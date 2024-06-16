GA-English on Sunday News in brief for this Sunday

Müller has already filed two complaints with the police for insults, threats and trespassing. His boss has also banned people from the premises. But this doesn’t always work. The last time Müller was called a nasty name, he decided: "That's enough. We're closing the branch." Especially as there had been no support from Deutsche Post, which had been informed of the incidents by telephone. "We are allowed to ban people from the premises or refuse service, but we would actually need a security service in the branch," says Müller. For shop owner Emrah Emet, closing down was ultimately the only viable option, even though he and his staff are very sorry for the peaceful customers – many of whom are elderly.