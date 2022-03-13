GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

The people fleeing from Ukraine are arriving in Germany in a completely different way from those who came during the civil war in Syria. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Shortage of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees in Bonn, another strike at Cologne/ Bonn airport on Monday, criticism of Bonn university’s renovation plans, and the Botanical Gardens reopen - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Not enough accommodation in Bonn for Ukrainian refugees

Hundreds of refugees - especially women with children - have now reached Bonn and found refuge in different types of accommodation. In all likelihood, many, many more will come. Quite a few initially stay with relatives and acquaintances. But others are stranded at Bonn’s train station following a long train journey, sometimes in the middle of the night. With the help of the German Red Cross, Bonn city authorities have now set up a container on Budapester Straße as a first point of contact for refugees, providing a place for them to warm up and have something to eat and drink. The first refugees have already been assisted there.

However, the container in front of the Windeckbunker, which is manned around the clock by Red Cross volunteers, only provides a temporary solution. “We are working feverishly on a permanent point of contact,” explains deputy city spokesman Marc Hoffmann. In the past few days, refugees had been turning to the general contact point run by the police and the city authorities on Münsterstraße - the GABI guard - at all times of the day. Around 30 exhausted people have been picked up there on average at night and provided with food and basic information. This has now been taken over by the special contact point on Budapester Straße, where the refugees can stay until accommodation has been found.

To be prepared for receiving refugees, the city’s administration department has been quickly preparing two sports halls at the Robert-Wetzlar/Ludwig-Erhard-Berufskolleg on Kölnstraße. The refugees are to be temporarily housed here should other accommodation and hotels become full.

The housing situation in Bonn is already difficult and is getting worse, as Carolin Krause, head of the city’s social affairs department, made clear in her report on the current situation in Bonn on Thursday. “We can accommodate up to 1500 people in municipal accommodation,” she said. Because the capacities in the municipal emergency shelters, where 71 refugees have been accommodated so far, are scarce due to the general housing shortage in Bonn, the city has had to accommodate 85 people in hotels so far. 42 were able to be placed in private accommodation. More than 240 people have found temporary accommodation in the NRW state’s Central Accommodation Facility in Bad Godesberg, and around 170 refugees have been housed in the former boarding school at Aloisius College (AKO).

Krause pointed out in her report that the influx to Bonn and elsewhere was still “uncontrolled” and that central control at European, federal and state government level is urgently needed. “We are pleased that so many people in Bonn are willing to help,” says Krause. The city has received around 800 offers of private housing so far. However, many of these only provide accommodation for a very short period of time and are therefore only a short-term solution. “We need longer-term offers”, she said. For this purpose, the city has posted an online form on its website at www.bonn.de "Hilfe für ukrainische Geflüchtete” (Help for the Ukrainian refugees). According to Krause, the city of Bonn is also looking at larger buildings that could be used to provide additional accommodation - including the former polyclinic on Wilhelmstraße, which has already housed refugees, mainly from Syria.

Staff from the Immigration Office, the Office for Social Affairs and Housing, the Office for Integration and Diversity and the Citizens' Service Department are in particularly high demand at the moment. “In view of the very dynamic situation and current developments, they have immediately started to set up the structures and services required,” explains Vice City Spokesperson Hoffmann. This includes resuming the inter-agency coordination group for refugees under Carolin Krause’s leadership.

The people fleeing from Ukraine are arriving in Germany in a completely different way from those who came during the civil war in Syria. The vast majority of Ukrainian refugees are entering the EU legally with the necessary travel documents and can move freely within the member states. They do not have to apply for asylum and can turn to the Bürgeramt with their concerns about financial benefits or questions about residence rights.

In principle, as soon as private or municipal accommodation has been taken up, the persons are required to register with Citizens' Services and at the Immigration Office if they are not moving on in the short term. “We have pulled staff together from other departments to make one contact point for Ukraine. The residence permit is initially valid for one year and can later be extended,” explains Hoffmann. Receiving benefits also includes health insurance coverage and thus medical care.

The city is planning to publish a flyer with essential information for refugees, helpers and hosts about the organisation of aid. It is also intended to offer targeted information in Ukrainian on the city’s website: www. bonn.de. There is an increasing demand for Ukrainian and Russian interpreters, which is being dealt with by the Office for Integration and Diversity.

(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen)

Another strike at Cologne/Bonn Airport

The trade union Verdi has again called upon the security staff at Cologne/Bonn Airport to go on strike for an entire day on Monday from 0:00 to 24:00. As a result, considerable disruptions to flight operations and extensive flight cancellations are expected. The airport administration department stated on Saturday that significant delays are likely at the passenger controls.

Passengers who have booked a flight from Cologne/Bonn on Monday are urgently requested to check the status of their flight with their airlines or tour operators in good time and in particular before travelling to the airport. In order to speed up the security process, travellers should limit their hand luggage to only what is necessary, advises the airport administration department.

A total of 136 passenger flights are scheduled on Monday at Cologne/Bonn Airport: 69 departures and 67 arrivals. As a result, the airport is expecting around 14,000 passengers as planned.

(Original text: Michael Wrobel)

Society criticises university’s plans for interim buildings on the Hofgarten

The Bonn Lenné Society is speaking out against the university's plans to place temporary buildings for staff and students on the Hofgarten during renovations of the former Electoral Palace, which will take at least a decade. “The Hofgarten and the former Electoral Palace are the calling cards of the city, together with the view of the Rhine plain and the Siebengebirge from the Alte Zoll,” argues the association, established to preserve the legacy of garden designer Lenné who was born in Bonn.

From the society's point of view, the Hofgarten is a place of recreation for the people of Bonn. “For a very long time, the garden, as a recreational space, is going to be taken away and as a monument it will be 'desecrated'.” It had been known for a long time that the building needed extensive renovation, says the society. The loss of the Hofgarten will cause “lasting damage to three generations of students, citizens, tourists and, last but not least, the university of excellence”.

University Rector Michael Hoch has recently presented the plans to the public. Interim buildings are to be erected on the front part of the lawn on Regina-Pacis-Weg and near the Stadtgarten. The city has expressed concerns about the preservation of the historical monuments.

(Original text: kph)

Botanical gardens fully reopen

The University of Bonn’s Botanical Gardens are reopening all their doors to visitors. According to a press release, the palace garden and the kitchen garden can be visited during the regular winter opening hours from 10 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday. Proof of 3G status is not required for walking in the outdoor areas of the gardens. The greenhouses will initially be open from Monday to Friday from 11 am to 3 pm. Proof of 3G status is required for visiting the greenhouses. Masks must be worn inside.