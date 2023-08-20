GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn/Region · In Bad Godesberg, the Carillon Glockenspiel was inaugurated with a special composition; police are searching for a missing boy from Siegburg; at Frankenbad, the first "Disability and Mad Pride Bonn" took place. Here’s an overview of news for the weekend.
Glockspiel gets a new lease of life and a new composition
The Carillon in the park in Bad Godesberg was inaugurated on Saturday as part of the Bad Godesberg district council's summer festival. And they came up with something special for the occasion: a special piece for carillon and chamber orchestra could be heard that had been especially composed for the occasion.
The idea was born when carilloneur Georg Wagner was planning the inauguration ceremony with the conductor of the Bad Godesberg Chamber Orchestra, Wolfram Kuster. The orchester had been scheduled for the event anyway. "He said to me: I know a young man who will compose something for you," Wagner reports. This young composer is Christian Brandenburger. He has just finished his Abitur at the Kardinal-Frings-Gymnasium and started studying composition in Cologne. The 19-year-old liked the sound of the bells of the carillon in Bad Godesberg Park. So he created the piece "Godesberg", converting the letters of the name into sounds for the instrument. He used a trick, because the scale knows G, D and B, even E-flat, but no O and no R. But, Wagner explained, you could also call the whole tone steps Do, Re, Mi, Fa, So, La, Ti, Do, and then you would also get the missing letters of "Godesberg".
The idea alone was unusual. But the piece was also a challenge because it had to combine an instrument and a group of instruments that otherwise have nothing to do with each other - if only because they rarely find each other in the same space. "There are only very few places where this is possible at all." One of these is Bad Godesberg's Stadtpark. "That's what makes it special," says Wagner.
The premiere - and there will probably be few occasions to play "Godesberg" again - was part of the inauguration ceremony, at which the Bad Godesberger Kammerorchestra (Bad Godesberg chamber orchestra) also played other pieces. Among them was Beethoven's " Ritterballett", which the famous composer had written in Bonn when he was still young, before moving to Vienna. An alphorn played by one of the orchestra's French horn player was also heard, as well as the glockenspiel.
The instrument, which was saved from being scrapped by District Mayor Norbert Hauser in 1981 after the Federal Garden Show in Bonn and played by his brother-in-law Wilfried Rometsch, had been in need of renovation. Parts of the mechanics were damaged. The association Bürger Bad Godesberg had collected about 32,000 euros in donations to finance the renovation at a Dutch company. Lord Mayor Katja Dörner and District Mayor Michael Wenzel praised this commitment and also thanked the state government, which contributed 100,000 euros.
The city's own contribution was therefore manageable. Wagner nevertheless thanked the administration, especially the Office for Urban Greenery with project manager Jan Peter Stiller, who had provided the logistics. The carillon can be heard in the city park on the first and third Saturday of every month from 3 pm.
Police looking for help in search for missing 7-year-old boy
A seven-year-old from the Rhein-Sieg district has been missing since Saturday. According to the police, the child was staying at a youth centre in Siegburg. The boy is said to have left the premises of the facility under false pretences and headed off in an unknown direction.
The search efforts so far have been unsuccessful. According to the police, the boy could also be with his non-custodial mother. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of the boy leaving the country.
The seven-year-old has black hair and eyes. He is slim and 1.45 metres tall. When he was last seen, he was wearing short blue sports shorts and a grey T-shirt with a blue print.
Anyone who can provide information about the missing boy is asked to contact the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis police on 02241-5410 or by email to poststelle.rhein-sieg-kreis@polizei.nrw.de.
First “Disability and Mad Pride Bonn” takes place
Some 100 participants gathered at Frankenbadplatz for the first "Disability and Mad Pride Bonn" - a rally for the rights of disabled, physically and mentally ill, neurodivergent and deaf people. The aim of the rally, which was followed by a march, was to stand up against ableism – reducing a person to their disability instead of seeing them as a whole – to protest for more accessibility and social acceptance of disabled people in everyday life.
Local politician Lena Cornelissen is herself disabled and organised the rally with some friends with disabilities. They noticed that "we are very badly organised in Bonn. We have the individual self-help groups and the like, but we have no political representation like Munich, Cologne or Berlin," said Cornelissen.
The rally was set up to change this. In addition to networking among themselves, political participation is also important. For example, she sits for the Greens on the project advisory board "Behindertenpolitischer Teilhabeplan" (Disability Policy Participation Plan) of the city of Bonn, which has the goal of improving the participation of people with disabilities in life in society in Bonn.
Discrimination against people with disabilities is already evident in the fact that "many things cannot be used at all because they are not barrier-free," says Cornelissen. Bonn is also a major healthcare location and they know that "there is a lot of ableist behaviour in the healthcare system. Most people are not taken seriously, diagnoses are not made, or are made incorrectly," says Cornelissen.
There are also long waiting times for severely disabled cards or "no official recognition of the disability and as a result no entitlement to compensation for disadvantages", she says.
Another speaker was Amie Savage. The artist and activist said the majority "don't want to think about ableism. That's why they put us in extra schools, in workshops and in hostels. They say it's for our own good. They say so that we learn better. They say so we can get support," Savage said. But these are excuses so that the majority do not have to deal with them, she added. She herself is happy to be the way she is, she said.