Police looking for motorist : 15-year-old cyclist collides with opening car door

A "dooring accident" occurred in the bike lane on Moltke Street. Foto: Maximilian Mühlens

Bad Godesberg A 15-year-old bicyclist collided with an opening car door in Bad Godesberg. After the so-called “dooring accident”, police are now searching for the driver of the car.

The Bonn police are looking for an as yet unidentified motorist who committed a hit-and-run in the Bad Godesberg city center on Monday afternoon. According to the statement released, the man was involved in a so-called "dooring accident" on Moltkestrasse. A 15-year-old bicyclist was injured in the accident, which happened at around 12:30 p.m..

The teenager was riding in the bicycle lane on Moltkestrasse, coming from Moltkeplatz in the direction of the train station. In doing so, he passed a car parked in a parking bay on the right-hand side of the road. Exactly at that moment, the driver opened the vehicle door, the 15-year-old got caught on the door, fell down and was injured. "The man first helped the boy up, sat him on a chair in the outdoor restaurant and gave him a bottle of water," according to Bonn police. After that, however, the driver is said to have persuaded the teenager that he was to blame for the accident and should "better ride away." The 15-year-old was still in shock at this point and rode away on his bike, but later decided to report the incident after talking to his parents.

This was the correct decision, according to a police spokesman. Because the motorist should have made sure beforehand that no cyclist was coming. Only a few weeks ago, the Regional Court of Cologne ruled that the motorist bears the full blame in the event of a “dooring accident”.

Bonn police publish a description of the driver of the car involved in the accident

The vehicle involved is said to have been a black and blue coupé. The police have the following information about the driver: About 25 to 30 years old, normal build, about 1.90 meters tall (6 ft. 2”), short beard, medium-length black hair, striking blue eyes, he was wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans. He was accompanied by another man. The passenger is thought to be between 30 and 35 years, around 1.75 meters tall (5 ft, 7”), sturdy build, black, short hair, beard and he spoke broken German.

Traffic commissariat 2 of the Bonn police have taken over the investigation and ask for help in establishing contact with the driver involved in the accident or any possible witnesses to come forward. Of interest is any information about the vehicle or the identity of the occupants. Anyone who has information is asked to phone: 02 28/1 50 or by E-Mail to VK2.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de.

“Dooring accidents” are not uncommon in Bonn

So-called "dooring accidents" are not uncommon in Bonn. According to Bonn police, there were 24 such incidents in 2019, and from January to May 2020, officers recorded seven incidents. In most cases, these accidents have serious consequences, especially for cyclists.

Every motorist must make sure they are not endangering a cyclist before opening the door. "A close look behind reduces the dangers substantially. Our tip: Do not open the door of your car with the hand closest to your door, but with the other hand. This will automatically turn your upper body around so you look into the blind spot," the police said in their statement. This is also called the "Dutch grip." Many driving schools in the neighboring country teach this approach. For cyclists, they should keep at least one meter of safety distance from parked or stopping vehicles.

Orig. text: Maximilian Mühlen