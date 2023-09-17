GA English on Sunday: News in Brief for the Weekend

He added that even in Germany, demonstrators and their families in Iran were being threatened and intimidated by the Mullah regime. Homayoun himself had only recently had an appointment with the State Security because of a concrete threat. "It's like a lot of people are actually staying away now because their families have been threatened," he said. But in the same way, he said, the events are encouraging more and more new and old participants. He himself is not afraid of the regime, Homayoun said, because the protest is no longer a protest, "it is a revolutionary movement. Everyone knows that, and that's why they'll keep at it as long as it's necessary."