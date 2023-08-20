GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

The idea was born when carilloneur Georg Wagner was planning the inauguration ceremony with the conductor of the Bad Godesberg Chamber Orchestra, Wolfram Kuster. The orchester had been scheduled for the event anyway. "He said to me: I know a young man who will compose something for you," Wagner reports. This young composer is Christian Brandenburger. He has just finished his Abitur at the Kardinal-Frings-Gymnasium and started studying composition in Cologne. The 19-year-old liked the sound of the bells of the carillon in Bad Godesberg Park. So he created the piece "Godesberg", converting the letters of the name into sounds for the instrument. He used a trick, because the scale knows G, D and B, even E-flat, but no O and no R. But, Wagner explained, you could also call the whole tone steps Do, Re, Mi, Fa, So, La, Ti, Do, and then you would also get the missing letters of "Godesberg".