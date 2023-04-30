GA English on Sunday: News in Brief for the Weekend

The Bonn police will indeed set up their video towers again in the Hofgarten and in Poststraße on the night of 30 April. There, as well as in Poppelsdorfer Allee, further operations are planned in the evenings and at night on weekends and before public holidays, initially for a limited period until the end of June. The camera footage will be analysed live by police officers. They will start video recording only if they observe suspicious activities.

Police chief Frank Hoever sees good reasons for this measure: As a location-specific evaluation by the police proves, at 119, the number of offences last year in Poppelsdorfer Allee was measurably higher than in the pre-pandemic year 2019 (91 offences). In Poststraße, there were even 412 offences compared to 188 in 2019. In Hofgarten, there were also more offences (193 cases) in 2022 than in 2019, but the number was slightly lower than last year (213 cases). Police press spokesperson Robert Scholten emphasises that the perception of safety is also important when assessing the security situation. He says: "The majority of messages sent to the Bonn police headquarters show approval of the measures taken".