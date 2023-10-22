GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend

Students from the University of Bonn had a stand a few metres away. Their banner read "Bimun/Sinub e.V.". A brief enquiry provided clarification: "The association was founded in 2002 by students of the University of Bonn to simulate conferences of the United Nations and the European Union every year," says board member Ronjana Lennartz. "Students are given the opportunity to slip into the role of delegates and diplomats and to debate among themselves about current issues." The values of the UN are to be passed on. The focus is on working together and peacefully on problems that are of international importance. "Students from very different disciplines come to us. The conferences are held exclusively in English, French and Spanish, i.e. in the official languages of the United Nations," Lennartz explained further. "For students from our partner universities, this is of course also an advantage."