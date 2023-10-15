GA-English on Sunday News in brief for the weekend
Bonn/Region · An artist had come forward and admitted to adding her own work to an exhibition in Bonn; a souped up bicycle with a top speed of 50 km an hour has been seized by police; police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 47-year-old from Bad Godesberg. Our news in brief for the weekend.
We hear a lot about art disappearing from gallleries and museums, such as the vases that went missing from the Cologne Museum of East Asian Art and pots from the Ming and Qing dynasties. There is also damage, most recently a mashed potato attack carried out by climate activists in Potsdam's Barberini Museum. But it's not often that someone secretly hangs a painting in an art gallery.
In 2008, it took just two hours for Jean Dolande's stunt to be discovered: Following in the footsteps of the art rebel Banksy, he had hung his own abstract work between a Gauguin and a van Gogh's in the Musee d'Orsay in Paris. A similar attempt at the Louvre was immediately stopped.
At the rather sleepy Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn, it was only when the exhibition " Wer wir sind" (Who we are) was being dismantled that it became apparent that there was one painting too many hanging on the wall. Apparently, no one had noticed the small portrait of a woman with long black hair. "We think it's pretty funny" and "would like to meet the artist", the Bundeskunsthalle wrote confidently on X, blithely ignoring the obvious security issue.
"So get in touch! There won't be any trouble. Word of honour." Exhibition curator Johanna Adam is certain that the picture could only have been added some time in the last few days before the end of the show on Sunday. The painting was probably in a corner where no other art hung. Obviously, a dead corner for the security staff? That such a place exists...?
An artist has contacted us via Instagram
In the meantime, the artist Danai has contacted us via Instagram: "Hi, I'm the artist". And Adam wrote on Facebook that she had got in touch. In the future, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes, Andy Warhol predicted in 1968. So that's how it works.
Police seize home-built electric bike
Police stopped a 22-year-old man who was riding a self-built electric bike in Vilich-Rheindorf on Friday morning. At around 8.45 a.m., officers were carrying out traffic checks in the area of Niederkasseler Straße in Bonn. In the process, the officers noticed the man riding a bicycle that had an electric motor attached to it. The bike could be ridden by turning a throttle on the handlebars. Peddling wasn't necessary. The officers examined the electric bike and determined that it could accelerate up to 50 kilometres per hour. According to the police, it was therefore not a bicycle, but a motor vehicle, which required the relevant registration and insurance.
The 22-year-old was unable to produce this documentation. The officers seized the electric bicycle to preserve evidence and initiated preliminary proceedings against the young man on suspicion of driving without a licence and a violation of the compulsory insurance law.
(Original text: Tamara Wegbahn; Translation: Jean Lennox)
Missing man from Bad Godesberg
The Bonn police are looking for a man from Bad Godesberg who they say has "uncharacteristically" broken off contact with his relatives since the end of August. According to a police statement on Wednesday, the man had also failed to attend doctors' appointments. Currently, there are no concrete clues as to the whereabouts of 47-year-old Marcus B. The only thing they know is that he has not been admitted to any hospital since he went missing.
Since the possibility that he might be in danger cannot be ruled out, the police are asking the public for help and have published a photo of the missing man. Marcus B. is 1.72 metres tall, has dark hair, brown eyes, a slender build, and wears glasses. Anyone who has seen the missing man or can provide information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bonn police on the emergency number 110.
