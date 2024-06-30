GA English on Sunday News in Brief from Bonn and the region
Wehte effects on a music festival, illegal drug labs, flood protection in Bad Godesberg, and special forces rescued man with a sword from killing himself – here the the news in brief on Sunday.
Bonn Rheinaue: Panama Open Air ends prematurely due to thunderstorms
Bonn. The second day of the Panama Open Air ended earlier than expected. After a successful start in perfect summer weather, the threat of a storm threw a spanner in the works for the organisers of the Panama Open Air on Saturday and brought the second day of the festival, which is also the highlight of the event, to a premature end.
In the evening, the organisers announced on Instagram that "some adjustments to the programme" were necessary due to "severe weather warnings" with the involvement of weather services and authorities. The festival site was closed at 11 pm.
(Original text: Chantal Dötsch)
36-year-old seriously injured: deflagration in illegal drug lab?
Lohmar. Did an illegal drug laboratory possibly blow up in the basement of an apartment block in Lohmar early on Saturday afternoon? There are currently many indications that this is the case after a 36-year-old man was seriously injured in the cellar by a powerful deflagration.
The fire brigade was called to the apartment block on Weidchensweg at around 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to his own statements, the 36-year-old man had been handling camping gas before the deflagration occurred. However, the emergency services were quickly able to disprove this claim after they found a smoking yellow liquid and several canisters in the cellar. Experts from the criminal investigation department and the analytical task force of the Cologne fire brigade, who were also called to the scene of the accident, are now to find out exactly what was inside.
Last week, there was already an incident in the same apartment block: the ventilation motor of an extractor bonnet caught fire.
(Original text: Michael Wrobel, Christof Schmoll and Deborah Watter)
After the heavy rainfall in 2016: Flood protection at the Godesberger Bach is a long time coming
Bad Godesberg. During the devastating storm in 2016, the underground car park of the Fronhofer Galeria also flooded – and absorbed large volumes of water. Since then, a lot has been done in terms of flood protection, including the construction of the relief channel in Mehlem. Measures have also been taken in the Fronhofer Galeria. But all this is not enough, according to some residents. Among other things, they fear that Bad Godesberg will now be more severely affected in the event of a similar storm if the underground car park of the Fronhofer Galeria no longer tends to absorb water. The city offers extensive information on this at www.bonn.de/starkregen and www.bonn.de/hochwasser.
(Original text: ga)
SEK overpowers 36-year-old in Siegburg with sword on balcony
Siegburg. A large-scale police operation took place on Friday evening on Siegburg's Brückberg. At 8.42 pm, a 36-year-old man from Siegburg called the police and said that he wanted to take his own life. Patrol cars drove to the address given on Moltkestrasse on the Brückberg. The 36-year-old was standing on the balcony and had several knives and a sword. The officers approached him, whereupon he repeated his threat several times, according to the Hennef police. In conversation with the police officers, he repeated several times that he wanted to be shot by the police. The police command then decided to call in special forces from Cologne. They arrived shortly after 10.30 pm. The SEK units approached the house from the front and through the garden and were able to overpower the man in his flat at 10.57 pm. The man from Siegburg suffered minor injuries. He had also previously injured himself slightly with knives. He was taken to hospital under guard for treatment. His flat was searched and the weapons seized.
(Original text: Peter Kölschbach and Dierk Himstedt)
(Translation: Mareike Graepel)