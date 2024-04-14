GA-English News in brief on Sunday
The street food festival in Bonn’s Nordtstadt that started yesterday is still on today, with specialities from around the world; special police units were called to Bad Godesberg yesterday when a woman held a man at knifepoint; and who is going to remove the flotsam and jetsam from the iconic China ship in Beuel? Our news in brief for this Sunday.
Street Food Festival in Bonn's Nordstadt district takes visitors on a culinary journey around the world
Fancy some Tibetan dishes, Indonesian specialities or would you rather try Indian, Greek, Peruvian or Afghan? Bonn's Street Food Festival, which is happening this Sunday in the north of the city, takes you on a culinary journey around the world. While most of the cherry blossoms have already fallen a few metres away, visitors will be flocking to the Kurfürstencarré today where around 30 street food trucks will be offering their culinary delights.
By midday on Saturday, shortly after the food festival opened, the square was filling up fast. "We haven't even finished setting up yet and people are already queuing up," said a delighted Hila Amir of Mazza Catering. The Afghan is a passionate cook and, together with Hülya Akgül, offers family recipes. "We have been working with street food festival organiser Ramon Wiener for three years. This year is the first time we have our own food truck," says Akgül.
Christian Schmitz and his mum Brigitte Schmitz are among the first customers on the day. "This is our second time at this street food festival. The first time, we were overwhelmed by the size and variety of the offerings," they say. Today, they want to try Afghan food for the first time and order a "mazza bowl" from Hülya Akgül: the chapli kebab on basmati rice with caramelised carrots, sultanas and aubergines with garlic yoghurt is an absolute hit here.
Meanwhile, a few metres away, Izabella Fabian is preparing a "Long Island" menu: a chicken breast is sizzling on the grill, immediately garnished with a Béarnaise sauce, a Bern roll, grilled mango, strawberries and asparagus: "The rest is a secret," smiles Fabian. The passionate chef has been travelling to street food festivals together with Miguel De Barros for a year now and offers "hybrid food": "We have converted many specialities from home to street food and made our own creations from them," reports Fabian
Emilio Festa also has a lot to do in the neighbouring Milonga food truck. But there is still enough time for a warm welcome to the customers: "Hello amigo," the Argentinian-born chef greets the next visitor as he prepares a lomo steak sandwich that Tanja Jakovljevic has just ordered. She raves about the range and atmosphere at the Street Food Festival: "The selection here is simply sensational. The people are totally relaxed and the weather is fantastic," summarises the local resident. "I've decided to try as much as possible today and treat myself to a glass of wine," she says. Any suggestions for improvement? Jakovljevic has none! Except: "The festival could be held here more often!" In any case, she thinks it's great that it's being organised over two weekends for the first time this year.
On Sunday, 14 April, you can wine and dine at the festival between 12 noon to 8 pm. At the same time, the Altstadtinitiative Bonn is organising a design market in the schoolyard of the Marienschule in Heerstraße from 11 am to 6 pm. The Street Food Festival continues on Saturday, 20 April from 12 noon to 10 pm and on Sunday, 21 April from 12 noon to 8 pm.
"Next year, we'll definitely be here again during the cherry blossom season," reveals organiser Ramon Wiener. Before that, his street food festival will be in Beuel from 7 to 9 June and in Bad Godesberg from 9 to 11 August.
Original text: Sebastian Flick
Translation: Jean Lennox
Special unit called in: Woman threatened man with knife
A threatening situation in the centre of Bad Godesberg ended without bloodshed on Saturday afternoon. According to police, a 23-year-old woman had briefly held a man at bay and threatened him with a knife at his throat. An SEK unit (SWAT team) managed to disarm the woman and arrest her.
SEK unit arrives from Cologne
Eyewitnesses called the emergency services at around 1.55pm and informed police about the threatening situation. According to police spokesman Robert Scholten, the control centre sent several officers to the centre of Godesberg. An SEK team from Cologne was also sent.
When the officers arrived, the woman released her victim but then turned the knife on herself. At around 3.45pm, the SEK team managed to overpower and disarm the woman. Both the perpetrator and the victim were unharmed.
Perpetrator and victim apparently knew each other
According to Scholten, the young woman is said to be from the Bonn drug scene and mentally disturbed. She had been reported to the police several times for similar offences. She apparently knew the man she initially threatened. The woman was treated in an ambulance after her arrest. According to eyewitnesses, she resisted by screaming loudly. She was then taken to a hospital. Moltkestraße between Kinopolis and the train station was temporarily closed during the incident.
Original text: Michael Wrobel, Axel Vogel and Thomas Faßbender
Translation: Jean Lennox
Flotsam has been accumulating on the river near the China ship for weeks
The brown carpet of flotsam and jetsam on the China Ship in Beuel is so sturdy that you could almost walk on the river on it. Debris has been collecting at the former restaurant ship for weeks. The carpet is so thick that the Rhine water is barely visible in places. But who is responsible for removing it?
"Sweep in front of your own door" - also applies to the China ship flotsam, says Florian Krekel, press officer for the Rhine Waterways and Shipping Authority. "The operator of the ship must ensure that the debris is removed and disposed of properly. We have already asked the operator to remove it," Krekel continues.
He knows that flotsam quickly accumulates near ships and moorings during high tide on the Rhine, not only on the China ship. "That's why the operator has to stay on top of it and keep removing the flotsam." When the current is strong, wood and branches accumulate more quickly. Removing the flotsam quickly is important because the load on the system increases as more wood accumulates,"says the spokesman. "The systems and wire ropes are stable. But the pressure on the material continues to increase".
According to the spokesman, removing the accumulated wood is no easy task. "You need a low level of the Rhine and a slow current," he says. It depends on the conditions of the day and is difficult to plan. You have to have the right conditions so as not to endanger the people removing the flotsam. If possible, the whole carpet of driftwood should be removed. And this has to be done from the water: "The wood is removed from the Rhine with a dredger from a ship," he explains. Krekel estimates that this operation could be quite expensive, costing a five-figure sum.
According to Krekel, there is no danger from the flotsam on the Rhine. "You shouldn't let your dogs run free there, and of course you shouldn't walk on the floating debris," he stresses - even if it looks stable enough. But the spokesman sees no danger for animals in the Rhine.
What will happen to the China ship?
The fate of the China ship is still unclear. Huan Fu Zhang, the owner of the Ocean Paradise, closed the restaurant in October last year after 36 years, taking his Koi with him. The vessel is now empty. According to the GA, it is expected to be handed over to a new owner this year. The ship's co-owner, Angelika Schmitz from Beuel, Germany, said that negotiations are underway to sell the ship. It is not yet possible to say who the potential buyer is or when it will happen.
Original text: Maike Velden
Translation: Jean Lennox