Greed vulture pays a visit 1,950 euros for a flat in the Altstadt - utilities not included

A notice about the apartment available for rent has been hanging on the windows of the very nice ground floor flat for quite some time. What’s offered is a "stylish 103 sqm flat in an old building, ready to move into, including its own backyard, in the heart of Bonn's Altstadt. The flat has 3 large rooms with a winter garden. The additional kitchen room leads directly into the backyard. Besides that, there are 2 bathrooms with ample space. Throughout the hallway there is a distinctive terrazzo floor from the early 19th century. The other rooms have high-quality parquet flooring, adding to make a harmonious impression. The rent for the flat is 1,950 euros plus 250 euros in service charges.”