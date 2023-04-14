Flying for less 15 euros for a ticket to Bologna
Düsseldorf · The Easter holiday period is coming to an end, and that means airfares are falling. What does it cost to fly to destinations abroad, which ones are especially cheap and how do you find them in the vastness of the internet? Here are the most important tips.
The last day of the Easter holidays has arrived, families are returning from vacation and going back to their usual routine. For those who like to travel and have some flexibility, they should know that airfares are dropping again - it’s time to look for a bargain. But how cheap are cheap flights these days? And which destinations are worthwhile right now? Here are the most important questions and answers.
What do cheap flights cost today?
Prices for flying rose enormously in 2022 - by 21 percent compared to the previous year, according to credit insurer Allianz Trade. This was mainly due to the war in Ukraine: since Russia attacked the country, kerosene has become much more expensive. But staff shortages are also challenging the industry. Even the head of the Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair, Michael O'Leary, announced his intention to raise the ticket price per route by 25 percent to 50 euros in 2022. Low-cost specials such as the ten-euro ticket to Mallorca are a thing of the past. Despite this, there are still occasional offers from Ryanair, Easyjet and others that come close to this, designed to lure passengers. For example, Ryanair advertises on its website "Fly from 24.99 euros" and offers a flight for 15 euros to Bologna in Italy - provided you fly from Cologne on May 22 or 23 and do not book a return flight yet. Easy Jet offers intra-European flights starting at 39 euros, with some offers for Greece and Croatia costing around 36 euros. And under the category "Flights under 35 euros" at Eurowings, you can find bargains such as "Cologne - Barcelona for only 29.99 euros”.
Where can you travel to for cheap right now?
The budget airlines are advertising Greece right now - but that doesn't mean that flights there are necessarily the cheapest. If you are flexible with your vacation times, you can find better deals. The flight from Cologne to Stockholm Arlanda in Sweden on May 30 for 16.99 euros or the one to Bristol in Great Britain for 17.80 euros, for example. But those who want to get this low price have to abide by restrictions: one can only take along a small bag with the dimensions 40 centimeters by 20 centimeters by 25 centimeters, and one cannot select a seat or get through security control quicker. Those who book a return flight from Stockholm to Cologne in June as well, pay at least 37,57 euro more (6 June) depending on departure date. This brings the total per person price to 54.56 euros, which is still less than the "Great Greece" offer from Eurowings for an outbound flight starting at 54.99 euros.
How much do extras cost?
Very few people want to travel with only a small amount of hand luggage or have to grab a random empty seat when boarding the plane. But then you have to pay a lot more: With priority check-in, two carry-on bags and a reserved seat, the outbound flight to Stockholm costs 30 euros more - i.e. 46.99 euros instead of 16.99 euros. For extra legroom, one has to pay another six to twelve euros on top. But there are also a few seats in the middle of the plane that cost nothing extra. If you don't want to wait at the security checkpoint, you have to add another 4.25 euros, and for a ten-kilo suitcase you have to add 18.39 euros.
How do you find a cheap flight?
It's best to check online comparison portals like Skycanner, Momondo or Fluege.de and not just the airlines themselves. Also important: book early, be flexible, do not book at peak holiday times and fly during the week rather than on the weekend.
INFO
How flying damages the environment
CO2: According to the German Federal Environment Agency, flying is the most climate-damaging way of getting around. A flight from Germany to the Maldives alone causes three tons of CO2 per person.
Car: According to the federal agency, a mid-size car could drive more than 15,000 kilometers of that distance with a consumption of seven liters per 100 kilometers.
Orig. text: Jana Marquardt; Translation: ck