Fire department and police called out : 14-year-old dies from electrocution at Troisdorf train station

Troisdorf A teenager climbed onto a tank car in the area of the freight train station in Troisdorf on Sunday afternoon. In the process, he suffered a fatal electric shock. Rail traffic was suspended.

A 14-year-old youth died in an accident at Troisdorf station on Sunday afternoon. The person had suffered an electric shock on a freight car in the freight station area, as a spokeswoman for the Federal Police explained on request. According to the statement, two young people were walking in the area shortly after 3 p.m. when one of them climbed onto a tank car and suffered an electric shock. The fire department, which was called out, recovered the fatally injured man, and the police cordoned off the area. The second teenager, who was standing below the wagon, was uninjured.