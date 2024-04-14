GA-English News in brief on Sunday

Emilio Festa also has a lot to do in the neighbouring Milonga food truck. But there is still enough time for a warm welcome to the customers: "Hello amigo," the Argentinian-born chef greets the next visitor as he prepares a lomo steak sandwich that Tanja Jakovljevic has just ordered. She raves about the range and atmosphere at the Street Food Festival: "The selection here is simply sensational. The people are totally relaxed and the weather is fantastic," summarises the local resident. "I've decided to try as much as possible today and treat myself to a glass of wine," she says. Any suggestions for improvement? Jakovljevic has none! Except: "The festival could be held here more often!" In any case, she thinks it's great that it's being organised over two weekends for the first time this year.