the museum. Finally, the Roman camp Castra Bonnensia in Bonn-Castell is considered in its entirety to be by far the longest-used Roman settlement base along the Lower Germanic Limes. Original text: Alexander Barth

Spontaneous selection of tattoos

Most of the visitors to the Bonn Tattoo Convention, which is continuing today, are not looking for a particular motif, but decide which tattoo artist's style they like best. More than 60 tattoo artists can be admired at BaseCamp this weekend, including specialists for every style. About a dozen live tattoo sessions will take place simultaneously throughout the day. The Tattoo Convention Bonn, which started yesterday, is open today from 12 to 8 p.m. at BaseCamp Bonn, In der Rasste 1.

Man finds king python in his car

A motorist at Siegburg-West service area was in for a surprise when he returned to his car at around 8 pm on Friday evening. In the storage compartment of the passenger door, he discovered a bright yellow snake, the origins of which he was at a loss to explain. The man first called for help from the police. As they were unable to catch the snake, they called in the fire brigade of Siegburg. The firefighters scooped up the reptile and took it to the police station, where it was picked up some time later by staff of the Troisdorf animal shelter.

As reported by the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, the shelter staff were able to identify the exact species of snake. The young animal, which is about 30 to 40 centimetres long, is apparently a king python, which can grow up to two metres in length. How the snake found its way into the car, however, remains a mystery.

