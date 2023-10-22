GA English on Sunday News in Brief for the Weekend
Bonn and the Region · Bonn river cruises end what has been a good season with fireworks tonight; we take a look at yesterday’s UN Day in Bonn; and a woman from Bonn is overwhelmed by offers of food for her animals and herself. Here’s a brief look at the news from Bonn this weekend.
Bonn river cruise ships close season with fireworks on Sunday
Because the Rhine is currently at low water, the Bonn river cruise ship company Bonner Personen Schifffahrt (BPS) cannot call at the Bundeshaus, Bad Godesberg, Bad Honnef, Rolandseck and Unkel jetties.
In any case, the tourist season ends after the last trips at the weekend. The final event is a fleet parade with fireworks on Sunday, 22 October. The ships are already fully booked, but you can watch the fireworks on land if you go to the height of the Kameha Hotel in Oberkassel shortly after 7 pm on Sunday.
BPS board member Clemens Schmitz, who captains the MS Filia Rheni, has no problems with the water level. "We just can't call at some jetties," he reported. The water levels also had less impact on the BPS's seasonal balance than the weather. "The season started very well. Then it rained non-stop in June and July, but September was great again," said Schmitz. All in all, it was a good season, he said.
There is no daily timetable in winter, but there are special events and themed trips. For example, the Rheinprinzessin departs for Linz on 2 and 3 December with an Advent breakfast on board, and the Poseidon takes its passengers to the St. Nicholas market in Remagen on 10 December. You can charter BPS ships all year round for company events, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings or other private celebrations. " Demand decreases rapidly in winter, but various Christmas parties are booked," Schmitz reported.
When the boats are not sailing, there’s work to be done on the water and on land. "We have to thoroughly check the ships, the jetties and our ticket house. They are already painting away on the Moby Dick and we are starting soon as well," Schmitz said. "There’s always something that needs to be fixed in the winter." The BPS fleet includes the event catamaran Filia Rheni, the gallery saloon ship Rheinprinzessin, the event ship Poseidon and the Bonn landmark Moby Dick, which commemorates the whale spotted in the Rhine in 1966.
Book now for Rhein in Flammen
The event programme for 2024 is currently being printed in Bonn. "The timetable for 2024 is set. In addition, advance sales for Rhein in Flammen (Rhine in Flames) starts on 1 November. If you want to book a seat on a ship in advance, you can contact the BPS office, ☎ 0228/63 63 63.
Original text: Bettina Köhl
Translation: Jean Lennox
All about the festival of the united nations in Bonn
On Saturday, the people of Bonn celebrated United Nations Day. The official United Nations (UN) Day is 24 October. Traditionally, the city celebrates Bonn as the location of the UN every year three days before, on 21 October. The aim is to bring the work of the UN Bonn closer to the general public. At the centre of the event are the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals with the motto: "Leaving no one behind". Visitors could find out how the organisations based in Bonn are putting this into practice at the 30 or so stands on the market square.
At the very back, a banner in white-blue-red stood out, almost as the taillight of the large tents. At the stand, Julia Haun, press officer of the Senior Experts Service (SES), was in lively conversation with many interested people. The SES is Germany's largest voluntary organisation. It has been based in Bonn since it was founded in 1983. "We started with our work in developing and emerging countries. In the meantime, our focus is also in Germany."
He said the organisation has made it its mission to use the expertise of retired people for outreach. "The basic idea was that when experts retire, they don't just take their knowledge with them into retirement but can still pass it on in the world. It also makes the retirees happy to know that they are still needed." The register, he said, currently includes some 13,000 professionals from Germany who volunteer to pass on their knowledge.
Near the market fountain people could examine the contents of a Petri dish. "One of the biggest problems when it comes to ticks is that many people, and this includes doctors, are unaware they are becoming active earlier and earlier each year due to climate changes."
So even at this time of year, tick bites are not unheard of, explains Maria Luisa Espinel Ramos of the One Health Project at the Centre for Development Research at the University of Bonn. "Due to climate change, tick-borne diseases that are normally found in the tropics are now becoming a possible threat at higher latitudes." For example, due to rising temperatures, the tropical tick has also felt at home in Germany for several years.
Students from the University of Bonn had a stand a few metres away. Their banner read "Bimun/Sinub e.V.". A brief enquiry provided clarification: "The association was founded in 2002 by students of the University of Bonn to simulate conferences of the United Nations and the European Union every year," says board member Ronjana Lennartz. "Students are given the opportunity to slip into the role of delegates and diplomats and to debate among themselves about current issues." The values of the UN are to be passed on. The focus is on working together and peacefully on problems that are of international importance. "Students from very different disciplines come to us. The conferences are held exclusively in English, French and Spanish, i.e. in the official languages of the United Nations," Lennartz explained further. "For students from our partner universities, this is of course also an advantage."
Original text: Emre Koc
Translation: Jean Lennox
Woman from Bonn overwhelmed by offers to help feed her pets
Because she was short of cash at the end of the month, a woman from Bonn turned to a Facebook group to ask for cat food and litter. She was "blown away" by the willingness to help, she told the GA.
I'm really embarrassed, but I'll give it a try," Saskia Eisenmann wrote in the Duisdorf Facebook group at the end of September, asking if anyone could spare food and litter for her pets. The response was great: in addition to around 40 comments, the woman from Lengsdorf, who has two cats and a dog, received many private messages and a total of around 20 concrete offers of help, as she tells the GA: "It really blew me away." She started the appeal at the end of the month because she was in financial difficulties.
Actually, she still had enough money – 200 euros – left for the rest of September, she explains. On 23 September, she withdrew it from the bank in Duisdorf to go shopping. "I didn't put it in my wallet, but in the front of my handbag," says the 46-year-old. The money must have either fallen out of her bag or been stolen during the bus ride home. "I was mostly annoyed with myself" she says. Normally she gets by with the citizen's allowance she receives, but she has no reserves. She says finding work is difficult because her 14-year-old son only has school until 11.30 a.m. due to ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and needs a lot of supervision.
Even though she has always found the Duisdorf Facebook group very helpful, she had actually expected negative comments on her post, as she explains. She was very touched by the helpfulness she experienced. Not only her animals, but also herself were offered food. "Don't just think about the animals," one person said to her.
Offers of pet food from Facebook users
The Bonn resident explains the great willingness to help with people's love of animals: "I'm the same way when it comes to animals." In addition, she says Duisdorf is very familiar compared to her old place of residence, Dransdorf. "I feel really comfortable here". She even made new acquaintances through the appeal; one helper turned out to be a neighbour, for example.
"After two days I could have opened my own shop, but I didn't accept everything," says Eisenmann. There are people who need help much more. "I did get money again a few days later. It was just a matter of bridging three or four days," she says. Otherwise, she had no problems financing the pets. If one of the animals falls ill, she pays off the costs in instalments at the vet.
Under her Facebook appeal, one person pointed out that the cat protection association Bonn Rhein-Sieg is currently in urgent need of food donations. The Bonn animal shelter also writes on its website that it particularly needs donations of wet food for kittens and older cats. How is the willingness to donate developing there? "Unfortunately, it is the same with us as it is almost everywhere in the field of non-profit organisations: Our (general) willingness to donate is also declining," Hansjörg Falk from the board of directors of the Tierschutzverein Bonn informs us upon request.
Original text: Christine Ludewig
Translation: Jean Lennox