GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn · Traffic jams are possible today on the A565; there was a demonstration by Extinction Rebellion against the loss of biodiversity; the search for a man said to have fallen into the Sieg river on Sunday evening ended abruptly. Here’s our news in brief for the weekend.
Traffic jam on A 565 expected on Sunday
How the police are preparing for the full closure of the A565 in Bonn
Bonn - The A565 will be fully closed today from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. between the Bonn-Nord motorway junction and the Bonn-Endenich junction. The police are expecting a lot of traffic jams and are making preparations.
Family outings could become a real ordeal for motorists who want to drive south via Bonn this weekend: This Sunday, 21 May, the A 565 will be fully closed between the Bonn-Nord motorway junction and the Bonn-Endenich junction from 6 am to 6 pm. The reason for the full closure is construction work being carried out by Autobahn GmbH Rheinland in the direction of Meckenheim. According to Autobahn GmbH, road crossings are being renovated.
"The work is being carried out as part of regular maintenance," explains Sebastian Bauer from the communications department of Autobahn GmbH Rheinland. The company decided on the date, although a lot of traffic is expected on the motorways throughout Germany on the long Ascension weekend. "The measure was deliberately placed on a Sunday because there is usually no heavy goods traffic on the road on Sundays and other traffic is also expected to be less busy," says Bauer.
The ADAC had already warned in advance of heavy traffic on the roads on Ascension weekend, especially on the motorways in the greater Cologne area. The motorways in the Bonn city area fall under the jurisdiction of the Cologne police station, which is already prepared: "Due to the long weekend, we expect considerable congestion, also around the Bonn-Nord motorway junction. As soon as there are dangerous tailbacks, we will secure the area. We will then move out and warn more motorists," says Carsten Rust from the Cologne police press office. However, the police also hope that many road users will avoid the area.
On Sunday, many families who have used the long weekend for a short holiday at the North Sea could be on their way home. While the northbound lanes of the A 565 are not affected by the construction work, a diversion has been set up and signposted for all road users travelling via Bonn in the direction of Meckenheim. Autobahn GmbH had already started putting up the first signs at the beginning of the week. Drivers will have to take long diversions to avoid the 1.7-kilometer-long closed section of the motorway. After leaving the A 565 at the Bonn-Nord junction, the diversions lead via the A 555 to the Bornheim junction, then via Alfterer Straße, Euskirchener Straße (B 56) and Konrad-Adenauer-Damm to the A 565 Hardtberg junction. Signs with red dots will show drivers the way along the entire diversion route.
On the detour route, drivers will have to pass several traffic light intersections where traffic jams can quickly form due to increased traffic volume. Nevertheless, the traffic lights along the diversions route are not adapted to the increased traffic volume: "On the one hand, this is not necessary for a short measure; on the other hand, the reprogramming of traffic lights entails a considerable effort that would not be proportionate in the present case," Bauer explains. On average, about 89,000 vehicles per day use the affected section.
(Original text: Sebastian Flick)
On Saturday, Extinction Rebellion warned about the loss of species at a demonstration in the city centre
Extinction Rebellion demonstrates in Bonn against the silent extinction of species
Bonn - On Saturday, the Extinction Rebellion group drew attention to the worldwide extinction of species with a symbolic funeral procession through Bonn's city centre.
According to the German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), 150 animal and plant species disappear from the earth daily. Habitat loss, overuse of resources, climate change and other human activities are driving the drastic decline in biodiversity. Barn owl, field hamster, butterfly: many native species are also threatened. Species extinction, also known as the sixth mass extinction, is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity. That is why Biodiversity Day is celebrated annually around the world on 22 May, and Bonn is no exception.
During a symbolic funeral procession through the city centre on Saturday, Extinction Rebellion drew attention to this dramatic development. Dressed in black clothing and animal costumes, the group paraded through the pedestrian zone with a symbolic coffin. At a signal, the demonstrators suddenly lay down on the ground as if dead, attracting the gazes of many passers-by. Later, demonstrators dressed in red, so-called "Red Rebels", joined the funeral procession with a mime performance.
For initiator Susanne Gelf, consumer society in particular is contributing to the decline in biodiversity. "In the course of globalisation, with neoliberal capitalism, both social justice and the safeguarding of natural livelihoods have fallen far behind economic efficiency," Gelf explained at a rally on Münsterplatz. "I think most people feel powerless," Gelf said. No human being wants to destroy their livelihood voluntarily, she added.
As a reviewer of the latest assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and as a consumer advocate, Aribert Peters was also present at the demo on Saturday. "We need a profound change, because without biodiversity, there is no climate protection, and without climate protection, there is no biodiversity," said Peters.
On Sunday, the Biostation at the Botanical Gardens invites visitors to the Biodiversity Day. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can learn about local animal and plant species, take away seed mixtures and plants and participate in various activities.
(Original text: Abir Kassis)
Large-scale rescue operation for man in Sieg ends abruptly
About 140 rescue workers from Troisdorf, Siegburg and Sankt Augustin searched late on Saturday evening in Siegburg and Troisdorf for a person who was supposed to be floating in the Sieg. At around 10 p.m., a man had reported that his companion had jumped from the Sieg bridge on Bonner Straße at the entrance to Siegburg.
The control centre then issued a general alarm and sent the numerous forces in Siegburg and Troisdorf to the Sieg to search for the person.
One of the vehicles used was a ladder truck, which was sent to the Melan bridge on Siegstraße in Troisdorf. In addition, rescue teams with boats from the DLRG and the fire brigade searched for the person on the Sieg. The fire brigade used floodlights to illuminate several areas of the Sieg.
A police helicopter and several foot patrols searched the river downstream. The search teams were provided by the Siegburg, Sankt Augustin and Troisdorf fire brigades, Dennis Schwellenbach, press officer of the Sankt Augustin volunteer fire brigade, told the GA in the evening. In addition, the Sieg was searched with a drone.
At around 11.30 p.m., the call was suddenly given to call off the operation. It turned out that the man had not jumped into the Sieg after all, as fire brigade spokesman Schwellenbach explained. However, it is not yet clear why the witness claimed this. On Saturday evening he was questioned by the police, who are now investigating the circumstances behind the incident. During the search, several roads along the Sieg in Siegburg and Troisdorf were closed by the police.
(Original text: Michael Wrobel and Alf Kaufmann)
(Translation: Jean Lennox)