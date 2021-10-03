GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the Region

Bonn/Region. The BonnIce ice rink in the Stadtgarten will start up again in November, rescue forces showed their skills on Bonner Münsterplatz for Bonn Disaster Protection Day, police seized more than 50 baby puppies and kittens from the boot of a car on the A4, and a debate on the new Bonn central bus station falls through – here is our news in brief on Sunday.

The BonnIce ice rink will start up again in November

Bonn. Good news for all skating fans is that the ice rink "BonnIce" is expected to reopen on 18 November at the Stadtgarten between the banks of the Rhine and Adenauerallee until 16 January. Otmar Kaiser who runs the rink is an entrepreneur who also runs the sports mile in Buschdorf on Otto-Hahn-Straße. He has designed the ice rink so that it is completely covered and thus protected from wind and weather. It is not yet clear under what hygiene conditions the ice rink will be allowed to open. But it is assumed that the 3G regulation will apply, i.e. you must be vaccinated, recovered or tested.

Of course, it will be possible to rent skates. There will also be a snack hut at the ice rink as usual and a mulled-wine stand, where other drinks such as hot chocolate or punch will be available. Kaiser has not increased the admission prices: Children up to three are free, those up to eleven will pay four euros, and youths and adults will pay six euros. In addition, there are discounted multiple tickets and a season ticket. The latter costs 49 euros for children up to and including the age of eleven and 99 euros for youths and adults. Bonn ID card holders receive a discount of ten per cent. There will also be offers for curling, company events and children's birthday parties.

The ice rink covers an area of about 1,300 square metres and is completely covered. Regular opening hours are Sundays to Thursdays from 10 am to 9 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 10 pm (special opening hours apply on public holidays).

For more information, visit www.bonnonice.de.

Rescue forces show their skills on Bonner Münsterplatz

The events of the last two months have sensitised many people to the topic of disaster management and various rescue organisations were present at the first NRW-wide Disaster Protection Day on Bonn's Münsterplatz on Saturday.

An exercise was performed to demonstrate how rescue workers from different disciplines work together to deal with a situation. In the exercise, an occupied car drove into the wall of a house (represented by scaffolding). Because the front door was blocked, the injured occupants could get out and injured people were also on the first floor and had to be roped down on a stretcher. Not all of the rescue organisations that presented themselves on Münsterplatz had their chance for action - there was nothing for the German Life Saving Society to do in the excercise scenario, as they are mainly deployed on water. The Johanniter Unfallhilfe (St John's Ambulance), the German Red Cross and the Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund (Workers' Samaritan Federation) were also present, as were the fire brigade, the disaster control NRW and the THW (The German Federal Agency for Technical Relief).

In the afternoon, Mayor Katja Dörner and NRW Minister of the Interior Herbert Reul, as patron of the event, praised the work of the emergency services. Bonn was chosen for this first NRW-wide theme day because there is already an active scene there and disaster protection days had already been held there in the past. Next year, events are planned in Krefeld and Dortmund.

Police seized more than 50 baby puppies and kittens from the boot of a car on the A4

Cologne. The police freed 30 puppies and 23 kittens from a car on the A4 near Eschweiler on Wednesday afternoon. They had been crammed into transport boxes in the boot of a Toyota Land Cruiser. The 50-year-old driver could not produce any vaccination certificates or documents for the animals. All the animals were confiscated by the police and taken to an animal shelter.

According to an official veterinarian from the Aachen District Veterinary Office, the puppies and kittens were six to seven-week-old pedigree animals with a total value of about 100,000 euros. The driver will be charged with an offence under the Animal Welfare Act.

A debate on the new Bonn central bus station falls through

Bonn. The fact that the Central Bus Station (ZOB) is centrally located in the city is probably the only positive thing that can be said about it. The negative aspects include its poor accessibility for pedestrians, especially for the disabled, its narrowness, and outdated waiting stands. For years, politicians and administrators have been discussing the construction of a new ZOB and the project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

At the end of October, the council is to decide on the requirements profile as the basis for awarding the planning contract. However, the debate before in the technical committee for mobility and traffic on Thursday did not happen and at the request of the Left Party, the proposal was deferred to the Council without a vote.

One of the points on which the coalition still has to agree is the access of the buses via Wesselstraße or via Kaiserplatz. Preparations are already underway for the invitation to tender for the planning services. The requirements are not only based on functional criteria and due to the location of the ZOB, urban planning aspects are also highly important. For example, the new ZOB will have at least 25 stops with disabled access. The area of the ZOB is to be largely free of cars in the future. The draft for the capping of the Cityring, as was carried out last year on a trial basis, is to be put on the table in the next few weeks.

Another point among the requirements is that the city wants to examine the possibility of constructing a building on the central island south to Kaiserplatz, which among other things, could contain a bicycle parking garage in the basement as well as a ticket counter, recreation rooms for driving personnel and public toilets.

