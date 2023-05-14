GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn and the Region · Telekom Baskets have made it to the finals of the Basketball Champions League; you can watch a decommissioned submarine being transported along the Rhine today; and finally, good news: the 50-hour Deutsche Bahn strike has been called off. Here’s our news in brief for the weekend.
Crowd ecstatic after Telekom Baskets reach final of Champions League
Bonn/Beuel – It was a nerve-wracking few last minute, but then there was jubilation at the live screening of the Basketball Champions League semi-final in Beuel. Fans screamed, suffered, sweated and trembled - and in the end celebrated the Telekom Baskets’ victory over Malaga, the biggest international success in the club's history.
There were 1400 fans in the packed and sold-out Telekom Campus in Beuel, where the semi-final match between the Telekom Baskets and host Unicaja Malaga was shown on a big screen. The fans loudly supported their team and rejoiced at the 69:67 result. In addition, more than 500 Baskets supporters were cheering their team on live in Spain.
Now the Baskets have reached the final, it is clear that will be another public screening on Sunday at the same place. Their opponents in the Champions League final are Hapoel Jerusalem. The game starts at 8 p.m. (admission: 7 p.m.). If the Baskets win, it will be the first title in the Bonn club’s history. Tickets for the event are on sale from tickets.baskets.de. (ga)
Submarine passed by Bonn on the Rhine
As previously reported, a decommissioned U17 submarine passed Bonn and the surrounding region on the Rhine on its way from Kiel to Speyer. On Friday, 12 May, the vessel reached North Rhine-Westphalia. In the morning it had set sail from Nijmegen in the Netherlands and arrived in Duisburg in the afternoon, where thousands of people were already waiting for it. On Saturday, it travelled from there to Cologne, where it docked in the late afternoon near the Bastei. Today, Sunday, 14 May, the U17 will sail past Bonn and Koblenz and dock in Lahnstein in the evening.
It now continues on to Speyer with several stops in between, where it is scheduled to go ashore in the natural harbour on 17 May. Then it will be transported by heavy goods vehicle to the Technik Museum Speyer on 21 May. If everything goes according to plan, the U17 will be transported to the Technik Museum Sinsheim in 2024 where it will be made accessible to the public.
The U17 was in service from 1973 until it was decommissioned in 2010. After which it stayed in the naval arsenal in Wilhelmshaven for eleven years. From the beginning of April, it has undergone a process of demilitarising in Kiel, for example by removing the weapon systems and batteries and drilling into the submersible cells. Original text: By Sarah Remsky
Deutsche Bahn strike called off
The planned 50-hour warning strike at Deutsche Bahn has been surprisingly called off. Deutsche Bahn and the railway and transport union (EVG) agreed to a settlement at the labour court in Frankfurt am Main, as both sides and the court announced.
"Against this background, we have suspended the strike at DB AG for the time being," EVG announced. Earlier, Hessischer Rundfunk had reported on the settlement.
The warning strike would have led to a two-day standstill of long-distance trains on Monday and Tuesday, and hardly any trains would have been able to run in regional and freight traffic either.
Despite the strike cancellation, Deutsche Bahn warned that there could be restrictions in train services in the coming days. "DB is facing the major challenge of re-planning around 50,000 train journeys as well as the associated shift and deployment schedules," it said. The federally owned company plans to provide information on the exact timetable offer from Sunday noon.
The EVG stressed that the strike call was still valid for some railway companies. Only the industrial action at Deutsche Bahn has been cancelled. Since the end of February, the EVG has also been negotiating new collective agreements with about 50 of Deutsche Bahn's competitors. From the union's point of view, the talks with most of these companies are not making significant progress. This means that there is still a risk of cancellations for these mostly regionally operating railways.
Original text. By Fabian Nitschmann, dpa