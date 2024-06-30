GA English on Sunday News in Brief from Bonn and the region

Siegburg. A large-scale police operation took place on Friday evening on Siegburg's Brückberg. At 8.42 pm, a 36-year-old man from Siegburg called the police and said that he wanted to take his own life. Patrol cars drove to the address given on Moltkestrasse on the Brückberg. The 36-year-old was standing on the balcony and had several knives and a sword. The officers approached him, whereupon he repeated his threat several times, according to the Hennef police. In conversation with the police officers, he repeated several times that he wanted to be shot by the police. The police command then decided to call in special forces from Cologne. They arrived shortly after 10.30 pm. The SEK units approached the house from the front and through the garden and were able to overpower the man in his flat at 10.57 pm. The man from Siegburg suffered minor injuries. He had also previously injured himself slightly with knives. He was taken to hospital under guard for treatment. His flat was searched and the weapons seized.