GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn · The Catholic church is openly looking for victims of sexual abuse and assault by a former priest from the region; at least three people were seriously injured in a pile-up on the Autobahn near Siegburg; and one year after the death of Jina Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in Iran for allegedly not wearing her headscarf correctly, there were demonstrations throughout Germany, including in Bonn. Here’s our news in brief for this sunny Sunday.
Public write to parishes in search for victims of abuse by a former priest from Swisttal
"We are aware that this call for help will shock and upset many of you." This is the first sentence of a letter from the archdiocese in Cologne asking the public for help in clearing up suspected cases of abuse by a clergyman. The priest in question is also named in the latter. It is the deceased Michael Eschweiler.
Eschweiler lived in Swisttal-Heimerzheim from 2006 to 2018 and again in 2020. He was not the parish priest there, but he celebrated masses regularly - among others in the St. Kunibert Church in Heimerzheim. He was known and popular beyond the village for reading the mass in dialect. Eschweiler was born in Bonn and grew up in Rösberg and Merten.
The letter, which is available to the GA, goes on to say: "We have to inform you today that the late priest Michael Eschweiler has been accused in several cases of having sexually abused minors and of having behaved in a way that violated sexual boundaries. Eschweiler had admitted to some of the allegations."
The appeal will be read out this Sunday in the churches of St Kunibert Heimerzheim and St Katharina Dünstekoven and then posted for six months. "The clarification and consistent processing of cases of sexual abuse as well as the support and counselling of those affected are an important and central concern of the Archdiocese of Cologne," it continues. All tips and suspicions are followed up even if suspects or accused persons have already died.
In individual cases, it is necessary to gain further information and insight - which is why the public is being asked for support, according to the archdiocese. The letter goes on to say: "We are aware that such an announcement can always trigger uncertainty, anger and grief among those involved. Nevertheless, we owe it to the victims of sexualised violence to follow up on all tips and to clarify the respective facts as comprehensively as possible."
This is not the first time that the Archdiocese of Cologne has appealed to the public for help in dealing with abuse. In May and June, letters of this nature had already been published, naming clergymen, to encourage previously unknown victims of abuse to come forward. These cases concerned the priests Leonhard Meurer and Edmund Dillinger, who have also already died. The former was a priest of the diocese of Aachen who worked in the archdiocese of Cologne from 1983 to 1991. Dillinger was a priest of the diocese of Trier but worked in the archdiocese of Cologne from 1971 to 1979.
(Original text: Christoph Meurer, Translation: Jean Lennox)
Three injured in Siegburg car crash
At least three people were seriously injured in an accident on the A3 near Siegburg. A total of three cars crashed into each other due to a tailback in the area between the Bonn-Siegburg motorway intersection and the Siegburg service area at around 10 a.m., police told a GA employee at the scene. The third car slid under the car in front of it. Traffic was only running in one lane there at the time due to roadworks.
In total, there were eight adults and three children in the cars, the police said. The three occupants of the third car - a 38-year-old, a 73-year-old and a 53-year-old - were all seriously injured. The 38-year-old driver was flown to hospital by a rescue helicopter. A 38-year-old man and two girls aged four and five were injured in the car car that was pushed upwards.
The A3 was closed for several hours in the direction of Cologne. The opposite lane to Frankfurt was also closed for a short time. Backups of about 10 kilometres formed. A total of 80 emergency personnel were on the scene, the fire brigade said.
(Original text: Ralf Klodt and Christine Bähr, Translation: Jean Lennox)
Rally in Bonn to commemorate the murder of Jina Mahsa Amini
One year ago, on 16 September, Jina Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman, died after being arrested by the Iranian moral guardians for a "badly worn" headscarf. Her death sparked protests against the mullahs' regime in Iran and around the world, with numerous arrests and executions in the Islamic Republic.
The Norwegian-based human rights organisation Iran Human Rights now counts 551 demonstrators killed in Iran during the protests. Today, according to Amnesty International, torture is still on the agenda.
In order to lend their voice to the people in Iran in their struggle for freedom, the Bonn initiative "Women* Life Freedom Bonn" has been regularly gathering for campaigns and protests since last September. On Saturday several hundred demonstrators, including Mayor Katja Dörner, responded to the call for a rally at the old city hall followed by a march. The police estimated the number of participants at around 350, the organiser gave the number as about 600 people.
A special guest this Saturday was 24-year-old Ayoub Abdoulahi from Saghes, the hometown of Mahsa Amini. He had known the woman personally, and he experienced the regime's brutality in dealing with demonstrators first-hand when he was shot in the right eye during a dissident demonstration a few days after 16 September.
With the help of a translator, he reported how he had had to hide with friends for two days with his injury, as the danger of being arrested during a hospital visit was too great. For him, the current situation in Iran is like "fire under the ashes" and could erupt again at any time, Abdoulahi said. For a long time, he knew little about the protests abroad because of the restrictions in Iran. It was only when he arrived in Germany that he saw the full scope of the protest movement and was blown away by the worldwide support.
According to Homayoun, the spokesperson for the Bonn initiative, the protest in Iran has developed in all areas of life. One example, he said, was engineer Seynab Kasempur. Following the engineering association's decision to not allow her to stand for election to the board because of an allegedly ill-fitting headscarf, she flung the headscarf to the ground in a video that went viral. "This shows us, the scarf is completely torn, there is no going back," Homayoun said.
He added that even in Germany, demonstrators and their families in Iran were being threatened and intimidated by the Mullah regime. Homayoun himself had only recently had an appointment with the State Security because of a concrete threat. "It's like a lot of people are actually staying away now because their families have been threatened," he said. But in the same way, he said, the events are encouraging more and more new and old participants. He himself is not afraid of the regime, Homayoun said, because the protest is no longer a protest, "it is a revolutionary movement. Everyone knows that, and that's why they'll keep at it as long as it's necessary."