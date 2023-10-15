GA-English on Sunday News in brief for the weekend

Police stopped a 22-year-old man who was riding a self-built electric bike in Vilich-Rheindorf on Friday morning. At around 8.45 a.m., officers were carrying out traffic checks in the area of Niederkasseler Straße in Bonn. In the process, the officers noticed the man riding a bicycle that had an electric motor attached to it. The bike could be ridden by turning a throttle on the handlebars. Peddling wasn't necessary. The officers examined the electric bike and determined that it could accelerate up to 50 kilometres per hour. According to the police, it was therefore not a bicycle, but a motor vehicle, which required the relevant registration and insurance.