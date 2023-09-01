Greed vulture pays a visit 1,950 euros for a flat in the Altstadt - utilities not included
Bonn · The real estate market is tight, and when new rental apartments come on the market, the prices are sometimes sky high. But in Bonn's Altstadt, one landlord appears to be asking far too much - and has attracted the notorious greed vulture.
The greed vulture has struck again. Three posters with the comical little animal were taped on the windows of an Altstadt (Old Town) flat on Saturday morning. "19 euros/sqm?! Cold!" (meaning 19 euros per square meter without including utilities!) was written above the caricature, and below it a message to the landlord: “Have you no shame?”
A notice about the apartment available for rent has been hanging on the windows of the very nice ground floor flat for quite some time. What’s offered is a "stylish 103 sqm flat in an old building, ready to move into, including its own backyard, in the heart of Bonn's Altstadt. The flat has 3 large rooms with a winter garden. The additional kitchen room leads directly into the backyard. Besides that, there are 2 bathrooms with ample space. Throughout the hallway there is a distinctive terrazzo floor from the early 19th century. The other rooms have high-quality parquet flooring, adding to make a harmonious impression. The rent for the flat is 1,950 euros plus 250 euros in service charges.”
What would the creator of the “Mietpreisbremse” (ceiling on rental costs) say?
The rent is of course much too high, if you look at the usual rents for this area. This is also confirmed by a search on the internet, where we find various comparable rents ranging from ten to a maximum of 14 euros per square meter in the neighborhood. What would the creator of the “Mietpreisbremse” have to say about 19 euros per square meter?
Still, the apparent high price has prompted many passers-by to take a photo of the nice offer. A resident of the Altstadt whom we know, took a snapshot and immediately sent it to a friend who had emigrated to Canada. He is thinking of moving back to Bonn.
Will a renter still be found?
According to GA information, the flat is still available. Someone will pay the price, says the neighbor. Someone who doesn't have to watch every penny they spend. Whether it will be his friend from overseas, however, is doubtful. By the way, the three greed vultures were already gone by Saturday evening. The offer for the apartment for rent is still hanging there on the window.
(Orig. text: Sascha Steinen, Translation: Carol Kloeppel)