GA English on Sunday : News in Brief for the Weekend

Tomorrow’s strikes will include day-care centres, local transport and refuse collection, as well as air travel. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Tomorrow’s strikes will include day-care centres, local transport and refuse collection, as well as air travel; there’s a hiking and biking trade fair on today at the Maritin hotel in Königswinter; and there’s a fun public talk on astronomy on Tuesday at Fiddlers Pub in Endenich.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

According to the trade unions Verdi and Komba, Monday's warning strike will have a much greater impact on public life than the last work stoppages. Local transport, day-care centres and refuse collection will be affected.

In Bonn and large parts of the Rhein-Sieg region, most buses and trams will remain in the depots. Only transport services operated by subcontractors will be running. The Bonn public utility company (SWB) has published a special timetable on its website, as have the Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG) and the Kölner Verkehrsbetriebe (KVB). Regional Transport Cologne is not on strike, its drivers have in-house contracts. Deutsche Bahn trains are not affected.

SWB anticipate a "considerable impact" for the day and ask customers to find possible alternatives to get to work, school or important appointments. Verdi also announced on Friday that there would be strikes at Cologne/Bonn and Düsseldorf airports. Cologne airport spokesperson Lukas Weinberger spoke of "massive disruptions to air traffic".

Passengers are urged to check with their airline or tour operator before travelling to the airport to see if and how their flights are affected by the warning strikes.

In addition, Verdi said that almost all day-care centres in Bonn will be affected. The administration could not assess the extent of the disruption, as workers are not obliged to inform their employer in advance if they are taking part in strikes.

Employees of the Office 33, which includes the public service centres, and the Public Order Office are also called to strike. Caretakers at schools as well as social workers are also expected to participate, and youth centres are expected to close.

Not showing up for work because there is no day-care?

If you can’t take your child to daycare because of the strike you can’t simply stay off work, explains Bonn labour law expert Stephan Pauly. " Your employment contract and the duties and tasks associated with it continue to exist." Although there are legal rules as to why you cannot come to work for personal reasons, the decisive factor here is the short notice, he says. "The strike has been announced since Friday. Therefore, in practice, it will have to be said that the employee has to look for a replacement."

Pauly has three alternatives at the ready. One is to apply for leave. Only urgent operational reasons would speak against it. If the workplace is a safe place, the child can also be brought to work if your employer agrees. "Working from home, which is now widespread, would also be an alternative." If, despite everything, you cannot turn up for work, you must let your employer know in good time. "Otherwise, you risk a warning," says Pauly.

Hiking and Cycling season in Königswinter

The 2023 hiking and cycling season is just around the corner. This Sunday, 26 February, 11 am to 5 pm, Tourismus Siebengebirge GmbH and the Maritim Hotel Königswinter will present the 13th WanderArt Königswinter exhibition. 27 exhibitors - tourism experts, hiking and cycling experts as well as tour operators - will offer inspiration and advice to visitors. There will also be exciting lectures to whet the appetite for destinations beyond the horizons of the Rhineland.

"When selecting the exhibitors, we placed emphasis on regionality and proximity to the Siebengebirge in order to show the diversity of tourism regions in the immediate vicinity," says Oliver Bremm, CEO of Tourismus Siebengebirge GmbH. "All tourism areas within a radius of about 70 kilometres are represented."

Between 400 and 700 visitors are expected. Admission is free, and everyone receives a free raffle ticket. Bremm: " All the stand operators only pay a small flat fee, but they bring something for the raffle - for example vouchers, books, bicycle backpacks; three providers are providing an overnight stay in a hotel as prizes."

Talks

Hiking in Majorca or the Hunsrück

On Sunday, 26 February, visitors to WanderArt can also listen to a series of lectures:

● 11:30 – 12 noon: Hunsrück-Hochwald National Park (Sören Sturm)

● 12:30 – 1:15 p.m:. Hiking Paradise Mallorca (Uta Hildebrand)

● 1.45 – 2:30 p.m.: Border Experiences: Hiking on the German Green Belt, the strip of land along the former inner-German border from Travemünde to Hof in Bavaria.

● 3 – 3:45 p.m.: Malerweg, Saxon Switzerland (Danielle Wiesner-von den Driesch)

● 4:15 – 4:45 p.m.: Holidays on a houseboat in Brandenburg (Rainer Gottwald).

Astronomy in the pub