GA English on Sunday : News in Brief for the Weekend

The Bonn Model Railway Club (MEC) is inviting people to a buy and swap fair in Duisdorf, saying there will be “something for every taste”. Foto: Stefan Hermes

Bonn/Region Climate activists end occupation of lecture hall after five days; police identify suspects following Friesdorf robbery, with one perpetrator already dead; police are searching for a 12-year-old missing since 6 January; there’s a buy and swap fair for model railway enthusiasts in Duisdorf today; German weather services issues severe weather warning.

Climate activists “temporarily” end occupation of lecture hall at Bonn University’s main building

Activists of the Bonn Chapter of the "End-Fossil-Occupy" movement ended their occupation of a lecture hall in Bonn University’s main building this Saturday morning with a warning that they would be returning.

They had been in lecture hall 17 since Monday afternoon. They are demanding that the university speak out in favour of preserving the site of Lützerath in the Rhenish mining area. In addition, the activists wanted to initiate a "long-term, transformative process", for example by establishing ethics and climate commissions and more transparency in the financing of research. Talks between the activists and students as well as representatives of the university administration followed on Wednesday. On Saturday morning, the group finally vacated the lecture hall, Andreas Archut, spokesperson for the University of Bonn, confirmed in response to a GA query. But they left a message on the blackboard saying that they would be back.

"We are ending the occupation of lecture hall 17 at the university today, but only to travel together to Lützerath and intensify our commitment to a climate-friendly university and world in the future," the activists wrote in an Instagram story. They look back on a great week of occupation, "in which we got an incredible number of things rolling", the story continues. The activists got to talk to a lot of students, created space for political self-organisation, "learned a lot, ate delicious food and inspired each other in many ways with regard to a better university. Their motto: "Climate justice, from the bottom up for everyone". They regretted that the university management was opposing the transformation.

At the meeting on Wednesday, University Chancellor Holger Gottschalk and Vice-Rectors Annette Scheersoi (Sustainability) and Klaus Sandmann (Studies, Teaching and University Development) had responded to the questions and demands of the activists and around 50 other students. The activists justified the occupation of the lecture hall - considering that the overriding goal was to protect the climate and the environment.

However, Prorector Sandmann disagreed: "You are sitting in a room that we did not make available to you," he said. He reminded them that there was a constituted student body at Bonn University with whom they could talk about all issues, and he said the occupation was an "anti-democratic" process, even comparing it to what is currently happening in the USA - "even if that sounds harsh now". One student responded to the accusation by saying: "This is not about a broken door or something like that, it's about the earth being on the line."

12-year-old boy missing since beginning of year

The Bonn police have been searching for a twelve-year-old boy since Friday, 6 January. The boy, named Valentino, was last seen by his mother on New Year's Day in Bonn-Duisdorf. According to the police, he left there to go to his father in Bonn-Plittersdorf, where he apparently never arrived. The missing boy was probably afraid of being taken into care, and his parents initially suspected that he was hiding with relatives, friends or acquaintances, the police say.

But interviews with his relatives and his circle of acquaintances and friends did not yield any clues as to his possible whereabouts, the police said. To date, the twelve-year-old has neither contacted his parents nor been seen.

The boy is described as slim and about 1.45 metres tall. He has dark blond hair, a so-called sidecut and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket with green "X-Box" lettering. He was wearing red and black Nike shoes, dark jeans and a dark jumper.

The Bonn police are hoping for information from the public as a result of a photo they have now published. Anyone who knows anything about the boy's whereabouts or can provide other information should call 0228/150 immediately.

Suspects in Friesdorf robbery identified, with one having died in knife attack

Bonn police have identified suspects following a robbery in Friesdorf which left a pensioner couple tied up in October. One of them is said to have recently been killed in a knife attack.

Disguised as parcel delivery men, two men had rung the doorbell of a house in Annaberger Straße in Friesdorf on 14 October. When the elderly occupant opened the door, the perpetrators forced him into the house. They then threatened the man with a knife and demanded that he and his wife open a safe. The robbers took cash, jewellery and valuable watches, leaving their victims tied up and gagged.

According to the Bonn police, a 33-year-old man from Euskirchen, who was knifed to death in Dormagen, became a suspect after a witness testified during the investigation of a homicide. "He had already been involved in a lot of robberies," said a police spokesperson. A further 32-year-old suspect from Dormagen was named.

On 5 January, the police searched the flats of the 32-year-old and seized a mobile phone, which is now being analysed. "A small amount of narcotics was also seized. The suspect is now awaiting further preliminary proceedings," said the police spokesperson. The investigation is continuing.

Model Railway Club holding buy and swap fair today in Duisdorf

The Bonn Model Railway Club (MEC) is inviting people to a buy and swap fair in Duisdorf, saying there will be “something for every taste”. The fair is today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Schmitthalle in Duisdorf (Schmittstraße 17). Admission is free for children and young people up to 16 years, adults pay five euros. And to allow fathers and grandfathers to browse in peace, there will be a play area especially for youngsters as well as a large wooden play track for the very young.

Severe weather warning issued for NRW

The German Weather Service (DWD) yesterday issued a severe weather warning following persistent rainfall in North Rhine-Westphalia. According to the DWD's latest forecast, rainfall amounts of between 30 and 40 litres per square metre were expected in upland areas, and even up to 45 litres per square metre in the Bergisches Land region.

The severe weather warning was issued by the DWD for the Ennepe-Ruhr district, Olpe district, Märkischer district, Oberbergischer district, the city of Remscheid and the city of Wuppertal initially until Sunday morning. The rain is accompanied by strong to stormy winds in NRW. The DWD predicted gale-force winds with speeds of up to 95 km/h for Sunday morning, even in the lowlands.

In view of the "saturated soils", the heavy rainfall could cause water levels in the catchment areas of the Ruhr, Wupper or Sieg to rise again after a temporary easing, a spokesperson for the State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv) announced. Already on Friday night, fire and rescue services had been called out on numerous occasions due to floods and flooded cellars in the Sauerland region and in Solingen, among other places.

The latest Lanuv report from Saturday afternoon indicates that 9 out of 87 water gauges reported high water, with rain still falling at the time of the report. The level of the Lenne in Altena in the Sauerland was at level 2, which means that there is a danger of cellars being flooded, fire brigades being called out and inter-urban transport links being closed.