GA English on Sunday : News in brief from Bonn and the region

The RKI gave the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Sunday morning as 1466.5. Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Bonn As usual, this Sunday’s news is all about Coronavirus. There has been a slight drop in the number of new infections; Germany’s Justice Minister disagrees with the Health Minister’s gloomy prognosis; and there have been the usual demonstrations in many cities around Germany.

RKI registers 125 160 new infections - incidence drops to 1466.5

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported a drop in the seven-day incidence for the first time since the end of December - although the significance of the data is currently limited. The RKI gave the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Sunday morning as 1466.5. It is difficult to say with certainty whether this means that the Omicron wave has plateaued, bringing the rapid increase in infection rates in Germany to an end. It could also be the result of the reporting and testing systems being overloaded, so the current number of infections are not actually being recorded.

Another factor could be that some people do not get their positive self-test or rapid test confirmed with a PCR test. These individuals do then not appear in the statistics. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 1400.8 (previous month: 427.7). The health authorities in Germany reported 125,160 new Coronavirus infections to the RKI within one day. This is according to the RKI dashboard at 5 am today. A week ago, there were 133,173 infections. Across Germany, 58 deaths were recorded within 24 hours, according to the new data. A week ago, there were 41 deaths.

Justice Minister is sceptical about Health Minister’s warning

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) says he is sceptical about Health Minister Karl Lauterbach's (SPD) warning that there could be 500 deaths per day. "You have to be careful with such model calculations," Buschmann told the "Tagesspiegel am Sonntag". As an example, he pointed out that the strain on hospitals developed far less dramatically than model calculations had led us to fear. "We should not scare people more than is necessary. Many have been in a very stressful situation for two years. There is no need to add to that stress," Buschmann explained.

Lauterbach had warned this week against following Israel’s example of re-opening public places and businesses and relaxing restrictions. This could lead to 400 to 500 deaths a day in Germany, he said. He based his statement on an RKI model that can be used to make incidence prognoses.

Demonstrations against Coronavirus measures again all over Germany

Thousands took to the streets again in cities across Germany on Saturday to express their displeasure with the measures taken to contain the Coronavirus pandemic. From Flensburg in the north to Freiburg in the south, from Trier in the west to Cottbus in the east, they came together to protest, and in many places, they were met with opposition from counterdemonstrations. The police counted some 3000 participants in Freiburg and in Berlin, in Osnabrück there were 1200, in Schwerin more than 600, in Erfurt about 150, and in Salzgitter there was a motorcade with about 20 vehicles. According to the police, the protests and counterdemonstrations remained mostly peaceful.