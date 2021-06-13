GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

People are lining up in a queue at WCCB vaccination centre. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Problematic first tests with digital vaccination passports, man drowns at Rotter See in Troisdorf, long queues for shoppers in the city centre, and refugee support association from Bad Godesberg receives national prize - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

Technical problems and delays as digital vaccination passports are tested in Bonn

Test operations with the digital vaccination passport in Bonn had to be aborted on Friday after a short time. Technical problems together with staff shortages at the vaccination centre in the WCCB led to the formation of long queues. From Monday it should be possible to receive digital evidence of the vaccination in the region’s pharmacies - but even there, the system crashed during the test runs on Friday.

Bonn was chosen by the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians as one of the locations for testing the digital vaccination passport and the system supporting it. The city authorities were informed on Thursday that the tests were to start on Friday.

Those who have been immunized at the Bonn Vaccination Center should also receive a digital vaccination certificate. People who have already been vaccinated and made the appointment through the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians can download their certificate via the portal where they entered their personal data or, if the appointment was made by phone, they will receive it by mail. It is unclear when this will happen.

In the current first phase, the people intended for the test are those who are at WCCB for their second vaccination appointment and booked their appointment through the KV booking portal. A digital vaccination record has not yet been set up for those booking through the city portal.

(Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach)

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Tragic bathing accident at Rotter See in Troisdorf

TROISDORF. On Saturday afternoon a 26-year-old man died at the popular swimming lake Rotter See in Troisdorf. The young man and two friends were on an inflatable which capsized on the lake and plunged them into the water. The friends made it safely to the shore but the 26-year-old who could not swim disappeared under the water.

A woman who had accompanied the group to the lake immediately alerted the rescue services, who deployed a large contingent. A total of twelve divers searched the lake, supported by units from the Troisdorf fire department, the German Red Cross and the local life savers association (DLRG) as well as the Technisches Hilfswerk (THW) from Bad Honnef with five boats. In addition, a police helicopter circled over the Rotter See and rescuers searched for the missing man on the shore area.

The man was located at around 5.20 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. The causes of the fatal accident are still to be determined. The criminal investigation department has taken over the investigations of the accident and cause of death. The friends of the victim were cared for by emergency counsellors.

(Original text: Michael Wrobel and Ralf Klodt)

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Post-Lockdown shopping in Bonn

BONN. Anyone walking through the city centre will notice a new phenomenon: long queues stretching across the squares and along the streets in front of the stores. Many have waited so long to stop during the retail lockdown that they are now prepared to accept at least a 20-minute wait in lines in front of their favourite reopened stores.

The entrance to TK-Maxx on Münsterplatz is cordoned off with a red barrier tape, behind which a long queue has formed. 153 customers are allowed into the store at the same time according to the level 3 Corona protection rules which currently apply in Bonn. The rules mean that stores that do not serve basic needs may allow one person per 20 square meters into the store. Negative tests and appointments are now no longer required for shopping.

It is mainly young women and girl who are queuing in front of the H&M and Primark stores, the bags in their hands revealing that they have already stood in other queues today. The queue from Primark stretches along the square in front of the train station, makes a bend and ends at the pedestrian lights by the bus station.

A 16-year-old outside H&M is not annoyed by the queuing. "It's all right. At least you can go shopping again," she says. This is the argument cited by many of those waiting: The desire to shop is just so great that they are prepared to queue along the barrier tapes, like at a theme park.

(Original text: Sofia Grillo)

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Prize for young refugee support association

BAD GODESBERG. The association Ausbildung statt Abschiebung (which translates as ‘education not deportment’) has been honoured by the Startsocial association in a nationwide competition and awarded a grant of 5000 euros. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as patron of Startsocial, praised the commitment of the seven award winners in a video interview.

Founded 20 years ago, the AsA association provides help to young refugees with uncertain residence status in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district. The group looks after refugees between the ages of 14 and 27. As a next step, AsA would like to expand its network in order to continue placing refugees in apprenticeships. To this end, the association is looking for companies who take on trainees as well as specialists in various professions who can pass on their knowledge in tutoring programs. More information is available from Moritz Beitzen by phone 02 28/9 65 94 85 or email: moritz.beitzen@asa-bonn.org.

(Original text: mur)