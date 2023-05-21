GA English on Sunday: News in Brief for the Weekend

On Sunday, many families who have used the long weekend for a short holiday at the North Sea could be on their way home. While the northbound lanes of the A 565 are not affected by the construction work, a diversion has been set up and signposted for all road users travelling via Bonn in the direction of Meckenheim. Autobahn GmbH had already started putting up the first signs at the beginning of the week. Drivers will have to take long diversions to avoid the 1.7-kilometer-long closed section of the motorway. After leaving the A 565 at the Bonn-Nord junction, the diversions lead via the A 555 to the Bornheim junction, then via Alfterer Straße, Euskirchener Straße (B 56) and Konrad-Adenauer-Damm to the A 565 Hardtberg junction. Signs with red dots will show drivers the way along the entire diversion route.