GA-English on Sunday: News in brief for the weekend

The company further explains that the Booster programme is intended to strengthen the competitiveness of the group and free up resources for the expansion of fibre optics. In concrete terms, in addition to a "moderate wage settlement", the adjustments would primarily affect the internal processes and structures at the group headquarters as well as the so-called shared services. This applies above all to the head office because the company wants to use the changes to improve cooperation within the Bonn location, as well as between the head office and the decentralised units, and thus save costs. The implementation of the efficiency programme has just begun and is scheduled for a total of four years, i.e., until the end of 2027. Telekom emphasised that the last major changes in the distribution of tasks had been made ten years ago in some cases. According to the company, the underlying reasons for the need to cut costs are quite heterogeneous. Among the changed economic conditions, it mentions inflation and higher energy prices and interest rates. This has led to serious cost increases with suppliers and in civil engineering. In addition, Booster is to drive the topic of artificial intelligence in customer service and throughout the Group.