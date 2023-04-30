GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn · There was a big party to celebrate the first construction phase of the Reuterpark on Saturday; Bonn police will be setting up video towers again despite their use being legally questionable; there were protests against the Iranian regime; and in Swisstal, a hairdresser told a would-be robber to get a job if he needed money. Here’s our news overview for the last day of April.
First construction phase of Reuterpark celebrated with big party
On Saturday, there was a big party to celebrate the opening of the first Reuterpark construction phase. The facility, which includes a skate park, a toddlers' area, a playground, a boules court and a picnic area, cost three million euros, a large part of which was financed by the state.
It was a success, with all the stations being used. On the skate and pump track, children and young people did their rounds on BMX bikes, skateboards and scooters. A mud station with pumping wheel was a hit in the toddlers' area, older children crowded into the climbing area with its rubber slide and orange frame. The boules court was busy, the kettle car station of the House of Youth was permanently occupied. The only thing that didn't work out was the picnic area: the turf had only been laid shortly before the opening and was too wet after the rain. But despite this, an inflatable football pitch was set up on it.
After the official opening, there was music and dancing on a stage specially set up for the occasion. Rickshaws from the association Radeln ohne Alter (Cycling without Age) drove around, there was a small bouncy castle, there were sweets, barbecues and liquid refreshments, and the Förderverein Psychomotorik offered games to test your dexterity.
In the fenced-in dog run at the edge, Mayor Katja Dörner and NRW Minister Ina Scharrenbach cut a cake with the words "One Place for All" on it - the motto of the day. A ribbon was cut, various speakers praised the fact that the Reuterpark project had not been forgotten for ten years and that the first construction phase was a success. It cost three million euros, for which a grant of 2.1 million euros came from the state.
More video surveillance in Bonn
According to the State Commissioner for Data Protection in Düsseldorf, not all the public video surveillance carried out by the Bonn police in the past years was legally sound. This is the conclusion of a statement by the authorities which the GA has received. It literally says: "The video surveillance on Rheinaustraße was not lawful." The fact that the number of registered crimes in the Rheinaustraße in the years 2016 to 2020 before the surveillance was ten times higher than the Bonn average was not sufficient justification. Even a 22-fold increase on Poppelsdorfer Allee and a 23-fold increase on Brassertufer do not justify video surveillance, the data protection authorities argue. According to a ruling by the Higher Administrative Court of North Rhine-Westphalia in May 2022, the guideline is a 30-fold increase.
However, in view of the "quality" of the offences, especially the cases of muggings, the Düsseldorf authorities say that surveillance on Brassertufer and Poppelsdorfer Allee is after all permissible.
The Bonn police will indeed set up their video towers again in the Hofgarten and in Poststraße on the night of 30 April. There, as well as in Poppelsdorfer Allee, further operations are planned in the evenings and at night on weekends and before public holidays, initially for a limited period until the end of June. The camera footage will be analysed live by police officers. They will start video recording only if they observe suspicious activities.
Police chief Frank Hoever sees good reasons for this measure: As a location-specific evaluation by the police proves, at 119, the number of offences last year in Poppelsdorfer Allee was measurably higher than in the pre-pandemic year 2019 (91 offences). In Poststraße, there were even 412 offences compared to 188 in 2019. In Hofgarten, there were also more offences (193 cases) in 2022 than in 2019, but the number was slightly lower than last year (213 cases). Police press spokesperson Robert Scholten emphasises that the perception of safety is also important when assessing the security situation. He says: "The majority of messages sent to the Bonn police headquarters show approval of the measures taken".
The video towers are clearly visible and marked, but the data protection experts also see deficiencies in the information provided to the public, especially in Poppelsdorfer Allee. Anyone turning onto the avenue from Argelanderstraße or Königsstraße would enter the monitored area suddenly "and without any possibility of avoiding it" without any signage. People had complained about this in Düsseldorf. There were also complaints that information about surveillance on the police website was not on the homepage. "We will adjust this and also put up more signs," explains deputy police spokesperson Frank Piontek.
Hundreds of people protest in Bonn against Iranian regime
Together loud! was the slogan under which several hundred protesters on Saturday showed solidarity for the people of Iran. They also demanded the release of Jamshid Sharmahd, a German citizen imprisoned in Iran and sentenced to death. The protest march started at the Hofgarten at around 3.15 p.m., moved through Bonn city centre and ended once again with a final rally at the Hofgarten.
"For weeks, thousands of girls and young women at schools and universities have been attacked with poison gas. The terror regime Islamic Republic of Iran is striking back brutally, because the girls and women have shown the world what they think of this regime," said Homayoun, spokesperson for the group frauenlebenfreiheit_bonn. There was also criticism that Germany is continuing to do business with Iran.
Speakers at the rally included representatives of various groups such as Fridays for Future Bonn, Teachers for Future Germany and Feminist Strike Bonn, as well as the mayor of Bonn Katja Dörner, the nationwide renowned Iran activist Mariam Claren, who is fighting for the liberation of her mother, Cologne resident Nahid Taghavi held as a political hostage in Iran, and the Hamburg SPD politician and Iran activist Danial Ilkhanipour.
Hold-up at hairdressing salon "Well get a job, then you'll have money"
Hairdresser Michaela Monschau from Swisttal-Ollheim chased an armed robber out of her salon on Thursday. She reports one day later how she experienced the attempted robbery, in which she remained calm and managed to cope.
It is Thursday, about 5.15 p.m., still a good hour until closing time. Owner Michaela Monschau, who has been running the salon for eleven years, is doing a client’s hair. Her assistant Jacqueline Declair is at the reception desk. A man enters the shop. He has pulled a ski cap with holes for eyes and mouth over his head. Monschau estimates him to be in his late 20's. He is very slim, about 1.80 metres tall, dressed in dark clothes, wearing jeans, trainers and a softshell jacket.
The man has a gun in his hand but does not point it at the women. He also does not threaten to use the weapon. "He seemed quite calm, was not drunk, not aggressive at all, didn’t seem to be determined to do anything," Monschau reports. Then he tells Jacqueline Declair calmly, "I need money." The employee turns to her boss and asks what she should do. The man repeats: "I need money." Michaela Monschau advises him, "Then get a job and you'll have money," at which the man turns around and leaves the salon. He disappears on foot in the direction of the town centre. Then his trail is lost. Monschau alerts the police.
Michael Beyer of the Bonn police advises victims to comply with the perpetrator's demands: "They could become violent. You should not provoke the attacker. You don't know what's going on in their mind." Beyer cannot yet report any success in the manhunt. Witnesses should contact the police on 0228/150.