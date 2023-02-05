GA English on Sunday : News in Brief for the Weekend

Café Landlust has reopened in Meckenheim after a burglary. Foto: Axel Vogel

A popular restaurant for day-trippers has reopened in Meckenheim after a burglary; a woman in Königswinter was bitten by a large boa constrictor; and the city of Bonn is to talk to supermarkets about them providing after-hours parking spaces.

Café Landlust in Meckenheim re-opens after burglary

Meckenheim After extensive damage caused by a break-in, the operator of the popular Meckenheim day-trip restaurant was able to welcome guests again on Saturday.

A roller coaster of emotions is how Thomas Klassmann would describe the past three days. Unknown persons had broken into his café Landlust on Tuesday night, ransacked it and stolen a lot of inventory and goods. Among them was an absolute jewel, his Italian coffee machine costing several thousand euros.

Due to the damage and the stolen inventory, he had to close the café, which is particularly popular with day trippers and for parties, until further notice. Pastry chef Thomas Klassmann was facing severe financial losses. He had already had to cancel the first reservations. On Saturday morning, the restaurateur was all the more pleased that he was able to reopen sooner than expected. One reason was an overwhelming willingness to help.

When the news of the break-in got around, "there was a lot of support, for example from friends and business partners, which I honestly hadn't expected," Klassmann said on Saturday, visibly relieved and moved: "There was also a lot of sympathy from customers. So I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone once again.

Boa constrictor bites woman in Königswinter

A constrictor snake triggered a rescue operation in an apartment building in Lommerwiese, Königswinter-Römlinghoven. The creature had bitten the hand of a woman living in the building.

The woman was lying in front of the house and crying out loudly for help, according to a police spokesperson. A neighbour intervened and called paramedics, who gave the women medical attention. The constrictor is believed to weigh about 25 kilograms. Its bite is non-poisonous but can be painful.

According to GA information, the boa was caught a short time later. It was initially unclear why and how the snake had bitten the woman.

City of Bonn to talk to supermarkets about parking spaces

When the city of Bonn makes parking cars more difficult for any number of reasons, there is always resentment - such as recently in Julius-Plücker-Straße in Kessenich, where numerous parking spaces will disappear to make room for cyclists, despite local residents’ protests. In Endenich-Mitte, too, more than 20 parking spaces are to disappear to speed up bus routes.

The council alliance of the Greens, the SPD, the Left and the Volt has now submitted a motion to the main committee that the administration should draw up a concept for where temporarily unused parking spaces can be made available to residents and short-term parkers in neighbourhoods where parking pressure is particularly high.

The administration should talk to the owners of privately and commercially used parking spaces, for instance supermarkets and the university, but also with the City-Parkraum GmbH. The aim is to work together to develop a concept in which underused parking spaces above ground and in underground garages can be made available to residents and short-term parkers in exchange for a fee, especially in the evenings after shops or offices close. The introduction of an app displaying these free parking spaces is also to be considered to help motorists find a parking space.