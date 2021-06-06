GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

From Monday company doctors will begin vaccinating their workforces. Foto: dpa-tmn/Sven Hoppe

Bonn/Region Company doctors to begin vaccinating staff, Kitas in NRW to return to normal operations on Monday, Bonn network launches used clothing swap chain, and Lead City programme for improved air quality is extended in Bonn - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

Company doctors in NRW to start vaccinating on Monday

Düsseldorf. From Monday company doctors will begin vaccinating their workforces. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, over 6,000 company doctors will receive a total of 702,000 doses from Biontech. This is an average of 117 doses per company doctor. “Vaccination can be carried out nationwide, in large companies as well as in small and medium-sized ones,” said the Ministry.

Currenta, who is organising the vaccinations for companies such as Bayer, Covestro, and Lanxess at the chemical parks in Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld, had ordered 20,000 doses but is only getting a fraction of these: "We will receive 3,000 doses next week and are happy to get started now," explained Currenta spokesman Jörg Brückner. The companies have prioritised accordingly and are focusing firstly on the shift workers.

At the energy company RWE the inoculation roll-out is more modest than hoped for due to a lack of vaccines. The company has seven vaccination centres throughout Germany including in Essen, Weisweiler, Niederaussem and Garzweiler. The chemical company Henkel is also expecting to receive less vaccines than were ordered. The company's own vaccination centre in Düsseldorf has capacity for 1500 vaccinations per week. As long as vaccine is in short supply, they will be giving preference to their employees working on site.

Düsseldorf-based retail group.Metro wants to offer vaccinations to all employees at the headquarters but will prioritise workers in the wholesale stores and those in direct contact with customers. Telephone companies Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom are not prioritising the vaccination of their staff. Job portal Stepstone has already vaccinated 200 employees with Johnsons & Johnson's one-dose vaccine.

Deutsche Post has not provided any figures on their vaccine orders. The Bonn-based company explained that they are not using a prioritisation system: “Through the selection of sites and the allocation of appointments, we are ensuring that employees in the operational section have equal access to company vaccination appointments.”

(Original text: Antje Höning, Reinhard Kowalewsky and Florian Rinke)

Kitas in NRW to return to normal operations

NRW. Nurseries in North Rhine-Westphalia are to return to regular operation from Monday. This means that childcare will be provided with the full number of hours and that groups will no longer be separated. For many working parents, this marks the end of an improvisation marathon and means that children can play together again in their usual groups.

"A carefree childhood, as parents wish for their children, was hardly possible last year,” writes Minister for Family Affairs Joachim Stamp (FDP) in his latest letter to parents. “As Minister for Family Affairs, I am aware that the pandemic has often pushed you to your limits as parents and as a family. A lot has been asked of you.”

The German Kita Association has already called for a Corona catch-up programme for kindergarten children as well, saying it is wrong to focus on only catching up on learning in schools. Projects for leisure activities for families and children under six are required, as well as priority access to sports facilities and swimming pools for children, and additional social work for nurseries.

(Original text: ga/dpa/epd)

Network in Bonn launches its first clothing swap chain

Bonn. As retailers were forced to close during the pandemic, it was suddenly no longer possible to obtain sustainable clothing from the second-hand shops in Bonn. While the online business with new clothes boomed, buying or swapping used clothes was done in private. The Bonn Climate and Clothing Network now wants to fill the gap in the supply of used clothing by setting up Bonn’s first contactless clothes swap, and in doing so help protect the planet and save resources.

A number of different groups are involved in the clothes swap chain: Infinity Bonn, part of the nationwide student network for social entrepreneurship, Femnet, the Bonn-based association campaigning for women's rights with a special focus on working conditions in the clothing industry, the Green University Group (GHG) from the University of Bonn and Zesabo, the Central Warehouse for Donations in Bonn. With a grant from the organisation Bonner Spendenparlament, the first clothing boxes will begin their journey through Bonn on 24 June. Registrations to become one of the five participants in each of the ten clothing swap chains should be sent to the email address Klima-und-Kleidung@femnet.de by 6 June.

How does it work? Ten boxes in different size categories (XS to XL) will be packed with 15 items of clothing each and distributed to the registered participants. A box always contains two sizes. Participants can choose between XS to S, S to M, M to L or L to XL. The recipient is allowed to rummage through the box, take out what they like and must then put back in as many items as they have removed. Within a maximum of three days the box should be sent to the next participant at the address provided by the network. Over the space of around two weeks, all participants should have been given the opportunity to swap clothes. The clothes must be clean and still in very good condition.

(Original text: Stefan Hermes)

Lead City programme to continue in Bonn

Bonn. The federal government’s Lead City funding programme supports measures to improve air quality in five selected Lead Cities in Germany. The programme is to be extended in Bonn until the end of 2022. The city will have to provide the funding itself, as the federal subsidy expires in mid-2021. 3.7 million euros have been allocated to the programme in the budget by the alliance in the transport committee.

The city is to evaluate its local transport project by mid-2022, which includes additional journeys and discounted tickets. To be able to assess and improve the mobility measures, the city is inviting Bonners to participate in a survey up to 27 June. The questionnaire can be found at www.bonn.de/lead-city (in German).