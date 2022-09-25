GA English on Sunday : News in Brief from Bonn and the region

Bonn/Region The city is providing extra accommodation facilities for Ukrainian refugees, Fridays for Future demo is held in Bonn as part of the eleventh global climate strike, planned road closures in October due to gas pipe works, and association in Ahrtal receives prestigious award for its work in preserving local buildings after the flooding - here is our news in brief on Sunday.

Ukrainians rehoused in shared accommodation

BONN. Refugees from Ukraine are to be moved out of hotel accommodation and into municipal facilities. At times, up to 1,150 people have been living in rented rooms in Bonn, with the city spending around 8.2 million euros on hotel costs in the period from March to mid-September. “This corresponds to about 1.26 million euros per month,” explained Marc Hoffmann from the city press office. At peak times, refugees were accommodated in 21 differenthotels, currently rooms are still booked at six of these. New facilities in Roleber and Bad Godesberg will now provide more places for the refugees to stay. In total, the Office for Social Affairs and Housing operates four shared accommodation facilities in Bonn, with a total of 1,040 places for people from Ukraine. (Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel)

Climate strike in Bonn

BONN. The Fridays for Future (FFF) movement has been back out on the streets in Bonn. The organisers spoke of 3,000 protestors along the route, but police estimated the number to be much lower at 1,000. Under the slogan ‘People not profits’, the climate protection movement were again calling for decisive action against global warming. Around 240 demos were planned in Germany alone as part of the eleventh global climate strike. Berlin was one of the focal points with 20,000 people taking part. The demonstrations reiterated demands for renewable energy use to be accelerated on a large scale. “The strike was very motivating and the atmosphere was amazing. We are glad that so many different people came to stand up for climate protection,” said FFF spokeswoman Anastasia Pütz. The demonstrators were not only students, but included people of all ages, ranging from young children to pensioners. (Original texts: epd / Anton Dieckhoff)

Traffic in Bonn affected by pipeline works

BONN. In October BonnNetz will be carrying out works on the pipelines and connections at three locations in the city. This will affect local traffic routes. The road at Buschdorfer Straße 26 will be fully closed in order to replace a gas and water network connection. A detour will be signposted and public traffic will also have to be diverted. Residents will be able to drive up to the construction site. From the beginning of October, works will also be carried out on the corner of Kölnstrasse and Stiftsplatz. Only one of the two lanes here will be open in the direction of the city. In addition, BonnNetz will be putting in a gas network connection at Reuterstrasse 155 and replacing the water-pipe system at the same time. Here in the direction of the motorway slip road, only one of the two lanes will be open. The work at these three locations is scheduled to be completed by mid-October. (Original text: ga)

