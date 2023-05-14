GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

As previously reported, a decommissioned U17 submarine passed Bonn and the surrounding region on the Rhine on its way from Kiel to Speyer. On Friday, 12 May, the vessel reached North Rhine-Westphalia. In the morning it had set sail from Nijmegen in the Netherlands and arrived in Duisburg in the afternoon, where thousands of people were already waiting for it. On Saturday, it travelled from there to Cologne, where it docked in the late afternoon near the Bastei. Today, Sunday, 14 May, the U17 will sail past Bonn and Koblenz and dock in Lahnstein in the evening.