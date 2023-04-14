Flying for less: 15 euros for a ticket to Bologna

Prices for flying rose enormously in 2022 - by 21 percent compared to the previous year, according to credit insurer Allianz Trade. This was mainly due to the war in Ukraine: since Russia attacked the country, kerosene has become much more expensive. But staff shortages are also challenging the industry. Even the head of the Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair, Michael O'Leary, announced his intention to raise the ticket price per route by 25 percent to 50 euros in 2022. Low-cost specials such as the ten-euro ticket to Mallorca are a thing of the past. Despite this, there are still occasional offers from Ryanair, Easyjet and others that come close to this, designed to lure passengers. For example, Ryanair advertises on its website "Fly from 24.99 euros" and offers a flight for 15 euros to Bologna in Italy - provided you fly from Cologne on May 22 or 23 and do not book a return flight yet. Easy Jet offers intra-European flights starting at 39 euros, with some offers for Greece and Croatia costing around 36 euros. And under the category "Flights under 35 euros" at Eurowings, you can find bargains such as "Cologne - Barcelona for only 29.99 euros”.