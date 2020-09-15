  1. GA-English
50 residents evacuated: 15 injured after house fire in Neuss

Several people have been injured in a fire in the basement of a residential building in Neuss. Photo: dpa/David Young Foto: dpa/David Young

Neuss 15 people were injured in a cellar fire in an apartment building in Neuss. The fire started in the night to Tuesday.

15 people have been injured in a fire in the basement of an apartment building in Neuss. According to the fire brigade on Tuesday morning, three people were taken to hospital. 50 residents had to leave the building. The social service is responsible for the further care and accommodation of the residents, as the house is uninhabitable.

The fire started during the night to Tuesday. According to the fire brigade, a total of more than 120 firefighters were on duty for several hours. The cause of the fire was initially unknown, according to the police.

Original text: dpa

Translation: Mareike Graepel