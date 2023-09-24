GA English on Sunday: News in Brief for the Weekend

There will be plenty of helicopters in the evening skies over Bonn as well as in the Rhein-Sieg district, the northern Eifel and the Westerwald. These are training flights by the Federal Police, as their Flying Squadron based in Sankt Augustin announced. The flights will be happening from Monday, 25 September, to Tuesday, 17 November. They are part of the basic training of the pilot school and are help prepare the pilots for night-time helicopter operations. This could be searching for missing persons, tracing and pursuing criminals, or assisting in the event of catastrophes.