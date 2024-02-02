Police are looking for witnesses 15-year old robbed on tram line 61 in Bonn
Castell/Auerberg · Police are trying to identify a woman who robbed a 15-year-old girl on tram line 61. She threatened the teenager and claimed to have a knife with her. The police are asking anyone who might have information about the incident to contact them - especially one couple who was on the tram at the time.
Police are trying to identify a woman who robbed a 15-year-old girl on tram line 61 on Tuesday morning. The teenager boarded the tram at around 9:55 a.m. at the "Innenministerium" stop in Castell in the direction of Auerberg, reported the Bonn police on Wednesday.
Shortly after the girl had sat down, the suspect is said to have threatened her and demanded that she hand over cash. The woman claimed to have a knife with her. The 15-year-old then handed over a two-digit sum of money to the woman.
The victim got off at the "An der Josefshöhe" stop in Auerberg. The suspect remained on the train, said Simon Rott, press spokesman for the Bonn police. It was not clear as to where the woman got off the tram after she committed the crime.
A couple got off the tram at the same time as the 15-year-old, and she told them about the incident, according to police. The couple had not noticed anything about the incident, but accompanied the 15-year-old to her home. According to Rott, the girl called the police from there. Although a search for the suspect was immediately launched, the police did not find her.
Police are looking for the couple as possible witnesses
The thief is said to be around 50 to 55 years old and 1.60 to 1.65 meters tall. According to police, she had gray hair about five centimeters in length and dark eyes. Her stature was described as normal. The woman was dressed in a thin, blue quilted jacket with a silver zipper. She spoke German with what was thought to be an Eastern European accent.
Anyone who may have seen the incident is asked to contact the Bonn police's Criminal Investigation Department 13 on (0228) 150 or by e-mail (KK13.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de). Rott said they are especially appealing to the couple who helped the teen to come forward.
(Orig text: Christine Bähr / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)