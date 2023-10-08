GA-English on Sunday News in brief for the weekend
There was an apparent right-wing extremist attack on a Mosque in Siegburg on Friday evening; reports of massive job losses at Telekom headquarters in Bonn are apparently exaggerated, the company says; and a free box is being put up in Bonn Lannesdorf for people to exchange stuff. Our news overview for the weekend.
Men attack Siegburg mosque in what looks like a right-wing extremist motivated crime
Siegburg. There was an attack on the Siegburg mosque late on Friday evening. According to the community, two young men threw large stones into the glass door of the mosque on Händelstraße at around 11.10 pm on Friday. Images from a surveillance camera obtained by the GA show how a car first approached the mosque grounds and how two people threw the stones towards the mosque a short time later.
A glass door and a glass display case were broken in the attack. One of the perpetrators wore the emblem of the Iron Cross on his jacket, a symbol often used by right-wing radicals.
The two men then reportedly left a flyer outside the building. The flyer bears a logo with the letters LRG, which refers to the right-wing extremist group "Letzte Rettung Germania" (Last Salvation Germania). No persons were injured, and no one was inside the mosque at the time of the attack.
In response to a GA enquiry, the police confirmed that the State Security Service (Staatsschutz) was now investigating the matter. The Ministry of the Interior has also been informed. The flyer found indicates a possible right-wing extremist background, but this has not yet been confirmed, according to an official at the Bonn police headquarters. The investigation into the possible perpetrators is in full swing. However, a spokesperson told the GA early on Saturday evening that new information would probably not be available before Monday.
Ismayil Ertence, a member of the mosque community, said he was shocked by the attack on his congregation. "It scared us," he told the GA. "Today it's property damage, but tomorrow it could also happen to a human being." But Ertence also expressed gratitude for the broad support the community is now receiving. Ömer Kirli, also a member of the community and deputy parliamentary group leader of the Siegburg SPD, also expressed his shock at noon on Saturday: "Siegburg is a cosmopolitan and tolerant city - even its politicians agree on that." He said he was very saddened by this act.
"This attack is not only directed at the Ditib community. It applies to us and to peaceful coexistence in our city," said Siegburg Mayor Stefan Rosemann. "I will never accept that attacks like this are tolerated as freedom of expression or an expression of grievance. To all members of Siegburg's Ditib community, I pledge my full support. You are a valuable part of our community," he posted on Facebook.
(Original text: Andrea Ziech and Michael Wrobel, Translation: Jean Lennox)
Deutsche Telekom wants to cut costs and make changes to its workplaces
On Friday, media reports were circulating that thousands of jobs would be affected by Deutsche Telekom's new cost-cutting programme.
In response to a GA query, the Bonn-based company announced more details over the weekend. Some of these had already been reported by the General-Anzeiger in September.
The company denied reports by the "Handelsblatt", a German business newspaper, that thousands of jobs would be cut by the end of 2024, most of them in Bonn. On Saturday morning, the company's press spokespersons commented on this in response to a GA enquiry.
"What the 'Handelsblatt' is reporting is such a bogus story," said Philipp Schindera, Head of Corporate Communications. He denied to the GA that Telekom wanted to cut more than 2000 jobs in Germany.
But the fact is that the company wants to cut costs and streamline its structures. As the GA reported back in September, these cost-cutting measures are mainly job cuts at the internal service provider Telekom IT. Telekom press spokesperson Peter Kespohl confirmed these facts again on Saturday morning: a total of 1650 Tel-IT jobs are to be cut by the end of 2024, 350 of them already by the end of this year. But this is a special case, as Kespohl explained: "The 350 employees concerned are those who, due to their age, will be put into semi-retirement at their own request anyway." According to the press spokesperson, there is an internal recovery company for the remaining job cuts, if necessary, in order to avoid dismissals.
Both Kespohl and Schindera denied the "Handelsblatt" figures of more than 2000 jobs but confirmed that in addition to the already known cuts, there would also be a "booster" savings programme. Schindera clarified that the package of measures would run completely independently of the job cuts within Tel-IT: "Booster is a savings programme for the head office and is to run until the end of 2027. It is still in the start-up phase. Therefore, all figures about job cuts are completely premature and pure speculation," the press spokesperson continued. It is not yet clear to what extent and where exactly staff will be cut at the Bonn headquarters, but there probably will be job cuts.
The company further explains that the Booster programme is intended to strengthen the competitiveness of the group and free up resources for the expansion of fibre optics. In concrete terms, in addition to a "moderate wage settlement", the adjustments would primarily affect the internal processes and structures at the group headquarters as well as the so-called shared services. This applies above all to the head office because the company wants to use the changes to improve cooperation within the Bonn location, as well as between the head office and the decentralised units, and thus save costs. The implementation of the efficiency programme has just begun and is scheduled for a total of four years, i.e., until the end of 2027. Telekom emphasised that the last major changes in the distribution of tasks had been made ten years ago in some cases. According to the company, the underlying reasons for the need to cut costs are quite heterogeneous. Among the changed economic conditions, it mentions inflation and higher energy prices and interest rates. This has led to serious cost increases with suppliers and in civil engineering. In addition, Booster is to drive the topic of artificial intelligence in customer service and throughout the Group.
The two press spokespersons also made it clear that the savings programme would not affect the Telekom Foundation or the sponsorship of Telekom Baskets Bonn.
(Original text: Chantal Dötsch, Translation: Jean Lennox)
Initiative sets up another freebox in Bonn Lennesdorf
Work is going on on the lawn in front of the Lannesdorf/Mehlem neighbourhood management. Two men are screwing grey walls onto a metal scaffolding. Maurice von den Driesch from the open workshop "Das Selbstwerk" and the product designer Michael Bryla are setting up a "free box" here.
The public cupboard is a place where people can leave things they no longer need, but which are too good to throw away, so that they can be taken away by people who need them. "This benefits both people on low incomes and the environment. Because everything that does not have to be produced again saves resources and leads to fewer CO2 emissions," says the website of the non-profit project company ENVISION21, which has taken up the banner of setting up freeboxes.
In addition to another box in Bad Godesberg and one in Endenich, this is the third in the city area. A fourth is to follow in Küdinghoven, explains freebox developer Michael Bryla. "The prototype in Endenich burnt down," he explains. "Our experiences there have been incorporated into the new freeboxes."
For example the new models are made using fireproof HPL panels. In addition, he says, the prototype showed that it was necessary to further reinforce the doors to prevent them from tearing. The new doors are also easier to handle and no longer slam easily, he said. "We really wanted to improve the user-friendliness," says Bryla. "We also looked at the production processes to optimise series production."
So now the metal frame that the panels are attached to is assembled from square rather than round tubes. In addition to practical considerations, design considerations have also played a role for Bryla. "The styling now follows a consistent design language," he explains. "It's more furniture now than before."
"These things are actually maintenance-free," says Maurice von den Driesch, looking at the half-finished box. "There wasn’t much vandalism with the box in Godesberg." It has hardly ever happened that the box has been graffitied. But one factor contributing to this good experience is that in Bad Godesberg, someone had stopped by every day to check on things and sort out the contents of the box.
(Original text: Benjamin Westhoff, Translation: Jean Lennox)