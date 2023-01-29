GA English on Sunday : News in Brief for the Weekend

An apparently carelessly discarded cigarette caused a major fire incident in Bonn on Saturday. Foto: Petra Reuter

Bonn A discarded cigarette causes a major firefighting operation at a hospital; in Rheinbach, occupants put out a fire in a basement flat before the fire brigade arrives; Medinghoven New Year’s rioters appear to have been influenced by a Netflix series; and people gather outside Cardinal Woelki’s house and place of work to protest.

Discarded cigarette triggers major firefighting operation in Medinghoven

At around 1.10 p.m. on Saturday, the Bonn fire brigade deployed a large contingent of firefighters to the Helios Klinikum Bonn/Rhein-Sieg in Medinghoven on Von-Hompesch-Strasse. The alarm had been triggered by smoke caused by a discarded cigarette.

Because the scene of the fire was at a hospital, a total of six fire engines, two turntable ladder trucks, a hazardous materials investigation vehicle, the Duisdorf volunteer fire brigade as well as ambulances and an emergency doctor were dispatched to the scene, according to Fire Chief Niclas Karp. No one was injured and the operation was quickly brought to an end.

Rheinbach residents put out basement fire before fire brigade arrives

Also on Saturday, the occupants of a house on the Römerkanal in Rheinbach managed to put out a fire themselves before the fire brigade arrived on the scene. The fire broke out in the basement flat of the house at around 5 p.m. for reasons that have not yet been determined. Several firefighters went to the house. But by the time they arrived, the residents had managed to put out the flames and had all left the building.

According to Thomas Knoch, press spokesperson for the Rheinbach fire brigade, his colleagues were able to limit themselves to checking the house after the fire and then ventilating it.

Since the basement is completely covered in soot from the fire, the occupants cannot use the flat again for the time being. It was initially unclear where they would be accommodated. The Römerkanal was closed to traffic during the operation.

New Year’s Eve rioters in Medinghoven apparently inspired by Netflix film

The New Year's Eve riots in Medinghoven were most likely inspired by a Netflix film. This is suggested by the chat history in a Whatsapp group in which eight suspects are said to have exchanged messages. "They apparently wanted to emulate the film 'Athena'," said Bonn police chief Frank Hoever in an interview with the General-Anzeiger. "There, rubbish containers are set on fire to ambush the police."

On New Year's Eve, several dozen men, some of them hooded, had set fire to rubbish bins, car tyres and hedges on Europaring. When the fire brigade and police arrived, they bombarded the emergency vehicles with pyrotechnics and stones. The officers initially withdrew and returned with reinforcements from the task force. The burning bins damaged a parked car, an e-scooter and the road surface. There were no injuries.

Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect near the scene. His mobile phone led the investigators to seven other possible perpetrators. A few days later, police searched several flats in Medinghoven and Duisdorf, where the suspects live. The young men, aged 16 to 19, are said to have been instrumental in planning and carrying out the riot through the Whatsapp group.

The film "Athena" by director Romain Gavras is an action-packed social drama set in a fictional suburb of Paris. You see dreary apartment blocks, many immigrant families, high unemployment rate, lack of perspective. After a case of alleged police violence, a kind of civil war breaks out in the banlieue "Athena"; containers burn, Molotov cocktails and fireworks fly at the approaching police. In the film, a policeman is kidnapped by angry young men. This apparently was planned in the Whatsapp communication of the Bonn suspects. However, they did not make the attempt to actually take an officer into their power.

"The young perpetrators seem to have lived in a kind of parallel world," said police chief Hoever, commenting on the investigations of the police state protection service so far. "Group dynamics probably also played a role: one drags the other along." Whether the young men were aware that they had committed serious crimes with their New Year's Eve rampage remains to be seen. In addition to a possible charges including aggravated breach of the peace, there are also civil claims against them, according to Hoever. The investigators estimate damages of at least 30,000 euros.

70 people demonstrate in front of Cardinal Woelki's house

Around 70 people demonstrated in front of the residence and workplace of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki on Saturday. "It was a good, respectful event," said Maria Mesrian, spokesperson for the Maria 2.0 initiative. With their demonstration, the group wanted to protest against "witness intimidation".

The background is a complaint filed by a priest against the secretary of former Cardinal Joachim Meisner. The woman had recently made a statement before the Cologne Regional Court which indicated that the clergyman had transgressed boundaries with young people. She had informed Woelki about the priest's behaviour in or around 2010. Despite this, the archbishop promoted him a few years later.

The secretary appeared as a witness in a defamation law case. Woelki wants to prohibit the newspaper "Bild" from reporting that he had promoted the priest despite knowing about incriminating details of the priest's personal file in the form of a police warning and a transcript of a conversation. The cardinal refuted this in a sworn affidavit: before promoting the priest, he had only heard of a sexual contact between the man and a prostitute that had taken place a long time ago and was not a punishable offence, as well as of "further rumours", i.e. of accusations that remained unproven.

In this context, the Cologne public prosecutor's office is investigating Woelki because of the accusation that he may have made a false affidavit. In another case, the prosecution authorities are also investigating another affidavit made by the archbishop.

After the secretary's testimony, the priest had filed a criminal complaint against the woman. He accuses her of making false statements under oath. She also received a caution under civil law with the request to issue a cease-and-desist declaration. Woelki himself has not taken any legal action against the woman.

The ecclesiastical criminal proceedings against the priest ended recently with an acquittal. He is again allowed to work as a priest, but neither in children's and youth work nor in parish pastoral care or in a leading position.